Jacket buttons helped police identify Zainab's killer
Two large buttons on either shoulder of Zainab's alleged murderer's jacket were a significant clue that helped the police zero in on him, BBC Urdu said in a report.
According to BBC Urdu, an officer on the case shared the details of how the police went through the investigation process with them.
The Kasur district has a population of over 3 million people, of which 0.7 million live in Kasur city. Even after filtering out women, children and old men from that demographic, the police were still left with at least 60 to 70 thousand men — only one of which was their suspect, BBC Urdu said.
According to BBC Urdu, out of these thousands, the search was further narrowed down to 1100 men, all living within the radius of the investigation.
The Pakistan Forensic Science Agency collected DNA samples of all of these men and compared each with that of Zainab's rapist, as their 1,110 strong DNA database gradually exhausted.
It was during this tedious process that Imran Ali's DNA was found to a perfect match with that of Zainab's rapist.
Once that evidence came to light, police went looking for Imran — now the prime suspect — at his house and were later able to arrest him with the assistance of his mother, BBC Urdu said.
During the raid, police found a jacket with large buttons on both shoulders, similar to the one the rapist was seen wearing in the CCTV footage that surfaced when Zainab first went missing.
The police officer told BBC news that this was a tricky piece of the puzzle as in the black and white CCTV footage the jacket appeared to be white, which meant it could be of any dark colour in actuality.
According to the officer, finding the jacket among Imran's belongings helped them make sure that he was indeed the man they were looking for.
According to BBC Urdu, Imran's mother and paternal uncle said they did become suspicious when they first saw the CCTV footage on TV and thought the man in the video looked like Imran but they did not bother to tell the police about it.
Imran, per the report, said in his confession that he killed the girls due to the fear of being caught for raping them. Of his eight victims, he said he raped and murdered five in under-construction houses, while three others — including Zainab — were raped and murdered close to the heaps of trash where their bodies were found.
Imran also said that he killed the children and disposed of their bodies the same day as raping them, BBC News said.
Comments (35)
Awesome work by Punjab police and criminal investigation departments. A study case of how working together we can make positive impact on the society.
In the light of DNA evidence, button does not mean anything. If button had led to the killer, which then necessitated DNA testing, I would say yes, it is true. But it looks like DNA evidence led to the killer where they then discovered the buttons
Excellent job Punjab police! Intelligence is not just the domain of developed countries. It also deserves mention that getting DNA samples of a large number of people,without probable cause of their involvement, is something that wouldn’t have been possible in most western countries. In this regard, I believe the Pakistani system has merit. If you haven’t done anything wrong, why object to a little cheek swab when it can help the cause of justice?! Something to consider... DNA data should be made a part of the NADRA process.
I hope he is the true convict. The whole media attention is good, but there is also a chance that corrupt police can blame things on any innocent person just to shut every one up. There should be fair trial and all proofs should be examined by independent judiciary.
Wonderful detective work by the Police. Congrats.
For once, great piece of detective work from our police and civilians. Media focus and continuous awareness also helped. Gives hope that given the proper resources and attention, we can be a proper, civilised state too.
@Seedoo - how will pay for DNA tests for 220 million people and where the money will come from? It is very easy to have a good suggestion, without thinking it's implication and operational costs.
Kudos. Well done to all involved, now take it to its logical conclusion
DNA samples were taken from over 11000 men?, really, I find it bit difficult to believe all these men came forward and how so many men were rounded up so quickly. I really hope he is the real killer.
@Tooba DNA evidence is almost certain. Now, the evidence of buttons is a great corroborative piece of evidence. I have a definite feeling that the police nabbed the right person.
DNA samples taken so quickly from so many men and analysed so quickly, I just hope it is correct.
Where there is a Will there's a way. I wish the police alone had this will and it had been earlier. But still glad he has finally been captured.
Good detective work but the killing details are heart wrenching and so depressing. We not only need education reforms, we need mandatory attendance to schools for every children. Only education will create awareness among children to not become victims. Also killer is in his youth and good education might have helped him to not becoming the monster he came to be.
Thanks Punjab Police. If we raise police pay like western countries then our police people will be more honest.
We need to start a data base of DNA records from child birth. Anytime someone applies for driver's license or ID card, they should submit a specimen for DNA data base.
Bravo Punjab Police Keep it up!
@Sami - who will pay for organising DNA tests for 220 million people and where the money will come from? It is very easy to make a suggestion without considering its implications, feasibility and operational costs.
Extraordinary and exemplary forensic work by any standard. The media too have done a great job on keeping up the pressure.
Well done . Mr. Police you can do it!
300,000 images were filtered , 6000 calls were traced 60,000 people were counter checked with CENSUS 2017 DATA 3 state- of- the art ICCC Locator vans triangulated the area 24/7 for 14 days 1150 DNA samples were collected (3rd largest DNA sample collection in criminal History of the world) 20 polygraph tests were conducted Family trees of 12,00 families in a radius of 2.5 KM were filtered. this is the time to stand behind PUNJAB POLICE and all the related agencies , and people say Punjab Police lacks forensic investigation skills. Salute to Punjab police .
A job well done by Punjab Police and all other agencies involved
Sure food work by the police but they should not reveal their procedures to the public otherwise future criminals may change their tactics in the light of the sensitive information made public
@Tooba Please come out of conspiracy theories. Most of the comments below are from individuals that read a lot of real crime and how the police goes about solving it.This was a classical case of extreme cooperation between human intel combined with forensic evidence.
Special Branch agents identified the person on ground due to suspicious behavior and being a look alike, while the Jacket confirmed the suspicion as being justified with forensic science sealing the criminals fate.
On the flip side Police should have been more forthcoming with enhanced image from CCTV and daily progress should have been shared. CM press conference left much to be desired.
Kudos to Punjab Police and hopefully other provincial police will learn from this.
@Seedoo Is it relevant? They were just trying to corroborate from different angles
Jeay pmln jeay Punjab police
how many such folks are sill out there!! this guy killed 8 kids. why people did not notice the first 7 kids.. something the entire society is responsible for.. hanging one guy is not solution. law & order institute can not be proactive they will be reactive, which will always be after loss.. As as society we need to reform rules for engagement with kids.
@Imtiaz mahmood Thanks for the details. Will help
@Seedoo All such tests can always show false positives as well. Therefore any additional evidence is always welcome especially for legal purposes.
@Sami: DNA changes over the life time of many organisms including humans. Even though there are mechanisms in the body that try to prevent DNA from changing, but they are not perfect. As such DNA can degrade over aging.
Moreover, blood transfusion can also TEMPORARILY impact and alter the DNA of the person receiving the transfusion due to white blood cells from the donor. As such adding DNA to a person's profile in some database may not be viable.
Moreover, this DNA information can be used by regimes or governments to profile communities and classes in a -ve sense.
This person has to be punished. Punished early, fast and severely. No mercy!
@Sami Do you actually know the cost of each DNA test?
In my opinion, Imran DNA should be re-verified from the third party or any good ranking foreign lab, in order to minimize the risk in the hanging of an innocent person and saving of real culprits. As we know the previous track record of our police system.
@Imtiaz mahmood No doubt Punjab Police has really done well on this occasion. They need to build on this excellent work by streamlining their investigative process and providing detective training to investigators at all levels.
Forensic science officers should be based at sub-divisional level and laboratories set up at district level to facilitate investigations of heinous crimes.
Excellent Work.
@Pakistan_Zindabad I am willing to pay additional tax to cover the cost for my own DNA record to be available with the government. I am sure millions of people will volunteer to give money to help the society in this important investigation tool.