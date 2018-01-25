Interior ministry has no information on Ehsanullah Ehsan, Senate told

The interior ministry was unable to brief the Senate on Thursday on questions seeking information about the detention and trial of former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, and the nature of cases against him.

In a written response, following a question raised by PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar asking if "Ehsan was under trial", the ministry said they had no information regarding this.

"Will the case of former TTP spokesperson be sent to a military court," Babar had asked.

The ministry said it had no clue pertaining to Ehsanullah Ehsan's trial, adding that the issue had been taken up with the civil intelligence agencies but they said "they weren't looking into the matter".

The interior ministry, however, said the case of Ehsan, who is reportedly in the custody of security agencies, would be put forward before a special committee as per the recommendations of the home department. "The case will be sent to a military court if the committee gives approval."

Editorial: Ehsanullah Ehsan’s confession

In December, Peshawar High Court had barred the government from releasing Ehsan, asking the authorities to continue investigating the former militant.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, who had been associated with TTP and later its splinter group, the Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), reportedly turned himself in April last year.

Apprehensions regarding a possible pardon for and release of Ehsan were raised after his interviews to local media were released and aired.

Observers had asked why authorities deemed it okay to allow the representative of one of the most notorious terrorist groups space on national media.

'5,244 killed in 5,992 terrorism-related incidents'

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal informed the Senate that 5,244 precious lives were lost during a total of 5,992 terrorism-related incidents that happened in the country since 2013.

Iqbal submitted a report which covered terrorism-related incidents terror during last five years. Out of the total, 1,942 law enforcement personnel embraced martyrdom whereas 3,302 civilians lost their lives due to terrorism during the period under review, read the report.

According to the report, 14,204 people received injuries in terrorism-related incidents since 2013, which included as many as 3,664 law enforcers and 10,545 civilians.