Teenage boy's rape in Rawalpindi: Police arrests second suspect
The second of two alleged rapists of a teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday from a house on Rawalpindi's Chakri Road, days after police took another suspect into custody.
The 14-year-old son of an Imam at a local mosque was heading to the seminary for Quran lessons last Friday when he was allegedly abducted and raped in a nearby field by two youths at gunpoint.
Following the incident, a first-information report (FIR) was registered against two named suspects. According to the FIR, the suspects had threatened to kill the victim if he resisted. They had also recorded video footage of the alleged assault.
The victim's father earlier said that the suspects had blackmailed the family, saying they would release the video if a compromise was not reached.
The suspect arrested today is a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, according to police, who produced him in court seeking his remand.
A medico-legal examination of the victim was conducted earlier, the results of which are yet to be released. The examination report will allow authorities to confirm whether or not the boy was raped.
Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
Comments (11)
shame on our society values....many steps required on government level to protect minors....
Death penalty for rapists is only solution.
All I thought was that females are raped. This is quite strange to me.
In recent day incidents of children rape has been increased only due to weak implementation of law on criminals and they did not afraid from this weak law.It is also failure of police and Government to control these crimes against children.I request to CJP to run this type of crime cases in ATC and award them Capital punishment of Death to involve criminals without any discrimination.only on merit and justice base.
IK, Zardari, Shebaz, be proactive rather reactive.
Why is the PTI relative mentioned in this article? Reporting should be focused on the relevant facts of this horrid tragedy rather than politicizing an issue. And no, I am not a PTI fan.
Over all society is crippled and morale values had declined,No society can survive without speedy and fair justice
@Surya Kant Agrawal the biggest misconception in our society today is that woman are the only ones who suffer. Harassment in its various forms is faced by men as well.
When we have got corrupt people everywhere, we will be witnessing more of these stories.
you cant solve this issue till you eradicate looming obscenity, mobile packages, widespread use of disbanded products like diamorphine under patronage of police.
@Surya Kant Agrawal So innocent man.