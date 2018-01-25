DNA test admissibility as evidence: SC ruling may prove a hurdle in conviction in Kasur case
LAHORE: As DNA test report is not admissible as an evidence as per a ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Qanoon-i-Shahadat, therefore the investigation team will have to produce some other evidence that could corroborate the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s report of the alleged rapist and killer of minor girls in Kasur to ensure his conviction.
It transpired during background discussions with officials of the Punjab government who guide it on legal matters, both civil and criminal.
A senior official said the Lahore High Court had in certain cases allowed DNA reports as evidence, but he too admitted that the restriction imposed by the Supreme Court in this regard could be a hurdle in the suspect’s conviction.
DNA test is considered an admissible evidence in most of the countries because of, what the legal experts said, its basic function of irrefutably identifying the involvement of a person in a crime.
Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had on Tuesday night said the DNA tests had established that Imran Ali was the “culprit” in the Kasur rape and murder cases, including that of Zainab, that shook the entire country. He had also mentioned the success of polygraph test of the suspect that is conducted to establish if a suspect was lying or not.
Some media reports indicated that the investigation team had obtained vital evidence of the suspect who was remanded into their custody for interrogation by an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday.
According to insiders, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Dost Muhammad had in criminal appeals (No 497 and 496) of 2009 declared on October 15, 2015 that under Section 510 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) the report of biochemical expert (a biochemist) on DNA was not covered thus it was open to a serious debate because under the above mentioned provision of law, specified experts’ reports, excluding the report of the (DNA) expert, have been made admissible.
“This aspect would be discussed and decided in some other cases elaborately. However, at present we are unable to hold the same as an admissible piece of evidence in absence of any sanction of law,” the judgment says.
Elaborating how DNA tests could be faulty and which measures had been taken by various countries to prevent this, the court declared: “In any case, it is an expert opinion and even it is admitted into the evidence and relied upon, (it) would in no manner be sufficient to connect the necks of the appellants with the commission of the crime when the bulk of other evidence has been held by us unbelievable thus no reliance can be placed on it to award a capital sentence.”
In another paragraph, the court maintained: “As discussed earlier, the entire case of the prosecution is based on circumstantial evidence. The principle of law, consistently laid down by this court is that different pieces of such evidence have to make one chain, an unbroken one where one end of it touches the dead and the other the neck of the accused.”
Insiders said the Punjab government had established its forensic science laboratory under an authority with millions of rupees and employed the top most technical people to run it so as to have the criminals punished with solid undeniable scientific evidence like the DNA reports like many other countries which had adopted the technique around three decades ago.
In view of the judgment, an effort was made to insert a new clause in the Qanoon-i-Shahadat to make the DNA reports admissible evidence. But, the effort could not succeed due to certain reasons.
“We need to consider the issue very seriously at the national level. Declaring DNA reports admissible evidence is necessary to punish criminals in our country where weak police investigations lead to acquittals and eye-witnesses are either shooed away or are eliminated,” an official said.
Some other law-knowing officials said till this was done, the government agencies concerned should find other evidence that could corroborate the DNA report of the suspect in Kasur case.
“If he is the actual killer he should not be allowed to take benefit of any legal flaw,” an official said, also advising the police to have his confessional statement recorded in the presence of a judicial magistrate to give it authenticity. “A confession before police is of no legal value,” he remarked.
Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2018
Comments (23)
A public execution may deter any future pedophiles...but what guarantees that the DNA test is accurate? My Police is not credible and fakes medical reports on a daily basis. SC is wise to look at this from all angles. Let Justice prevail.
A confession before police is of no legal value, DNA test is not admissible, Probaby there won't be any eye witnessess.. How will this beast be acquitted then?
If DNA is not enough then what else do we need to put the attacker in jail ??
@Sameer DNA accurate from a corrupt police and Shabaz Sharif who wont let the father of victim talk on the microphone that doesn't add up. Good job SC.
Hardly any rapist even in many high profile cases got convicted because Molvis are not letting judiciary use DNA as admissible evidence. Logically 4 witnesses means to use 'best technology' available. Today best technology is DNA. These Molvis always resist any science and technology innovation and years later start using it as if it was inherited to them by their Abaa Jee. They have made this nation look like fools for years, but we will never learn.
I am pretty sure if current law is applied, this man will be acquitted of rape, however definitely he will get convicted for murder.
The assemblies should pass a law to explicitly make DNA tests a valid evidence in case of rape and murder. This is the time to close loopholes. i am sure it can be done with unanimous support
The entire nation is angry with this and all such cases but rules are to be followed in awarding punishment. Punjab police should look for more evidences concerning this particular case. Once such witness will be helpful who the killer stated to have come across near the bakery shop. Also his friends who provided shelter.
Apparently, 1150 people had their DNA tested, out of which, Imran Ali's DNA matched. Being a molecular biologist, I know that DNA is by far the strongest and the most accurate test out there to look for a criminal's involvement; tests like the polygraph tests and eye witness accounts have their own value but they also are limited due to the grey areas. On the contrary, unless two people are identical twins, no one can have the same DNA even if they are brothers or sisters from the same parents. The subjectivity of the case needs to be taken into consideration because of course the killer himself has admitted to committing the brutal crime in front of the police backed by DNA evidence.
DNA admissibilty if cant be debated now then when? This case should set precedence for successful conviction based on DNA evidence. And for those who think it is not admissible because the labs are not independent or competent to give accurate analysis then they can demand for samples to be sent to an accredited lab anywhere in the world. Whats important is that we do not let go of this opportunity to improve our legal system
DNA test is not 100% accurate. It's used to identify suspects and then further interrogation can prove the suspect as guilty. Even in this case, 60-70 persons had close match of DNA to that of culprit.
@Ali The very best post.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan Please stop politicizing the case.
Police are notorious to get a confession from any one they want. This is a well known fact!! Police torture is well known in extracting confessions! Complete and thorough evidence is required including interviews with the alleged rapists family member, use of modern technology etc
Shame for nation & government for not embracing the modern time technologies
@Zohaib You are partly correct. Problem here is not the accuracy of DNA test. The problem is whether DNA samples were actually collected from all the eight victims. Its difficult to prove in court since our police is not competent enough to collect sensitive evidence from the crime scene. Secondly if your DNA was planted or found at a crime scene, it will be then other evidence that will prove if you were actually there at the time of crime or not. DNA alone stands no chance in criminals law. Regards
@Sameer You may find that DNA testing although imperfect, is far more accurate than four eyewitnesses. Please check out the evidence.
DNA test is just an evidence for investigation and therefore police need more credible evidence to convict the person in court.Relying on DNA is not good enough.
Is it a fact that the person who conducted the DNA test is a fugitive from law in US?
What do we have DNA testing then, why Government invest the Tax money on such testing then, if it's of no use?
@Abdulla Hussain there will ‘almost certainly’ be videos of the attacks - because that is what he was ‘selling’ online. there must be a market - find the servers used. US FBI can help,
To me this is gradually looking like a case of child pornography ....
@Ali These Molvis always resist any science and technology because after DNA test they will find themselves illegal
There are scientific reports that DNA tests are not always accurate. Moreover, track record of our laboratories and reputation of our technical staff in govt. departments is not very good, so it is good that courts are not relying only on these results ONLY.
Even if Govt. want courts to rely solely on these then they should amend laws accordingly. Clearly define over there and then courts will be bound to follow it.