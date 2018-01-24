Teenage boy's rape in Rawalpindi: Police arrests second suspect

The second of two alleged rapists of a teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday from a house on Rawalpindi's Chakri Road, days after police took another suspect into custody.

The 14-year-old son of an Imam at a local mosque was heading to the seminary for Quran lessons last Friday when he was allegedly abducted and raped in a nearby field by two youths at gunpoint.

Following the incident, a first-information report (FIR) was registered against two named suspects. According to the FIR, the suspects had threatened to kill the victim if he resisted. They had also recorded video footage of the alleged assault.

The victim's father earlier said that the suspects had blackmailed the family, saying they would release the video if a compromise was not reached.

The suspect arrested today is a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, according to police, who produced him in court seeking his remand.

A medico-legal examination of the victim was conducted earlier, the results of which are yet to be released. The examination report will allow authorities to confirm whether or not the boy was raped.

Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.