Chitral starts getting power three times more than its need
LAHORE: The much-delayed 108MW Golen Gol Hydropower Project started power generation on Wednesday, enabling Chitral to receive electricity on a trial basis.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will formally inaugurate the project in the first week of next month.
According to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the project worth over Rs29 billion has started generation with first unit of 36MW that will provide electricity three times more than the need of Chitral city.
Surplus energy will be added to the national grid after being evacuated by the distribution, transmission and dispatch system developed exclusively by Wapda under its own financial arrangement for the first time.
“It is a matter of pride for the locals in particular and the nation in general that the whole Chitral will have almost double of its total electricity requirement that is about 20MW. The residents of Chitral, Upper Chitral and Drosh, have celebrated the event since they spent the first day without loadshedding,” Wapda Chairman retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain told Dawn.
“Need of Chitral, Drosh and Upper Chitral is 7MW to 8MW, 8MW and 4MW, respectively, while they now have around 36MW,” he added.
Wapda terms the power generation from the project a historic development, which is a significant step towards stable supply of electricity to Chitral and the adjacent areas.
The Wapda chairman said the second unit of 36MW would start generation in March followed by the third and last having the similar installed capacity of 36MW in May.
He criticised the role of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Board for not doing anything to upgrade the power distribution system for the evacuation of power from the project.
Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2018
it's good amelioration for the city of Chitral
well done better late then never although this lateness costed nation from 16 billion to 29 billion plus the energy not produced from its original date of commencement. it will help Chitral and KPK economy by creating new businesses
Good news. Keep up the good work. Nice to see Pakistan becoming energy sufficient. I remember the days of 16-18 hours load shedding and can honestly say we have come a long way. Good job indeed
We are thankful to federal govt for Golen Gol hydro-project. Chitral was facing a worse situation of loadshedding, especially after the torrential and flesh floods of 2016, which ruined all the power generating sources.
Excellent.... Now their infrastructure can grow quickly.
First there was a power shortage, now they have power but they cant evacuate it to areas that need electricity. Pakistan is redefining the word MISMANAGEMENT.
Good job WAPDA.keep it up
This is good news. With figures given here, it is a water storage based hydel power unit, and not a run-of-the-river unit. Its average capacity factor is about 46% which means that in about 5 months, Chitral is going to have surplus power, but not in remaining 7 months. Chitralis should know this aspect of the project. The capacity factor of 46% is in line with other storage based hydel units in Pakistan, which means that in 7 months in an year, hydel power is barely available in Pakistan, and mostly the thermal units have to be used. These factors are hardly ever discussed in the public domain, which is why even educated people seem to think the hydel electricity can provide all our power needs.
@Hashim .its all because KPK govt is busy in organising dharnas instead of setting up better infrastructure
Well. They are not giving electricity to upper Chitral .Being a resident of Chitral I know .Up till yet it has not been confirmed whether the are giving Chitral or not....
The source of power, where the power is actually generated, should always have first priority for electricity. The same goes for Sui gas.
why would KP govt improve infrastructure. they were busy in other important matters like dharnas.
It is a great news, but it must be clear to the readers, the govt and the political leadership of Chitral that more than 80% of Chitral valley is deprived of the required infrastructure (electricity pylon) to carry the light to its villages. In the absence of infrastructure, the availability of 36 MW is of no use for the remote people. If we want the people of Chitral to benefit from the available MW, electricity pylons, step-down transformers and other required things should be installed throughout the valley. Hope PM will also issue directives in this regard during his visit to Chitral.
Good to hear, we hope remaining phases will also be operative and start production within targeted time period....
@M.Jalaluddin Shamil Chitrali It is heartening to see that general public is suggesting /commenting on the news in all aspects including factual position and the problems and now it is the duty of the government as well as political leadership to remove these obstacles and improve living conditions of the deprived of our country.