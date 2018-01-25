DAWN.COM

Man set free after SC overturns rape and murder conviction

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 25, 2018

The Supreme Court on Thursday set free a man earlier convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old in Turbat, saying there was not enough evidence against him.

The man was first convicted by a trial court and sentenced to death in 2014. A year later, in 2015, the Balochistan High Court had turned the death sentence into life imprisonment.

The SC on Thursday said that the child's medical examination was never conducted.

Judges on the case pointed out that rape cannot be proven without a medical exam. It also came to light that the were no witnesses in the case and no one saw the girl and the suspect together, the court said.

"We cannot convict someone without concrete evidence," judges on the case said.

Providing another reason for overturning the conviction, the court said that even the postmortem examination of the body was done after it was exhumed after being laid to rest.

The 11-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered in June 2012 and her body was found from a well.

Atif
Jan 25, 2018 03:44pm

Sad state of affairs. The man got away due to a technicality and loop hole in the law! Makes me sick to the stomach!

Garib Das
Jan 25, 2018 04:02pm

Good judgement.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 25, 2018 04:38pm

The police officials involved in the case who performed neither medical examination nor postmortem must be held accountable, investigated and prosecuted for gross negligence. And the case must be reopened for further investigation to find out the rapist & murderer.

Asad
Jan 25, 2018 04:42pm

Really bad

Riaz Uddin
Jan 25, 2018 04:55pm

Courts need concrete evidence to render judgment. This is a golden rule of justice that every one is presumed innocent until proven guilty in due process of law and beyond reasonable doubt. Insufficient or concocted evidence could not stand test of judiciary. Weldone Supreme Court.

Asad
Jan 25, 2018 05:07pm

A society that votes only for building roads, bridges and Metros rather than institution building capability and integrity of the leaders, will have to suffer injustice and anarchy.

syed Ahmed
Jan 25, 2018 05:16pm

@Asad who? You?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 25, 2018 05:18pm

@Asad - Yes, I endorse your views. We all have to play our part by speaking against injustice, inequality, oppression, corruption, and not having education, health care, clean water and jobs, etc. This would be our positive contribution for the sake of our current and future generations.

syed Ahmed
Jan 25, 2018 05:20pm

@Asad correction if u permit , leaders no public instead.

Pro-Pak
Jan 25, 2018 06:21pm

@syed Ahmed No correction required. A leader is raised from the society by the society.

Hasaan
Jan 25, 2018 07:03pm

Criminal Conviction, It has to be Beyond Reasonable Doubt. We are beginning to be proud of SCP.. It is humble appeal to Hon'ble Court tha it may t what remedy does it has to recover the lost respect of the accused and his famil.

AQib
Jan 25, 2018 07:14pm

@Atif Sir on what bases you want him to be punished, no witness, no postmortem. On what basis was he arrested. this news is incomplete ,

Pervez
Jan 25, 2018 07:35pm

@Atif but was it this man that commuted the crime. If it was him then I am with you but if he is innocent and police do frame then he must be freed and the culprit sought

Jawad
Jan 25, 2018 08:22pm

sad state of affairs!!

Kapil
Jan 25, 2018 09:10pm

its okay to free the guilty rather than punish the innocent

