Khawaja Asif did not declare UAE bank account in nomination papers, PTI leader tells IHC
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif did not declare his National Bank of Abu Dhabi account in his tax returns and nomination papers, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar claimed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.
The IHC was hearing the PTI leader's petition seeking Asif's disqualification for allegedly concealing his assets.
Justice Amir Farooq, heading a three-member bench, asked where Asif got the money to set up a restaurant abroad.
Dar's counsel Sikandar Basheer Mohmand informed the court that Asif allegedly concealed his business abroad and transferred Rs22 million to the accounts of his wife and daughter but never declared them.
The counsel claimed that Asif had declared six bank accounts in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections and tax returns but that did not include the National Bank of Abu Dhabi account which contained some funds until 2015.
He also alleged that Asif submitted an Abu Dhabi domicile for the bank account in question.
The hearing was adjourned until February 1.
In an earlier hearing, Dar, who had been defeated by Asif by over 21,000 votes in the 2013 elections, had claimed that the foreign minister failed to declare his salary amounting to 50,000 UAE Dirhams per month.
PTI chief Imran Khan had also mentioned the case in a press conference last week and had requested the court to ensure a speedy trial.
"As the head of a party, I have the right to tell the judiciary that you are taking too long in taking action on the case although the man [Asif] is a security risk for the country," he said at the time.
Khan also said that there can be "no bigger fraud" than Asif who was earning Rs1.6m a month while working as a legal consultant, even though he has only worked in banks before.
Unfortunately, there is no shortage of corrupt people. This culture of corruption has developed gradually over a long period of time, tolerated by many powerful people to take take advantage of their positions. Now, it it is good to see that tide is turning and those corrupt individuals are getting caught. Hopefully, few powerful get caught and punished to send a clear message that corruption does not pay, otherwise it will be business as usual. Unfortunately, the main loser due to corruption has been general public, who have been deprived of public service for many many years. Let us hope for the best.
Unfortunately the focus on curruption is only for political gains. Has anyone given a dharna in front of kacharees, govt offices, excise offices , police stations etc, where lot of curruption is being done. Most of the social media champs are using imported JDM vehicles, which are 90 percent registered through tax fraud and by making false declarations. The day that happens only then things will stop. Otherwise it is just a political gimmick and everybody knows.
Yes, his account must be investigated. All these politicians who once get elected turn money launderers should be under investigation.
@Adi - That's no excuse. The rulers plundering public money is the first priority. It all trickles down from them!
@Adi The problem lies at both place, at the top and the kacharis and police stations but you cannot stop corruption in 1000s of police stations and kacharis that quickly. By punishing the leaders you can show them that we got your boss for looting millions from Pakistan and this is what will happen to you as well if you dont stop.
It took 70 years to reach corruption to its height and it will take another 70 years to get rid of it. May be my grand children will see curruption free Pakistan
@Adi
Agreed.
As corrupt practices' has been tolerated for decades, it is accepted as a norm. Now there is someone standing up and questioning these unethical practices and it is only right to make an example of those at the top the 'heap' so those lower down will take note and hopefully mend their ways! If not the will face the music just like the leaders'!
@Adi . I think once they start catching corrupt mafia like the one mentioned above who are at the helm of affairs then automatically all such ppl in govt depts will automatically be brought to justice because the only reason they have escaped justice so far is because these corrupt mafias never intended to go against them. I would say it's a good start. It should not stop at politicians only, should proceed to all depts from municipal committees to judiciary.
@M khan - but we have now hope that one day Pakistan will be a good and progressive country.
It is suggested that corruption should first be curbed from top level in government and bureaucracy and rampant corruption at lower levels in courts, registrar offices, land departments,police stations, food departments, offices of amenities providers is ignored. It is the corruption at lower level that makes life of citizens miserable. Since it is going on (rather increasing ) for decades, people are getting used to it and lost hope any improvement.Now they themselves are in such practices where opportunity arises.Society has completely gone down the drain. Corruption in big contracts do not effect day to day life of common people hence they do not give importance to it at the time of voting. If Chief Justice wants to give relief to public he should initiate measures to stop corruption at the lower level immediately. It is possible if there is will.