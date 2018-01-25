2 men found dead in Karachi hotel under mysterious circumstances

Two men were found dead in a hotel room near Karachi's Cantonment Station, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Toqeer Naeem said that the deceased, identified as Faizan, 22, and Shahnawaz, 29, were friends and had not left the room since Wednesday.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at the Frere police station regarding the incident, Faizan was a resident of Karachi, whereas Shahnawaz hailed from Mianwali.

Around 3pm today, hotel staff alerted police after they smelled a stench outside the room. When the door was forced open, the two men were found dead inside. Police also found food near their bodies.

SP Naeem said there were no torture marks on the bodies of the deceased and expressed suspicion that the two had died after eating something poisonous. He said that the food found in the room would be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The bodies were sent to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.