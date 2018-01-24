DAWN.COM

Mother, daughter gang-raped by relatives at gunpoint in Muzaffargarh, say police

Mohammad Ali | Taser SubhaniUpdated January 24, 2018

A mother and her 20-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by at least 10 suspects at gunpoint in the Qaim Shah locality in Shah Jamal area of Muzaffargarh, DawnNews reported on Wednesday.

According to the victims, the suspects physically tortured them when they offered resistance, they also stole money and other valuables from the house, police said.

A first information report was lodged at Shah Jamal police station with the mother as the complainant, however, the police have so far been unable to arrest any of the suspects named by the victims.

The complainant said, "Ten people including Amir, Khizer, Asif, Kamran, Bilal and Imran sexually abused me and my daughter in front of my aged parents."

A spokesperson for the police said that the culprits are close relatives of the victims.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Owais Malik said police were trying to trace the offenders and vowed to arrest them soon.

Rights groups have frequently pointed out the increasing number of sexual assault cases against women in Pakistan. In order to curb crimes against women, Punjab government had opened a Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) in Multan last year.

However, rape cases in Pakistan mostly go unreported. Recently, police in Peshawar allegedly tried to pressure a transgender person into reaching a settlement after she claimed to have been gang-raped by nine men.

SM
Jan 24, 2018 08:04pm

What is WRONG with these men??!!!

Sohail
Jan 24, 2018 08:19pm

We need special police force to tackle rape and abuse with strict laws and swift justice to award striking punishments.

Sarmad
Jan 24, 2018 08:21pm

Does there exists any Humanity nowadays ?!

Ahsan Gul
Jan 24, 2018 08:24pm

Who is going to stop this animal behavior and what we are going to do with these animals? Clearly, unless public start thrashing these animals themselves and take law in their own hands some politicians have to get involved.

Hamed Quraishi
Jan 24, 2018 08:36pm

Speedy implementation of the law. More effective police are needed.

S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jan 24, 2018 09:03pm

Existing laws make it very difficult to prosecute successfully. We need to revise & up-date our laws without interference from the clerics.

Samuel
Jan 24, 2018 09:10pm

@S. Nasheed Ahmed Impossible dream.

SYED A. HYDER, Ph.D.
Jan 24, 2018 09:21pm

@S. Nasheed Ahmed To prosecute successfully, get rid of the CLERICS. They are the biggest source of such crimes.

TitleKane
Jan 24, 2018 09:42pm

@Sohail who is gonna run it?

Missing person
Jan 24, 2018 10:09pm

Thanks media Atleast you are reporting such cases now

