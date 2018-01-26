DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Abbasi hopeful of economic opportunities after World Economic Forum engagements

Dawn.comJanuary 26, 2018

Email


Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the country has engaged business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and expressed his optimism that the engagements will help "generate billions of dollars worth business potential in Pakistan", Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Davos, the prime minister said: "Pakistan has engaged business leaders, company leaders in telecom, automotive technology and healthcare sectors" at the event.

Earlier in the day, Abbasi met ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi, Trafigura CEO Jermy Weir, Puma Energy CEO Pierre Eladari, and Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Renault-Nissan Company had announced that the company will bring its latest products and technological know-how to Pakistan.

Talking about the country's international relations, Abbasi said, "Pakistan wants a strong relationship with the United States."

While talking about the government's performance on the domestic front, he said the incumbent government was working for ensuring a bright future of the nation.

Commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the premier said the country was working to promote connectivity among the countries of the region and across the world as well.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said "Pakistan is a peace-loving country". He urged the international community to play its due role in resolving longstanding issues of Kashmir, Palestine and Rohingya.

Islamabad wants a strong relationship with the US, the minister reiterated, adding that Washington should also take steps in this regards.

Minister National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also addressed the press conference.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Where we stand

Where we stand

What is the responsibility of an individual who sees another person being harmed?

Editorial

January 26, 2018

INGOs and foreign tourists

A CURIOUS exchange in the National Assembly on Wednesday indicated that after an extended period of a hostile and...
January 26, 2018

Losing power

THE latest report from the power sector regulator, Nepra, says the public-sector thermal power generation companies...
January 26, 2018

Sindh’s healthcare woes

GIVEN Pakistan’s weak socioeconomic indicators, it is astonishing that political leaders continue to duck their...
Updated January 25, 2018

Action after Kasur

It is necessary all aspects of the investigation be conducted professionally, with scrupulous adherence to procedure.
Updated January 25, 2018

PU violence

A case can be built around the police not doing enough when it was most required of the force.
January 25, 2018

Sisi’s authoritarianism

THE arrest of a leading presidential candidate against Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should surprise no one, for Egypt,...