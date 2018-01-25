Pakistan win second T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the second Twenty20 at Auckland's Eden Park on Thursday.

The Kiwis never quite settled on the pitch as they lost six of their wickets in quick succession after being set a daunting target of 202 runs.

Faheem Ashraf claimed three wickets, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir picked up two apiece, while Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees had a scalp each to their names.

The hosts were rattled from the get-go as opener Colin Munro departed with just one run to his name very early in the innings. He was soon followed by captain Kane Williamson, who left without scoring any runs.

Tom Bruce (11) was run out by Harris Sohail, whereas Martin Guptill, who had shown some resistance, departed for 26 runs when he was caught by Umar Amin during Shadab's over.

Shadab celebrates after taking a wicket in second T20I — AFP

Colin de Grandhomme scored 10 runs before falling victim to Shadab while Glenn Phillips only managed five runs.

Hasan Ali bowled Ben Wheeler out at 30 after he had steadied his side with the help of Mitchell Santner, who became the top scorer for his team with 37 runs to his name.

Santer's wicket was taken by Amir, while his successors Ish Sodhi and Seth Rance were sent back to the pavilion by Faheem after scoring 15 and one runs each.

The Green Shirts are now level at 1-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 201 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman where the joint top-scorers with 50 apiece as Pakistan made 201 for four at Eden Park.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed contributed 41 and Ahmed Shehzad made 44 as Pakistan chased their first tour win over the Black Caps.

Openers Fakhar and Ahmed laid the platform with a partnership of 94.

Pakistan's previous best opening partnership during the six limited-over matches played on tour so far was just 14.

The pair made the most of Eden Park's short boundaries to comfortably dispatch anything short or wide for four.

They punished pacemen Ben Wheeler and Seth Rance, who both conceded 13 runs in an over, prompting New Zealand to introduce spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

Spinner Ish Sodhi in action during the second T20I — AFP

Fakhar responded by belting three sixes off Santner's first over, bringing up his maiden T20 half century soon after off 26 balls.

Rance finally broke through in the 9th over, deceiving Ahmed with a slower ball that carried straight to Colin de Grandhomme on the boundary.

De Grandhomme pressed home the advantage in the next over when he coaxed an edge to dismiss Fakhar and threaten to steal Pakistan's momentum.

But Sarfraz and Babar kept the scoreboard ticking over, taking Pakistan to 137 for two with five overs remaining.

Sarfraz in particular displayed a confidence that had so far eluded him on tour and also had a dash of luck when Mitchell Santner dropped him on 35.

He proceeded to send a Wheeler delivery into the stands but was out on 41 trying for a repeat with the next ball.

Babar brought up his 50 and took the team past 200 with a four off the final ball of the innings. Ben Wheeler was New Zealand's best bowler with two for 36.

“It looks a good batting pitch so hopefully we can come up with a good score then defend it,” captain Sarfraz Ahmed said after winning the toss.

“I've just told the boys 'play your natural game, don't worry about the result, we have nothing to lose'.”

Pakistan recalled opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad in a bid to make a strong start as they chase their first win on tour against the Black Caps.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson returns for the hosts after missing the first match with a thigh strain. Trent Boult is also back alongside rookie paceman Ben Wheeler, while Tim Southee is rested.

The three-match series will finish in Tauranga on Sunday.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Series: New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL) TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)