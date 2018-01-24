CJ says he's sorry if anyone hurt over length of skirt remark
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said he was sorry in case anyone was hurt by his recent remark where he had compared the length of a good speech to a woman's skirt.
During the hearing of a case regarding taxation today, the country's top judge said: "I am apologetic if I hurt anyone's sentiments. That was not my intention. My 'skirt' remark was only referencing a quote by British politician Winston Churchill."
Explaining that hurting anyone was not his intention, Justice Nisar said "women comprise half our population", adding that social media users were "trying to create an issue" out of his statement when there was none.
Justice Nisar had made the remark during a speech on January 13, 2018 in Karachi, saying: "A speech should be like a woman's skirt, it should not be too long that one loses the interest, and neither too short that it doesn't cover the subject."
The remarks drew criticism on social media, as well as from the Women Lawyers' Association and the Women Action Forum.
CJP's use of Churchill's quote 'reveals deep-rooted sexism'
The WLA called the remark "a setback for women lawyers who practice in a male-dominated profession", adding that such statements cause "the alienation and marginalisation of women in the legal field".
"Given the global conversation today about the impact of discrimination on women’s lives, ranging from casual sexism in the workplace to sexual assault, the statement is particularly tone-deaf, tasteless, and unbecoming of the chief justice of any country," the WLA statement said.
WAF in its statement had admonished the CJP, noting that the quote "reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession."
"Statements that dehumanise and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women," the WAF statement said.
The WLA asked the CJP to choose his words more carefully, while the WAF called on the CJP to issue a public apology.
Comments (39)
Good gesture by CJP. That quote is from a different era and has no place in today’s formal settings. Furthermore a higher ideal has to be set by the leaders of society - no exceptions.
The only thing he needs to apologise for is mauling English idiom by misquoting Winston Churchill.
No need to apologise Sir. You are a glimmer of hope in Pakistan and the corrupt hate you for it.
The position that the chief justice of the supreme court of Pakistan holds demand that the person holding that post must be extremely careful with the choice of both his words and actions as long as he occupies that position. The esteem with which the public in general holds him is owing to that reverence alone.
He's not apologizing for the remark. he's only sorry in case anyone got hurt. read the words people.
Nice job CJ. Mind that Pakistani lawyers wanted media attention, given that women in Pakistan are not into skirts fashion yet. Shalwar Qamees is the norm even of those who asked you to apologies. Balance is now in place!
He has heart. Good CJ with Flexible & Strong Character
Thats called humility. Such a wonderful quality bit rare to find in present era
Good to know women are active and maybe take action
at least he has the courtesy to say he is sorry.. this gesture makes him stand tall in front of the nation... keep it up .. we are all with u ...
No reasons to apologize. Sick minds won't accept it and sane minds wont expect it.
@amna True
The commotion being created over the CJP remarks are needless as the statement had been targeted at something else entirely. In today’s day and age, we have to tackle several major problems infecting our society. Losing our temperament on something as minute as comparing the deliverance of a speech with that of a women’s miniskirt when there are so many major issues looming over our society is a complete hoax.
Not in favor of the CJPs comments but it can be said that the statement was used to address an entirely different topic.
No need to apologise. Great going by CJ.
.....just issue is made out of nothing....it is a famous quote and most of learned people already know it.....it is not of CJs quote btw ..... what a nation we are from....hahh
We belong to a very narrow minded society. His reference to a skirt is nothing to get offended in fact it was very appropriately used to emphasize a point. Well taken
Institutional heads should do more and talk less.
@Sameer - I like to think it's not a question of hate but more of keeping within the boundaries of our customs!
Moral of the story: Using movie dialogues and quoting famous people doesn't work out for everyone in every situation. But, he has shown his stature by rendering an apology. Good man!
We all make mistakes, what matters is if we accept and apologise once we become aware. A great man, I love the maturity we are showing as a nation.
Great man. Apologized instead of making excuses.
@sherryaar Well said. It is the most civilized way to pacify the complainant, in this case a women forum, who got offended by the CJ's remarks and publicly displayed it through media. By showing remorse, there is no doubt to say that the CJ has enhanced his stature, and earned deserving esteem and respect for himself and his institution. I hope that other heads of institutions and political parties would follow suit and display the same enlightenment while delivering speeches public gatherings, which by virtue of its contents, may become a source of disrespect and embarrassment to a particular group of people based on its gender or belief.
This is called a GENTLEMAN, there was nothing apologetic than also the clarification will silence some idiots who built a tree out of a seed for nothing.
Respect you CJ. I wish our current politicians be like you and admit their money laundering activities. Your honor, gentlemen like you make history.
Though I think there is nothing to apologise, still use of such eg. Should be avoided as we live in east with our ethics, respectful history of addressing the weeker gender
Thats like a good boy
Good
Why even CJP is so much concerned about social media hype
@amna - Please check meanings of sorry and apology in Oxford dictionary and you will find that both words refer to 'regret' and used regularly in both verbal and written form. I don't know why, so much fuss is created for a minor issue!
It shows his great character. Lots of respect for you sir.
Nice, short and precise. A day late but rightly done.
@Sameer
Typical Pakistani comment. No one is above the law.
He of all the people needed to apologize right away since he can set the best example for all. If one makes a mistake and apologizes to right it, it sets a good precedent for the rest.
Apologies accepted. However, the additional lines said by CJP does not signify that he really understand why he is apologizing. Everybody should understand that the world has moved forward as long as hate and gender biasness is concerned.
Remarks by the CJ were unnecessary and disheartening.
His clarification clearly is not an expression of any kind of remorse. Rather it is a halfhearted expression of regret that doesn’t bode well for the the position he holds.
Women’s Lawyers Forum and other women’s organizations deserves praise for standing up to express their hurt feelings.
Need of the hour is to provide equal opportunities for the underrepresented classes of the society, especially women, minoritties, disabled and the poorest of the poor who often become victims of this type of abuse.
It’s laughable that CJP (one of the highest post in PK) doesn’t know how to use idiom. In which world he thought this idiom would work. Even in western world people don’t use it
That's called humility , mark of people with great wisdom
Salam Sir: Very well done. Hats Off! For the first time in the history of Pakistan JC has taken this bold step to admit in public media lapse on his part, and sought forgiveness. All discussions should now stop at this level and hope this admission would create a good precedent for others!
@Sameer No. Justice Nisar is a man of law & conscience and he has rendered an apology that was due and is forthcoming. He has done the right thing by apologizing and a man of his stature and standing would only do what he has done. Thank you Chief Justice
Good job CJP. We accept your apology.