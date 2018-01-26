Zardari meets Bizenjo, 19-strong cabinet

KARACHI: PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has said that the change in the Balochis­tan government through a democratic process is the manifestation of political maturity of the people of the province and their elected representa­tives.

He was speaking to Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and his cabinet members at a reception hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House here on Thursday.

Mr Bizenjo attended the reception with his entire cabinet — 19 ministers — and some legislators from his province.

The seating arrangement for a group photo was an indication that the PPP had started mustering support from Balochistan for the coming Senate elections as Mr Zardari was joined by Mr Bizenjo and his cabinet members and lawmakers accompanying him on one side and the Sindh CM and his cabinet members and legislators from the province on the other.

Referring to the election of Mr Bizenjo as chief minister of Balochistan, Mr Zardari said the provincial assembly had brought about a change in the government through a democratic process and had not let the democratic system derail.

The former president said that it had been a tradition of the PPP to support the rights of the people of less populous provinces.

Addressing Mr Zardari, Mr Bizenjo said, “You are politically sagacious and a true democratic leader who knows the art of keeping democracy on track whatever the situation may be.” Mr Bizenjo thanked Mr Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the Sindh CM for supporting the democratic transition in Balochistan and congratulating him on his election as chief minister.

