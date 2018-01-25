DAWN.COM

Father insists on SSP’s involvement in Intizar’s murder

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 25, 2018

KARACHI: As the father of Intizar Ahmed insisted on the involvement of Anti-Car Lifting Cell’s (ACLC) former chief SSP Muqaddas Haider in the killing of his son, investigators on Wednesday claimed to have recorded the senior police officer’s statement.

Intizar had allegedly been killed by officials of the ACLC when they opened fire on his car on Khayaban-i-Ittehad for not stopping it at their indication on Jan 13.

The investigators also claimed to have recorded the statement of a girl, Madiha Kayani, who was travelling with the victim at the time of the incident but silently disappeared from the crime scene instead of reporting it to the police, raising suspicion about her involvement in the crime.

In the next phase, the investigators said, they would collect cellphone data of both persons and all the nine ACLC personnel.

The fresh series of allegations from the victim’s family had also convinced the police authorities to record the statement of Intizar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, again.

Counter-Terrorism Department’s DIG Amir Farooqi, who is investigating the murder on the directives of the Sindh IGP, told Dawn that they had recorded the statements of former ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider and Madiha Kayani. “Mr Haider told the investigators that he did not know Intizar and Madiha, and had never met them.

“Similarly, Madiha said she did not know Muqaddas,” the DIG said.

Answering a question, Mr Farooqi said they were also trying to determine personal enmity behind the murder as the father of the victim had said he did not believe that his son was killed just for not stopping his car.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2018

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Arif Khan
Jan 25, 2018 10:59am

Are we going to see yet another SSP on the hook after Rao Anwar?

Seema
Jan 25, 2018 11:17am

Our trigger happy police could have aimed at the tires, instead of shooting to death someone they weren't sure about.

Lahore
Jan 25, 2018 11:29am

Car was sprayed with bullets killing the driver....but the girl in the car who was sitting next to the driver remained not only safe but walked away from the scene.....mysterious?

