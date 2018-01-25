95 detainees likely to face trial in Saudi Arabia for corruption
DUBAI: Saudi authorities are still holding 95 people in a purported anti-corruption campaign that was launched nearly three months ago by the kingdom’s influential crown prince, Saudi press quoting the attorney general reported on Wednesday.
A Saudi infographic shared on social media said that detainees who have not agreed on financial settlements to close their case will soon be referred to the Public Prosecution for trial.
Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is reportedly among those still being held since early November when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the stunning arrests of top princes, businessmen and officials. The prince is chairman of the publicly traded Kingdom Holding, which has investments in twitter, Apple, Citi-group, and the Four Seasons hotel chain. He is also an investor in ride-sharing services Lyft and Careem.
If a financial agreement cannot be reached, the attorney general has previously said that detainees will be prosecuted, investigated further and could face six months or more imprisonment.
At least 11 princes were among those detained in the surprise sweep that began Nov 4. Many of the detainees have been held at the luxurious Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, which has been closed to the public since. The hotel’s website is taking reservations again starting Feb 14.
While the Saudi public has for decades complained of rampant government corruption and misuse of public funds by top officials, the arrests of top business figures and princes, and the secrecy shrouding who was detained and what their alleged crimes were, have foreign investors worried.
State-linked Sabq news website quoted Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb on Wednesday as saying 90 detainees in total have been released after agreeing to settlements involving cash, real estate and other assets.
Among those detained were two of the late King Abdullah’s sons, including Prince Miteb bin Abdullah who was fired from his post as head of the National Guard the night of his arrest.
Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2018
Comments (3)
Their this act is not against corruption but a revenge ful act due to their family internal rift of power.nothing else..
They could have got their freedom too by coughing up a few billions of ill-gotten wealth to the aspirant for the kingship
It seem to be a sincere effort by the King to stop corruption in their country and same to be applied in Pakistan to cough out the corrupt money looted from government funds by the ruling class and their near ones.