Nehal Hashmi submits unconditional apology to court in contempt case

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 24, 2018

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in a contempt case against Senator Nehal Hashmi after the former PML-N stalwart submitted an unconditional apology for his threatening video message against "those investigating" former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Hashmi's remarks, were, prima facie, directed at the Supreme Court-appointed joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family's business dealings abroad. In the video, he apparently warned individuals involved in the investigation that they would be "taken to task" for grilling the then premier's family.

Following the release of the video, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of his remarks, and the PML-N ousted Hashmi.

A three-judge bench hearing the contempt case against Hashmi today criticised the wording of his apology to the court.

Hashmi, in his reply submitted to the court, had stated: "If the court feels that I have committed contempt, I apologise."

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked, "What does he [Hashmi] mean by 'if'?"

At this, Hashmi's counsel said he apologised unconditionally on his client's behalf.

Justice Dost Mohammad asserted that institutions should not be ridiculed, and "if the institutions are working according to the Constitution, they should be respected."

Justice Khosa admonished the former PML-N leader's conduct, saying: "Nehal Hashmi is a lawyer. He should act with restraint."

The court then directed Hashmi to submit a written reply apologising for his remarks.

Hashmi, following orders, offered the court an unconditional apology in writing and left it to the institution to decide his fate.

The court then reserved its judgement on the case.

Comments (12)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 24, 2018 05:02pm

An apology after the event must not be accepted, and Nehal Hashmi should be punished to set an example. Otherwise, insulting and abusive comments relating to our honorable judges, courts, investigation teams and our institutions will become part of every day event.

Raja Ahmad Ibrahim
Jan 24, 2018 05:03pm

Mr Hashmi no if and but, say my apology 100 times now and in future also, respect court and law.

Amer Rao Toronto
Jan 24, 2018 05:04pm

Give him life time jail.

Mirza
Jan 24, 2018 05:05pm

There must a punishment under the law which he should serve in jail.

nafis
Jan 24, 2018 05:20pm

He should be given some punishment

Jaan-Bhittani
Jan 24, 2018 05:23pm

His apology must be accepted. similarly as they have accepted of Imran Khan.

Harmony-1©
Jan 24, 2018 05:36pm

There should be no leniency. When it comes to contempt of court, it can't get any worse what he said!

Q Nikala
Jan 24, 2018 06:09pm

He should be punished for at least 10 years. Please set an example otherwise every body will insult and abuse and then ask for apology. Saad Rafique, Daanial, and the gaalam galoch brigade also deserve severe punishment. I ask and request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to show no mercy and put these incompetent and ignorant people to Adiala for life or at least 10 years.

Renate Chaudry
Jan 24, 2018 07:23pm

what moderation are you waiting for?

Dr. Doctor
Jan 24, 2018 08:20pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani

Isn't it already?

A thorough investigation is required; no prejudice.

His words and explanation can be taken for their face value but if the video is watched it sends a different message.

To be fair is extremely difficult. This will be a tricky verdict no matter how simple it appears to common folk.

Hamed Quraishi
Jan 24, 2018 08:44pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani exactly!

Pakistan_Zindabad
Jan 24, 2018 10:37pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani - yes, you are absolutely right, we have to set an example.

