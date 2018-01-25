Man set free after SC overturns rape and murder conviction

The Supreme Court on Thursday set free a man earlier convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old in Turbat, saying there was not enough evidence against him.

The man was first convicted by a trial court and sentenced to death in 2014. A year later, in 2015, the Balochistan High Court had turned the death sentence into life imprisonment.

The SC on Thursday said that the child's medical examination was never conducted.

Judges on the case pointed out that rape cannot be proven without a medical exam. It also came to light that the were no witnesses in the case and no one saw the girl and the suspect together, the court said.

"We cannot convict someone without concrete evidence," judges on the case said.

Providing another reason for overturning the conviction, the court said that even the postmortem examination of the body was done after it was exhumed after being laid to rest.

The 11-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered in June 2012 and her body was found from a well.