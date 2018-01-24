Senate seeks report from law committee over public hanging recommendations for child abusers
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Wednesday sought a report from the Committee of Law and Justice over amendments recommended by the Committee of Interior seeking public hanging of abductors who kill or sexually assault minors.
The bill proposed by the committee, entitled the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2018, seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code Act 1860's Section 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of 14) so that the punishment for the crime is a public execution.
Earlier in the day, Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik had requested the Senate to take up a bill seeking public hanging of those found guilty of kidnapping or raping children under the age of 14.
Debating the recommendations, Senator Hasil Bizenjo and Senator Farhatullah Babar strongly opposed the amendments.
"Zainab [rape and murder] incident is unfortunate but the demand for public hanging is also not correct," Bizenjo said.
"One person was hanged publicly in Lahore during Zia's era. We should not revert to that," Babar added. "If the law is amended today, the demands will not stop and calls for hanging everyone will be raised."
Barrister Saif and Senator Sitara Ayaz claimed that sexual abuse of children is rampant at Pir Wadhai stop in Rawalpindi but no action had been taken.
Chairman Senate sought a reply from the law ministry on the issue and sent the matter to the committee on law and justice for further deliberations.
He also asked the law minister to participate in the committee's discussions on the issue.
Section 364-A currently reads: "Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person under the [age of fourteen] in order that such person may be murdered or subjected to grievous hurt... or to the lust of any person [sic] shall be punished with death."
The amendment suggested by the committee on interior seeks to add the phrase, "by hanging publicly", after the word "death" in the current legislation, the letter said.
The bill seeks the same amendment to the CrPC, 1898, Schedule II, Column 1 against Section 364-A.
The committee's request for amendments to the PPC and CrPC come a day after the arrest of a suspected serial rapist and murderer in Kasur was announced by the Punjab government, concluding a two-week-long manhunt launched after the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin sparked outrage across the country.
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while announcing the arrest at a press conference last night, had seconded the demand for a public hanging of the culprit after conviction in court, and stressed that this is what Zainab’s family, he himself, and the entire nation wants.
Comments (58)
It is agreeable plus the age should be till 16 years.
Absolutely, this has to done and it should be made a part of law
Why just 14, make it under 18....
Rehman Malik needs to be made an example of.
It will be great move if implemented. All those who have even little fault in their minds, will be stopped from doing this crime.
The best decision by the Senate.
Let's make this as a legislation and implemented straight way by starting with little Zanib's murderer. Do not delay!
Good
Yes that will be great for the justice to the relative of the victims , and the age of executable crime with capital punishment should be downwards to 14 years. I am from Bangladesh and I have a son of the same age of the victims.
Appreciated!!
Capital punishment is not a solution to start with and making it public is surely not an accepted practice internationally. The lawmakers should make sure that the loopholes are covered so that such people are captured and tried and imprisoned for life.
Irrespective of how much I dislike PPP, this man is the only one who has said what any father would say. Couldn't agree more.
Now that Zainab's killer has been apprehended and as evidence has shown that he had also killed several other unfortunate girls in the same gruesome manner. His fate is sealed. In the midst of emotionally charged atmosphere, doesn't it make sense that a team of competent and expert psychologists and psychiatrists be constituted and allowed to thoroughly examine, evaluate and find out what made this person such a heartless and gruesome serial killer in our society? Findings of their study be made of record to teach and train relevant personnel to prevent such happenings in future.
We need a bill for child abuse at home, schools and madrassa. There is no benefit of beating and getting angry at kids. It only create physiological problems.
@Haroon Rashid Khan what loop holes you are talking about, can you narrate? Public hanging is not acceptable internationally, why worry about the world? Public execution is desirable in order others to think 100 times before they commit such crimes.
Seconded!! I'm assuming they've forwarded the age of 14 'coz that's considered the age of puberty.
Please pass this bill immediately and make it as part of the constitution. 14 years of age is right since the child is not matured. From 15, he is a teenage and from 18, he is an adult that can raise his voice
Public hanging, will make the public more insensitive, more prone to violence, more brutal and macabre, Pakistan has had enough of the Zia era, we do not want a repeat of his public beatings, our society has become brutalized, and we are reaping the rewards of Zia's 11 years of brutalizing society, with public displays. The way to improve is to study the culture, values, education, society of how people live work and play in societies with less violence, like Norway, or any Scandinavian country.
Until full police reforms are done, the problem won't be solved. If an effective police was in place and assaulters are immediately caught and quickly given a due process, the existing punishment is enough for deterrence.
by publicly, do they mean for the average man to watch? I don't agree with the word publicly. But the death penalty for those with a DNA match is a forward step. We need to be careful as the justice system is not foolproof, the innocent could be wrongfully convicted. It should have a caveat of at least DNA match.
How many examples has PPP set of good governance, anti-corruption and abiding by the laws and rules of the land??
Agree
Only the less civilised nations have hanging as a punishment. Yes it was a horrible crime, shows unspeakable depravity. But a state to act in an immoral way is not the sign of maturity. There is no evidence in the world to suggest that hanging curbs such heinous crimes. After investigation and the legal process if found guilty, a life behind bars is the right punishment and in such cases life means life. We all know that investigation, police competence and the quality of justice in our country are of very iffy . And mistakes happen in the most rigorous human processes. The mistakes in any of these processes can and do occur. You can not revive a man who has been hanged. An injustice which is as reprehensible as the crime.
Well, I'm not in favour of capital punishment, instead, the guilty ones should be put in jails for life to rot, where they are made to work which may benefit the economy. Even if they want to give capital punishment, then why to enforce an age limit? A rape is a rape, whether it is performed on a child or on an adult. A rape cannot be categorized.
The whole Pakistan should support this amendment to bring an end to such barbaric acts from now onwards. No parents should lose their pieces of hearts due to lust of heartless and senseless crimnals.
@Izhar Please don't give such baseless facts. No idea where you get these statistics from
The whole nation should support this amendment in order to bring an end to such henious crimes.
should be....must be
Every move is back to the medieval days. Tough laws will always be misused. Prevention is better than cure. Sex education, proper sex ratios, opportunities for opposite sexes to interact and even to blind eye towards brothels are what modern societies do.
@Shahid Would you have the same views should the poor victim be closely related to you?
Very good initiative. Strongly recommend.
@Reader You are 100% correct in saying that today's Pakistan is much different from that it used to be in the 70's. It has gone through from being a tolerant civil society to a totally intolerant one. When one looks around the events unfolding in our school and colleges, where over a simple reprimand the teachers are shot dead, clearly showing that the psyche of the nation's youth, who have been exposed to perpetual violence, be it terrorism activities or otherwise, has become a worrisome phenomenon to deal with. One should not be surprised to read stories of similar happenings in other parts of the country during the time, everyone was in grief for rape and murder of little Zainab. For that matter, any more of the same dose, through such display, is not going to pacify and contain the issue in hand. The need of the day is to run mass awareness program, especially in low income group areas, to single out paedophiles living among them, apprehending before they do commit similar crimes.
Absolutely a must! The age should be18.
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA - well stated and I fully endorse your views.
Children who get sexually abised develop psycological problems and become abusers themselves at later stage. I bet zainab's killer must have been victim of sexual abuse as a child.
Absolutely....this is the only way to deter these predators
@erum - what is your point, Doctor ?. Feel sympathy and let him go. Please keep your useless opinion to your self. Thanks
Wrong. Public hanging should be for anyone who sexually assaults.
By specifying the age of the victim it is implied that above that age the crime of rape becomes less serious, therefore the rapist has less to fear of the possible punishment. I believe the punishment for rape should be the same irrespective of the age of the victim.
Death penalty is not the solution.
We need good education system specially at primary level where kids learn how to be good and responsible citizen.
It is appreciatable bill amendment and Senate should pass it and should immediately act upon it, otherwise, I think we cannot stop like these said crimes that going in our country, although I would like to say that public hanging is not perfect and a correct way to it, but along with our all media including even social media take part due to its solution by organised talk shows, seminars, symposium and debates for giving our public awareness about it that how can we save and avoid from doing like these bad and wrong acts and what are the correct ways to solve these social ethicaly problems and to divert them from wrong path to correct path.
Say the senator whom when in government bench signed a ban on death sentence. This is nothing but scoring some politics point. PPP and all cronies at best.
@Shahid Convicted and found guilty without trial?
Its distressing to see that for so many who commented here, justice means revenge.
Justice means determining guilt by a fair trial and a fair punishment, which is not unnecessarily and unusually cruel.
Not so fast senator. He needs a complete forensic psychiatry evaluation. Competency to stand trial can be an issue. This has to be resolved before you dispose him. This is what I do in USA where I work in a forensic hospital and people with mental illness who have committed heinous crimes are evaluated and treated so that they become competent. If they cannot be restored to competency then we don't go for trial and are kept in a hospital.
This is not right - it will not solve anything and will make the country appear to be living in the middle ages. The things that need to be done are 1) No body including parents should be allowed to pardon the culprits, 2) an oversight should be created on the police so it doesn't get complacent about these cases and, 3) There should be open discussion and education in schools about the impropriety of these behaviors so the kids know it is not their fault and they can learn about their options first hand and the schools and mosques should create committees that the kids can go to without any fear of persecution and tell their tale; these committees should keep these things confidential until investigated. The committees should have oversight and a hierarchical structure going all the way up to the state government level.
All this talk of swift justice and making an example of the culprit is good however there has to be psychiatric tests before any punishment is handed out. It is important to get as much information as possible from the accused. This will shed light on the reasons why someone could become this way and prey on helpless souls.
Something is fundamentally wrong in society. So many child abuse cases cannot be shoved under the carpet just because the person was made an example of. We should be asking bigger questions as a society. How does a person become a serial rapist of children.
His mother said in one interview that her son made a mistake. What has he experienced in his own life that led him to this insanity. Surely the people around him must know something.
@Rajesh Of course. Yes, I would, and why not? Such is a societal curse, much bigger than any one Individual.
@Observer He has been apprehended on the basis of proclaimed pieces of evidence. He will be passed through and subjected to the due process. A part of which is what I have proposed in my post, above, so that every angle of there unimaginable tragedies can be logically probed, analysed and understood for making life of society safer by taking appropriate measures.
It should have been implemented very before but better late than never
It should be done publicly as it will deter the crime. Many of the senate members who re back door politicians and may be partially responsible for the current culture. The feudal, bureaucrats, people of power had been committing crimes like these specially in rural areas. Their opinion has no value and they are the biggest reason of the flourishing criminal behavior in all walks of life.
People like Rabbani we don not know what they are representing. These people are at the height of incompetence and majority of people of Pakistan want them to be removed and barred from holding any public office.
@Haroon Rashid Khan lock em up and throw away the key. Death Penalty is not the solution. Let them reprent in solatory confinement
@Truth well said
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA agree with you
Public elected you guys to your positions in the senate so, you better listen to them. Our nation has been under too much pressure by these incidents, Give the what they are asking. You guys may not be elected again. Pakistan is changing and old business may not work in future.
Fix the root cause of these crimes and make police/due process effective first.