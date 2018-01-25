DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

95 detainees likely to face trial in Saudi Arabia for corruption

APJanuary 25, 2018

Email


DUBAI: Saudi authorities are still holding 95 people in a purported anti-corruption campaign that was launched nearly three months ago by the kingdom’s influential crown prince, Saudi press quoting the attorney general reported on Wednesday.

A Saudi infographic shared on social media said that detainees who have not agreed on financial settlements to close their case will soon be referred to the Public Prosecution for trial.

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is reportedly among those still being held since early November when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the stunning arrests of top princes, businessmen and officials. The prince is chairman of the publicly traded Kingdom Holding, which has investments in twitter, Apple, Citi­-g­ro­up, and the Four Seasons hotel chain. He is also an investor in ride-sharing services Lyft and Careem.

If a financial agreement cannot be reached, the attorney general has previously said that detainees will be prosecuted, investigated further and could face six months or more imprisonment.

At least 11 princes were among those detained in the surprise sweep that began Nov 4. Many of the detainees have been held at the luxurious Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, which has been closed to the public since. The hotel’s website is taking reservations again starting Feb 14.

While the Saudi public has for decades complained of rampant government corruption and misuse of public funds by top officials, the arrests of top business figures and princes, and the secrecy shrouding who was detained and what their alleged crimes were, have foreign investors worried.

State-linked Sabq news website quoted Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb on Wednesday as saying 90 detainees in total have been released after agreeing to settlements involving cash, real estate and other assets.

Among those detained were two of the late King Abdullah’s sons, including Prince Miteb bin Abdullah who was fired from his post as head of the National Guard the night of his arrest.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
sohail shaikh
Jan 25, 2018 09:16am

Their this act is not against corruption but a revenge ful act due to their family internal rift of power.nothing else..

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 25, 2018 09:25am

They could have got their freedom too by coughing up a few billions of ill-gotten wealth to the aspirant for the kingship

Ayub
Jan 25, 2018 11:02am

It seem to be a sincere effort by the King to stop corruption in their country and same to be applied in Pakistan to cough out the corrupt money looted from government funds by the ruling class and their near ones.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 25, 2018

Action after Kasur

It is necessary all aspects of the investigation be conducted professionally, with scrupulous adherence to procedure.
Updated January 25, 2018

PU violence

A case can be built around the police not doing enough when it was most required of the force.
January 25, 2018

Sisi’s authoritarianism

THE arrest of a leading presidential candidate against Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should surprise no one, for Egypt,...
January 24, 2018

Fighting extremism

IT is a long-overdue step that the state must take. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has confirmed in an ...
January 24, 2018

Turkish incursion

TURKEY’S recent incursion into Syrian territory is likely to further complicate matters in the Arab country even ...
Updated January 24, 2018

Unbecoming remarks

SEXISM runs through the very veins of this society: it hobbles women’s potential and thwarts their aspirations. In...