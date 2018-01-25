DAWN.COM

Over 200 Baloch separatists lay down their weapons

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 25, 2018

Over 200 Baloch separatist laid down their weapons in the presence of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Commander Southern Command Asim Saleem Bajwa and other top civil and military officials in a ceremony held in Turbat on Thursday.

The militants — a majority of whom were linked to the banned Baloch Liberation Front — also included 15 key commanders, sources within the Balochistan government told DawnNews.

They were allegedly involved in a series of subversive activities, including the targeting of security forces and bomb explosions.

CM Bizenjo distributed cheques worth Rs0.1 million each to the surrendering militants during the ceremony and urged disgruntled Baloch leaders to shun violence and come back into the national fold.

"The state is like a mother, and a mother forgives her children," he claimed, adding: "When children do not understand then the state plays the role of a father."

The militants surrendered before the officials as part of a reconciliation process initiated by the former chief minister, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch. As many as 1,800 militants have so far laid down their weapons in Quetta, Khuzdar, Kohlu and other areas of the province.

For years, Balochistan has been riven by militancy and sectarian strife. Its roughly seven million inhabitants have also long complained they do not receive a fair share of its gas and mineral wealth.

Baloch separatists demanding more autonomy and control over gas and mineral resources have frequently targeted security forces and police.

Vivek
Jan 25, 2018 05:05pm

More than 200?? Dont know what is the actual count?

Ahmed khan ahmed
Jan 25, 2018 05:29pm

Welcome back dear bros.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 25, 2018 06:04pm

This is a very encouraging news after a long time. We must cash on this and treat these misled persons through compassion and understanding and bring them in the fold of the local civil society once again without prejudice, so that other sitting on the fence, may also choose to lay down their arms and join in. All those who made this happen, are to be congratulated. We may continue working in this direction as this seems to be the only option available, in order to extinguish this long smoldering low level insurgency in Baluchistan, causing enormous losses in lives and property.

Veer
Jan 25, 2018 06:23pm

Let us pray that this will bring peace in the region

Hamed Quraishi
Jan 25, 2018 06:42pm

@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA well said.

Iqbal Faridi
Jan 25, 2018 07:20pm

If the real rebels and their leaders are surrendering then a great news.

Some times news too good to be are are just that.

Javed
Jan 25, 2018 08:44pm

By simple calculation, the entire population has laid down arms but there is still trouble.

Hanzala
Jan 25, 2018 10:14pm

Alhamdulillah. Finally the path to peace and order is starting to appear.

Aman
Jan 25, 2018 11:35pm

welcome back brothers we have no personal quarrel with you and we welcome you with open heart and arms. Be part of the prosperity of this nation. Violence is not the answer for any conflict but peace and peaceful negotiations only!

