Nehal Hashmi submits unconditional apology to court in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in a contempt case against Senator Nehal Hashmi after the former PML-N stalwart submitted an unconditional apology for his threatening video message against "those investigating" former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Hashmi's remarks, were, prima facie, directed at the Supreme Court-appointed joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family's business dealings abroad. In the video, he apparently warned individuals involved in the investigation that they would be "taken to task" for grilling the then premier's family.

Following the release of the video, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of his remarks, and the PML-N ousted Hashmi.

A three-judge bench hearing the contempt case against Hashmi today criticised the wording of his apology to the court.

Hashmi, in his reply submitted to the court, had stated: "If the court feels that I have committed contempt, I apologise."

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked, "What does he [Hashmi] mean by 'if'?"

At this, Hashmi's counsel said he apologised unconditionally on his client's behalf.

Justice Dost Mohammad asserted that institutions should not be ridiculed, and "if the institutions are working according to the Constitution, they should be respected."

Justice Khosa admonished the former PML-N leader's conduct, saying: "Nehal Hashmi is a lawyer. He should act with restraint."

The court then directed Hashmi to submit a written reply apologising for his remarks.

Hashmi, following orders, offered the court an unconditional apology in writing and left it to the institution to decide his fate.

The court then reserved its judgement on the case.