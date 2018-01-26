PM Abbasi hopeful of economic opportunities after World Economic Forum engagements

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the country has engaged business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and expressed his optimism that the engagements will help "generate billions of dollars worth business potential in Pakistan", Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Davos, the prime minister said: "Pakistan has engaged business leaders, company leaders in telecom, automotive technology and healthcare sectors" at the event.

Earlier in the day, Abbasi met ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi, Trafigura CEO Jermy Weir, Puma Energy CEO Pierre Eladari, and Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Renault-Nissan Company had announced that the company will bring its latest products and technological know-how to Pakistan.

Talking about the country's international relations, Abbasi said, "Pakistan wants a strong relationship with the United States."

While talking about the government's performance on the domestic front, he said the incumbent government was working for ensuring a bright future of the nation.

Commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the premier said the country was working to promote connectivity among the countries of the region and across the world as well.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said "Pakistan is a peace-loving country". He urged the international community to play its due role in resolving longstanding issues of Kashmir, Palestine and Rohingya.

Islamabad wants a strong relationship with the US, the minister reiterated, adding that Washington should also take steps in this regards.

Minister National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also addressed the press conference.