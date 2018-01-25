DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police arrest shopkeeper for sexually abusing minor girl in Rawalpindi

Tahir NaseerJanuary 25, 2018

Email


Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspect who reportedly sexually abused a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Bahar Colony area of Rawalpindi.

Saddar police station SHO Malik Rifaqat told DawnNews that the suspect had been arrested and a case over charges of attempted rape was also filed on the complaint of the victim's family.

The victim's father informed DawnNews that his daughter told her mother that the suspect, a shopkeeper, had molested her. The parents took their minor girl to a doctor because she was bleeding, and subsequently approached the police after the doctor confirmed that she had been abused.

The police filed a case and arrested the suspect, following which the medical examinations of the suspect and the girl were conducted, said Rifaqat.

The case surfaced days after Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a press conference formally announced the arrest of a key suspect in the rape and murder case of six-year-old Zainab Amin.

Zainab's suspected murderer and rapist is a 23-year-old man who is said to be a serial killer based in Kasur. He has been held accused of raping and murdering 6-7 girls over the course of two years.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
NeedInsaaf
Jan 25, 2018 11:43pm

Every one must migrate to peaceful KP where IK will save you

monk
Jan 25, 2018 11:47pm

Disgusting! I am glad these news are surfacing and parents can report them

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 25, 2018

Action after Kasur

It is necessary all aspects of the investigation be conducted professionally, with scrupulous adherence to procedure.
Updated January 25, 2018

PU violence

A case can be built around the police not doing enough when it was most required of the force.
January 25, 2018

Sisi’s authoritarianism

THE arrest of a leading presidential candidate against Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should surprise no one, for Egypt,...
January 24, 2018

Fighting extremism

IT is a long-overdue step that the state must take. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has confirmed in an ...
January 24, 2018

Turkish incursion

TURKEY’S recent incursion into Syrian territory is likely to further complicate matters in the Arab country even ...
Updated January 24, 2018

Unbecoming remarks

SEXISM runs through the very veins of this society: it hobbles women’s potential and thwarts their aspirations. In...