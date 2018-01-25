DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 men found dead in Karachi hotel under mysterious circumstances

Mohammad RazaJanuary 25, 2018

Email


Two men were found dead in a hotel room near Karachi's Cantonment Station, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Toqeer Naeem said that the deceased, identified as Faizan, 22, and Shahnawaz, 29, were friends and had not left the room since Wednesday.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at the Frere police station regarding the incident, Faizan was a resident of Karachi, whereas Shahnawaz hailed from Mianwali.

Around 3pm today, hotel staff alerted police after they smelled a stench outside the room. When the door was forced open, the two men were found dead inside. Police also found food near their bodies.

SP Naeem said there were no torture marks on the bodies of the deceased and expressed suspicion that the two had died after eating something poisonous. He said that the food found in the room would be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The bodies were sent to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Shaahbaz khan
Jan 25, 2018 06:54pm

Proper investigation needs to be done, apparently seems a sodomy case.

Zeeshan
Jan 25, 2018 07:18pm

@Shaahbaz khan And how did you conclude that? Just because there are two males in the same room? They both are dead due to a possible ingestion of something poisonous. Key word POSSIBLE

wshaikh
Jan 25, 2018 07:44pm

Sad and tragic. Let's not assume the causes until an investigation is completed.

AK
Jan 25, 2018 09:27pm

The area where the hotel exists is notorious and the circumstance they found dead is highly suspicious.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 25, 2018

Action after Kasur

It is necessary all aspects of the investigation be conducted professionally, with scrupulous adherence to procedure.
Updated January 25, 2018

PU violence

A case can be built around the police not doing enough when it was most required of the force.
January 25, 2018

Sisi’s authoritarianism

THE arrest of a leading presidential candidate against Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should surprise no one, for Egypt,...
January 24, 2018

Fighting extremism

IT is a long-overdue step that the state must take. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has confirmed in an ...
January 24, 2018

Turkish incursion

TURKEY’S recent incursion into Syrian territory is likely to further complicate matters in the Arab country even ...
Updated January 24, 2018

Unbecoming remarks

SEXISM runs through the very veins of this society: it hobbles women’s potential and thwarts their aspirations. In...