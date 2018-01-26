DAWN.COM

SC takes suo motu notice of 4-year-old's rape and murder in Mardan

Arif Malik | Haseeb BhattiJanuary 26, 2018

The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu notice of the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl found dead in a sugarcane field in Mardan on January 14.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police to submit a report on the case within 24 hours.

The court issued its orders soon after the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) concluded that the girl was raped before being murdered.

The toddler was playing outside her house in Mardan when she was picked up by an unidentified assailant on January 13, District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar had told Dawn earlier. A day later, she was found dead in a sugarcane field near her house.

Local authorities and doctors had expressed suspicion that the toddler was assaulted before she was strangled to death.

Director General PFSA Dr Mohammad Ashraf Tahir said that the lab had carried out tests on samples of DNA taken from the crime scene, and confirmed that the minor girl had been raped.

The findings corroborate those in the autopsy report. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Salahuddin Mehsud had earlier said police were awaiting the PFSA forensic report as the medico-legal report had left certain things unclear.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city on January 9.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming a rallying cry for catching and punishing perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

Bharat Jha
Jan 26, 2018 02:01pm

Pakistan is fast turning into unsafe place for children.

Also, positive point I can see that people are coming and reporting these incidences to police and Media are highlighting it.

Islamabad morning
Jan 26, 2018 02:04pm

I hope IK will also take notice and do something like the one IK did for Zainab in Kasur. and I hope Qadri will also be there if not already as this case is now weeks old. We need to stop giving impression that anything happened in Punjab is more important than any other province. The KPK child has same importance, we need to give equal importance and IK should dispel this impression. We all know that for IK the Punjab people are more important and he always reaches there for condolence but for people of Pakistan each and every person is important be it any part of Pakistan

SamandarNichari
Jan 26, 2018 03:41pm

This is the crucial need of the time that the criminals of such immoral acts must immediately be brought to notice and be punished. We must raise awareness regarding this matter among members of a society especially among children to prevent this from happening again.

