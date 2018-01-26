DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Huge hospital blaze kills 41 in South Korea

AFPJanuary 26, 2018

Email


A huge fire tore through a South Korean hospital on Friday killing at least 41 people, reports said, in the country's worst blaze for over a decade.

More than 80 others were hurt in the blaze, which comes just weeks before thousands of athletes and foreign visitors are expected in the country for the Winter Olympics.

Videos posted on social media showed a patient hanging on to a rope dangling from a helicopter above the hospital in Miryang, in the far south, and another crawling out of a window to climb down a ladder.

The six-storey structure housed a nursing home as well as the hospital.

The death toll rose rapidly throughout the morning, as those initially pulled from the blaze succumbed to their injuries.

By lunchtime, it had hit 41, according to the Yonhap news agency, citing firefighters at the site.

“Two nurses said they had seen fire suddenly erupting in the emergency room,” said fire chief Choi Man-Woo.

All the patients had been brought out, he said, adding that evacuating 15 sick people from the intensive care unit on the third floor took longer as firefighters had to wait for medical staff to supervise the process.

All those who died were in the hospital, he said.

“Many victims were from the first and second floors of the hospital... some died on their way to another hospital,” he said.

Video footage and pictures showed the building engulfed by thick, dark smoke and surrounded by multiple fire trucks.

Survivors were brought out wrapped in blankets, and firefighters picked their way through the blackened shell of the building after the blaze was extinguished.

Around 200 people were in the Sejong Hospital when the fire erupted, police said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In called an emergency meeting with advisers and demanded an immediate probe into the cause of the blaze.

The fire came only a month after 29 people were killed in an inferno at a fitness club in the South Korean city of Jecheon ─ a disaster blamed on insufficient emergency exits, flammable finishing materials and illegally parked cars blocking access to emergency vehicles.

Friday's accident is South Korea's worst fire disaster for more than a decade after an arson attack on a subway station in the southeastern city of Daegu killed 192 in 2003.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 26, 2018 10:06am

:( RIP innocent souls praying for you all Korean family from Sindh, Pakistan.

FAISAL IQBAL
Jan 26, 2018 11:06am

So, sad news !

Who cares?
Jan 26, 2018 12:39pm

Sad human loss. Feel very sorry.

JA-Australia
Jan 26, 2018 01:21pm

RIP

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Where we stand

Where we stand

What is the responsibility of an individual who sees another person being harmed?

Editorial

January 26, 2018

INGOs and foreign tourists

A CURIOUS exchange in the National Assembly on Wednesday indicated that after an extended period of a hostile and...
January 26, 2018

Losing power

THE latest report from the power sector regulator, Nepra, says the public-sector thermal power generation companies...
January 26, 2018

Sindh’s healthcare woes

GIVEN Pakistan’s weak socioeconomic indicators, it is astonishing that political leaders continue to duck their...
Updated January 25, 2018

Action after Kasur

It is necessary all aspects of the investigation be conducted professionally, with scrupulous adherence to procedure.
Updated January 25, 2018

PU violence

A case can be built around the police not doing enough when it was most required of the force.
January 25, 2018

Sisi’s authoritarianism

THE arrest of a leading presidential candidate against Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should surprise no one, for Egypt,...