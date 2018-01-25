Pakistan win second T20 against New Zealand
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the second Twenty20 at Auckland's Eden Park on Thursday.
The Kiwis never quite settled on the pitch as they lost six of their wickets in quick succession after being set a daunting target of 202 runs.
Faheem Ashraf claimed three wickets, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir picked up two apiece, while Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees had a scalp each to their names.
The hosts were rattled from the get-go as opener Colin Munro departed with just one run to his name very early in the innings. He was soon followed by captain Kane Williamson, who left without scoring any runs.
Tom Bruce (11) was run out by Harris Sohail, whereas Martin Guptill, who had shown some resistance, departed for 26 runs when he was caught by Umar Amin during Shadab's over.
Colin de Grandhomme scored 10 runs before falling victim to Shadab while Glenn Phillips only managed five runs.
Hasan Ali bowled Ben Wheeler out at 30 after he had steadied his side with the help of Mitchell Santner, who became the top scorer for his team with 37 runs to his name.
Santer's wicket was taken by Amir, while his successors Ish Sodhi and Seth Rance were sent back to the pavilion by Faheem after scoring 15 and one runs each.
The Green Shirts are now level at 1-1 in the three-match T20I series.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 201 runs for the loss of four wickets.
Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman where the joint top-scorers with 50 apiece as Pakistan made 201 for four at Eden Park.
Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed contributed 41 and Ahmed Shehzad made 44 as Pakistan chased their first tour win over the Black Caps.
Openers Fakhar and Ahmed laid the platform with a partnership of 94.
Pakistan's previous best opening partnership during the six limited-over matches played on tour so far was just 14.
The pair made the most of Eden Park's short boundaries to comfortably dispatch anything short or wide for four.
They punished pacemen Ben Wheeler and Seth Rance, who both conceded 13 runs in an over, prompting New Zealand to introduce spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.
Fakhar responded by belting three sixes off Santner's first over, bringing up his maiden T20 half century soon after off 26 balls.
Rance finally broke through in the 9th over, deceiving Ahmed with a slower ball that carried straight to Colin de Grandhomme on the boundary.
De Grandhomme pressed home the advantage in the next over when he coaxed an edge to dismiss Fakhar and threaten to steal Pakistan's momentum.
But Sarfraz and Babar kept the scoreboard ticking over, taking Pakistan to 137 for two with five overs remaining.
Sarfraz in particular displayed a confidence that had so far eluded him on tour and also had a dash of luck when Mitchell Santner dropped him on 35.
He proceeded to send a Wheeler delivery into the stands but was out on 41 trying for a repeat with the next ball.
Babar brought up his 50 and took the team past 200 with a four off the final ball of the innings. Ben Wheeler was New Zealand's best bowler with two for 36.
“It looks a good batting pitch so hopefully we can come up with a good score then defend it,” captain Sarfraz Ahmed said after winning the toss.
“I've just told the boys 'play your natural game, don't worry about the result, we have nothing to lose'.”
Pakistan recalled opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad in a bid to make a strong start as they chase their first win on tour against the Black Caps.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson returns for the hosts after missing the first match with a thigh strain. Trent Boult is also back alongside rookie paceman Ben Wheeler, while Tim Southee is rested.
The three-match series will finish in Tauranga on Sunday.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance, Trent Boult.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.
Series: New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL) TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Comments (29)
Watched the entire match! A breathtaking performance!
Wow one more win after a long time similar to champions I think
If Onay babar had played like this in one dayers
Pakistan played well to avoid white wash!
Win the next, retain #1 in T20s, and all is forgiven
played like tigers! Proud to be a Pakistani
Good performance by Pakistan team. They are a very good t20 side, because the 11 batsmen need to bat just 20 overs, which is more likely than batting 50 overs or more.
Great performance by Pakistan we’ve a decent bowling attack but they were always let down by the batsman’s throughout this tour but today when the batsman did thrir job well bowling was absolutely lethal
And our neighbors will not even win one match in this south african tour
Congratulations Pakistan, InshaAllah more victories to come!
Where our senior team is shaming our nation in NZ.....on the other hand our U19 team is in the semis of world cup in NZ...kudos to the young boys.....pray for their victory......Amen....
the match was won by fakhar and shehzad at the top of the order. nice reply by shehzad to all his haters. lovely innings. England still the best team in the world though.
Short form of cricket is anyones game on any day. T20 and now T10..like a hit out or get out..some times you win and sometime not. Open field for likes of Ireland, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and ofcourse WI.
Really well played... I was starting to wonder whether Pakistani batsmen could bat. My time well spent..
@BhaRAT That is what is called obsession.
kiwis flopped under scoreboard pressure
Well played, Team Pakistan. Now, finish off with a win also. Delighted by U19 performance also. Looking forward to some good news!!
@BhaRAT - Why bring them into this?. Who cares. Lets just worry about our own performances
The solution to our problems is so simple for both nation and U19 teams - and it is glaring us in the face
Top order needs to stick around and add some runs. This needs patience and a different mindset coaches need coach batsmen well.
Ahmed Shahzad was such a awesome change - He lifted the whole team and gave Fakhar the confidence to do well. Matter of fact the whole team !
Ben wheeler, rance, gd Phillips newzealand side?
@Hafiz They are current 50 overs Champions Trophy 2017 winners.That should answer your question
@Maha so youre suggesting a five wicket haul in a four over spell by great bowlers in a test match on say day five, is some sort of fluke? Interesting yet strange thoughts I do say.
First win of the tour!
Way to go
Finally!!
@ALI ...we all be happy for another year
Umer ameen? why is he included? he is Shoaib akhtars favorite though
The lack of preparation and acclimatising to conditions and lack of match practice has put Pakistan in this position.Its too late but hey never to late to turn the T20 around....
@BhaRAT the Indians have given south Africans a though competition, while pakistan has been blown away every match. A fluke win here and there might make you happy, but the state of pakistani cricket is out there for everybody to see.