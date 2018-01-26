DAWN.COM

Two climbers trying to scale Nanga Parbat ‘go missing’

Jamil NagriJanuary 26, 2018

GILGIT: A two-member expedition team, comprising Polish mountaineer Tomek Mackiewicz and Frenchwoman Elisabeth Revol, appears to have gone missing while trying to scale Nanga Parbat, according to sources.

They said that nobody had been able to contact the two climbers once the pair had reached an altitude of 8,000 metres on Thursday.

The severing of communication with the team at such a high altitude was considered to be dangerous for the mountaineers, the sources said.

The two-member team attempting to reach the summit of Nanga Parbat in winter had started their expedition on Jan 8, the sources said.

The Polish media said the two mountaineers had reached an altitude of 7,300 metres and wanted to reach the summit on Thursday. They said that people at the base camp were extremely concerned about the safety of the two climbers.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2018

M. Emad
Jan 26, 2018 02:25pm

What goes up must come down.

Talha
Jan 26, 2018 02:27pm

That is why its called the killer mountain.

Addy
Jan 26, 2018 02:47pm

There are better things to do in the world, why do such adventure then trouble the whole world?

Sikisher
Jan 26, 2018 04:15pm

@M. Emad this sadly does not apply to high altitude mountaineering ..fingers crossed and hope for the best

Usterzai
Jan 26, 2018 07:11pm

Hopefully its just a communication problem and they are alive.

