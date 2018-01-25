Father insists on SSP’s involvement in Intizar’s murder

KARACHI: As the father of Intizar Ahmed insisted on the involvement of Anti-Car Lifting Cell’s (ACLC) former chief SSP Muqaddas Haider in the killing of his son, investigators on Wednesday claimed to have recorded the senior police officer’s statement.

Intizar had allegedly been killed by officials of the ACLC when they opened fire on his car on Khayaban-i-Ittehad for not stopping it at their indication on Jan 13.

The investigators also claimed to have recorded the statement of a girl, Madiha Kayani, who was travelling with the victim at the time of the incident but silently disappeared from the crime scene instead of reporting it to the police, raising suspicion about her involvement in the crime.

In the next phase, the investigators said, they would collect cellphone data of both persons and all the nine ACLC personnel.

The fresh series of allegations from the victim’s family had also convinced the police authorities to record the statement of Intizar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, again.

Counter-Terrorism Department’s DIG Amir Farooqi, who is investigating the murder on the directives of the Sindh IGP, told Dawn that they had recorded the statements of former ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider and Madiha Kayani. “Mr Haider told the investigators that he did not know Intizar and Madiha, and had never met them.

“Similarly, Madiha said she did not know Muqaddas,” the DIG said.

Answering a question, Mr Farooqi said they were also trying to determine personal enmity behind the murder as the father of the victim had said he did not believe that his son was killed just for not stopping his car.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2018