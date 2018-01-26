Zainab’s father claims credit for arrest of ‘serial killer’
KASUR: The father of eight-year-old Zainab who was murdered after rape has claimed that actually he and his relatives had nabbed the suspected serial killer and handed him over to police, while investigators had failed to trace Imran.
Muhammad Amin made the claim at a press conference on Thursday in Road Kot locality, flanked by a lawyer, Aftab Ahmed Bajwa.
To substantiate his claim, Mr Amin referred to the picture showing the suspect sitting on a cot, claiming it was taken at the house of his (Amin’s) brother after “we seized him (Imran) and handed him over to police”.
“We had been insisting that Imran is the culprit since Jan 5, the day Zainab went missing, but police ignored us,” Mr Amin told journalists.
He said before the press conference of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore, law minister Rana Sanaullah had asked him (Amin) not to demand anything else except justice.
Mr Amin said he and his relatives got Imran picked twice but police released him on both occasions.
“Later, we had to ask Punjab police inspector general (IG) and the Joint Investigation Team head for the arrest of the suspect and then we nabbed him and handed him over to police,” the victim’s father claimed.
He also said the CCTV footage that showed the culprit was also obtained by Zainab’s relatives.
Lawyer Aftab Bajwa deplored that Rs10 million reward announced by the chief minister for the arrest of the culprit was being given to the JIT members, whereas it was actually the bereaved family who got the suspect arrested.
He said Mr Amin wanted to present his demands in the CM’s press conference but his mics were switched off.
Earlier in the day, Mr Amin presented his 11 demands at another press conference on behalf of ‘Action Committee For Zainab And Other Victims of Kasur’.
He demanded if the government had extended any kind of financial help to the family of Zainab or if the family had sought anything except justice, it must be made public.
It was demanded that the JIT report be made public.
Besides seeking a fair trial and public hanging of the culprit, he also demanded justice for other victims, naming of some university or children park after Zainab, appointment of honest and professional police officers in the district and concrete steps to check such incidents in future.
He said local parliamentarians be asked to provide “immediate relief” to all the victims’ families “to avoid any law and order situation in future.
Mr Amin threatened to stage a protest demonstration on Friday (today) if other suspects in the police custody were not released. He added that he would not join the investigations into the incident till the other suspects in custody were not released.
Police, after the arrest of Imran, had also picked four other suspects, including Qari Sohail Ahmed, for being alleged facilitators of the main culprit.
Meanwhile, Kasur DPO spokesperson Muhammad Sajid, told the local media through Whatsapp there was no other suspect in the police custody. In a late night development, the police released Qari Sohail Ahmad, who later told some reporters that during detention the police examined his mobile phone data and call record and grilled him about his links with the suspect.
Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2018
Comments (50)
Give the family the reward money. They have suffered so much and they deserve it.
Let's wait for the findings on Dr Masood allegations.
PML(n) has lost everything. It is over.
Apart from the other matters taken up during the press conference if the government finds any honest and professional officers working in the police department in the Punjab, it is requested to send them to Sindh specially to Karachi, as we are in dire need of the same.
A question I have. If the accused was such a serious suspect in the eyes of the father that he handed him over to the police a number of times then why did the parents leave the little girl alone in the same area where the suspect was living and other little ones rapes news were coming from the same city ?
Father of the little girl who was raped and murdered because he left her under someone else's supervision in a city where such cases were very common is demanding the reward of Rs 10 million from government for identifying the accused.
How sad when a victim has to undertake the Job of finding his daughter's killer while the Police is inactive?
Often serial killers do their killings close to home. Zainab's father would have known if the accused was paying too much attention to his daughter.
I believe Zainab's father. He's a grieving father and he wouldn't lie. Shame on shabaz sharif and others who try to take advantage of this tragedy.
There are claims that the suspect was released the first time because his DNA sample got "messed up" and the DNA match failed
There is something very fishy going on with this suspect and the local police.
Here we go, a big negligence by police.
Seriously, is he the real father of Zainad, seeking 10 million reward money for miserable death of his daughter. How could he stand, sit and talk though he know what happened to her daughter. How can he even think of all other things?
Why are the JIT members being rewarded 10 million? Police will now be rewarded for doing their job?
In rest of the world reward money is for general public, ordinary citizen who provide tips or clues to arrest criminals. Haven't heard of government officials rewarded for catching criminals!
It's about Rs10 million reward!
Regardless of who caught the killer. Families of all children must be given financial assistance.
CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif took great interest in catching the killer so fast, Punjab Police deserve appreciation and the DNA lab. The parents of the children killed in this madness and brutality may be appropriately compensated by Punjab Govt, as well as Federal Govt.
@sabir I am in as much shock by his behaviour as you are.
@sabir Why not? However, it will be better if that amount can be spent on child sex awareness.
@sabir Hey do your maths. Is is necessary to always think negative, I m sure he would never have thought about money. He is FATHER of victim, you cannot imagine what he is going through. He just wanted to tell public that the credit is not of Punjab govt or functionaries.
@sabir @sabir Hey do your maths. Is is necessary to always think negative, I m sure he would never have thought about money. He is FATHER of victim, you cannot imagine what he is going through. He just wanted to tell public that the credit is not of Punjab govt or functionaries.
@sabir logically if he handed over the culprit, he deserves the reward. No two ways about it. Just goes to show the corruption of the politicians and police.
What a shame ! The arrest of the accused has become a mystery. Fact are being disputed and the focus being shifted from the fair open investigation and trial of the case .
The apparent manipulation of facts is very unfortunate in deed. If Zainab’s father’s claim of handing over the culprit is correct, the investigation team should not be rewarded the bounty. A show-cause notice should be issued for fabricating the false story by them and its endorsement by the high-ups.
Instead, a substantial compensation should be given to the grieved families of all such victims. Millions of innocent little Zainabs and children would hope for their safe upbringing. Their protection is our collective responsibility.
It is sad to see the victim's father looking for financial and bravery rewards in this way. Is there something really fishy going on? He is also the one who rejected the original JIT head on grounds of religious discrimination.
Punjab Govt needs to do a thorough investigation.
The press conference is a proof how our leaders and their associates make fool of the public. We have to get rid of this system.
@Irfan_Sydney
Spot on and food for some serious thought and further investigation.
@Irfan_Sydney - if you have kids you may know that keeping tabs on all your kids is rather difficult, despite you telling your kids not to go somewhere they might venture there still.
@Irfan_Sydney
The accused was serious suspect after the cctv footage which showed the suspect and the father knew he was a close by resident of the locality.
No father would leave his daughter to face such a tragic death if he knew what will happen in his absence.
@Ahmed i agree, Shahid Masood has made very serious allegations & this should be probed seriously by investigating agencies other than Punjab government. The real culprits behind this should severely be punished to make them an example for others to refrain from such heinous acts.
No judgements over him please. Zainab’s father need our support. If he is finding the strength to demand system reforms and is speaking Truth at the cost of danger to his own life, he is doing us all a favour and must be strengthened.
@Retired you hit nail on its head.
He is telling the truth. Police already cleared imran ali after his Dna was not matched earlier. But zainab's family pleaded again to police about the culpirt imran. I cant understand what kind of Dna test they have taken earlier wich had cleared criminal imran. Shehbaz sharif is a master to hide the facts.
@Irfan_Sydney , her father and family recognized him after cctv footage was released.
@sabir. He is telling the truth not for the price. I think u misunderstood. Zainab's father is deserving the reward money but not the corrupt police who already cleard criminal earlier after his Dna was not matched.
Why they leave their little girl behind... Is not it parents responsibility to ensure well being of theirs kids???
We need parental training session as well.
Parents of children must be given training on "child brought-up"
Its high time an independent JIT is formed which would look at everything. If Imran was indeed reported by Zainab's family on the 5th of Jan then why wasn't he arrest immediately? These are the questions that POLICE must answer! I agree with most of the demands of Mr Amin.
@Tahir A "It is sad to see the victim's father looking for financial and bravery rewards in this way. " Maybe he's just trying to say that it should not be going to someone who doesn't deserve it. Wouldn't it be sad that the rewards is distributed among themselves?
@Irfan_Sydney
1. This story is a report and not a transcript of the press conference. 2. The father is talking about the events after the abduction.
Why should JIT get the money for their inefficiency ? At least her father deserves as a compensation to get the money for bad law and order which gave freedom to such elements to become serial killers. Other parents who lost kids also deserve.
@Irfan_Sydney please show some sense. it was after the release of the cctv footage. and they did not left the girl alone. she was here with her other relatives.
@Atif Yea, that looks to be the real problem
@Nusrat We all do that at one time or the other. Going somewhere and leaving the children behind with family.
Yesterday was all praise for the police. Today its a reversal.
@Irfan_Sydney : The culprit was handed over to police twice by the Zainab's father after Zainab's father came back from Umra (Saudia). But before that nobody knew the culprit and neither police bothered to catch him. Although the same culprit had raped and murdered 8 minor-aged girls but police didn't pay any attention towards this serious matter. The CCTV footage was also provided to police by Zainab's father relatives. But the reward 10 million was given to JIT who did nothing.
Shahbaz Sharif has lost all credibility. This matter needs to be investigated very thoroughly to get to the complete truth. I suggest a judicial commission aided by civil and military agencies take this up immediately
@Raj Shah they lost everything when Panama papers got leaked. Since then they keep losing everything every other week
@Irfan_Sydney That is absurd. You can't blame the parents at all here. The accused DID NOT live with them in the same house. The child was NOT left in the care of the accused. There are wild animals, rowdy dogs outside the house. So we shouldn't leave the house at all and keep our children tightly in our arms until they turn an adult themselves? Really? It's the failure of the society and the government but not the parents. What if the child was an orphan or a homeless, then what would you say about them being in the same proximity as the culprit?
Money!