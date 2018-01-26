Imports of used cars jump 70pc
KARACHI: Imports of used cars and minivans surged to 65,723 units in 2017, up almost 70 per cent from 38,676 units a year ago, latest data released by the auto industry shows.
The arrival of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) also increased 59pc to 7,758 units. Imports of pickups and vans registered a 9pc rise to 3,154 units.
The local industry maintains a record of each imported vehicle, whether new or old, through the Import General Manifest (IGM). Every imported car is logged in the customs’ IGM.
Toyota Vitz was most popular foreign vehicle in 2017
Toyota Vitz remained the most popular imported car in 2017. As many as 8,680 units arrived in 2017, up almost 40pc from a year ago. The volume of Daihatsu Mira swelled 73.1pc to 6,091 units.
Toyota Aqua imports climbed 96pc to 7,123 units from 3,622 units in 2016.
As many as 5,088 units of Suzuki Every were brought into Pakistan in 2017, up 14.6pc year-on-year. Imports of Daihatsu Hijet rose 34.5pc to 3,367 units.
The arrival of Suzuki Alto doubled to 4,158 units from 2,013 units a year ago. Suzuki WagonR imports surged 115pc to 3,574 units.
Imports of Honda Vezel and Toyota Land Cruiser stood 2,431 units and 3,301 units in 2017, up 57.5pc and 55.7pc, respectively, on an annual basis.
The overall volume of imported used vehicles grew 65pc to 76,635 units in 2017 from 46,500 units a year ago, data showed.
Low interest rates, increase in auto financing by banks and lifting of vehicles by investors for cab services like Careem and Uber boosted the imports of used cars as well as sales of locally assembled vehicles.
The government imposed regulatory duties on the purchase of foreign used vehicles in October, which largely failed to dent the overall annual import figures.
Sales of locally produced cars rose 20.4pc on a year-on-year basis to 103,432 units in July-December.
According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, overall imports of cars increased 64pc to $276 million in July-December.
Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers’ former chairman Aamir Allawala said the local vending industry lost estimated revenue of Rs23 billion last year.
The estimate is based on taking the average local content per vehicle of Rs300,000 on imports of 76,645 units in 2017. This is in contrast to a loss of Rs14bn in 2016 with imports of 46,500 vehicles.
He said imports of used cars were the biggest impediment to investment by existing assemblers, new entrants and part makers.
He said the government has modified the procedure for the payment of duties and taxes to curb imports of used vehicles.
“Time has come for the existing players to make prompt investment in capacity expansion, improve localisation, introduce new models and reduce delivery time to eliminate the menace of premium,” he said, adding that an increase in production will boost tax revenue and create jobs.
In the near future, Hyundai, Kia and Renault will set up plants in the country.
Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2018
An interesting report except for the same old song and dance by the former chairman of the Auto parts and accessories manufacturer's association, pay no attention to it. Local auto manufacturing industry has duped consumer with despicable quality vehicles at inflated prices for years. Enough is enough.
Manufacturing modern automobiles is impossible for a country like Pakistan with a weak engineering and manufacturing ecosystem. Assembly is pointless as it results in poor quality products at a higher price. It only benefits a few individuals. Those bemoaning the loss to the local vendor industry should encourage these vendors to export if they can make a quality product at a competitive price. Also, with 4 month delivery lead times for most of their models what are these so called manufacturers complaining about?
Pakistan imports used vehicles? Why?
one of the major hindrance for local manufacturers is, they do not want to bring latest technology and safety features in Pakistan because this will reduce their profit rather want to earn money from old technology and poor engineering.
and there is no rule or policy how much to allow and when to block or cancel the papers of old cars ???
The share price and profit of local car manufacturers speak volume of fleecing the car's buyer. The import of used car is some type of a deterrence in creating monopoly by local car manufacturers.Local car manufacturers can furthet increase their share by decreasing the prices and improving the quality by effective cost cutting methods and higher unit sales.
@Abhi, A lot of developing nations import used vehicles. Where do you think all the vehicles in US/Europe go?
Local assemblers have long exploited the poor masses with low quality vehicles on high prices .Import is the last resort then
@osman Poor build quality and unfair price of the local assembled vehicle is the reason for the success of imported cars.
@Jamal .everytgibg is impossible till its done
Much of this growth is fueled by what secyor of economy? The new crypto currency is fueling it which is undocumented and many people as well as individuals are investing and earning in its stream
They still don't get it, or maybe they are ignoring the fact that people prefer imported cars because of the quality. The local cars are low quality with no safety features. Everyone in pakistan opts for an imported japanese car instead of the low quality and over priced local ones. Wake up and improve your quality if you dont want local insustry to be wiped out in future.
If people can buy the same quality cars in Pakistan as they do overseas with the same amount of money then why would Pakistanis import cars? I live in England and I believe cars in Pakistan are ridiculously priced and no where near of the same quality as what you get in Europe then why won't I import a car if and when I'll move back to Pakistan? Pakistani motor industry must put their own house in order if they want to reduce the number of imported cars rather than asking Govt to help them!