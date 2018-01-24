Encouraged by Zainab's alleged murderer's arrest, Attock rape victims' mother registers FIR
A 10-year-old girl was raped on January 15 in Jund area of Attock district, allegedly by her 30-year-old paternal cousin, DawnNews reported on Wednesday.
Victim’s mother Zainab Bibi told DawnNews that 30-year-old Zaafran tried grooming her daughter, who turned down his advances, at which he threatened her with dire consequences.
The mother alleged that the suspect abducted the victim when she was returning home from school, took her to his residence and sexually abused her. When the victim's condition deteriorated, the accused dumped her near her home and fled.
The complainant said Zaafran had earlier subjected her other daughter to sexual abuse. She also said that her husband is a man of little means while the accused is an influential person who had also been threatening to kill them, which is what kept them from reporting either of the incidents.
However, she later told DawnNews that the recent arrest of Imran Ali — the sole accused in brutal rape and killing of the young Zainab in Kasur — encouraged her to contact the police, which then registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused.
The case's investigation officer, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Altaf Ahmed, said a medical examination of the victim has been conducted, although a report has yet to be finalised.
The ASI said the accused fled as soon as he found out that a case had been registered against him. Ahmed said raids were being conducted and the accused's mobile phone record was also obtained to ensure his swift apprehension.
Teenage boy's rape in Rawalpindi: Police arrests second suspect
The second of two alleged rapists of a teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday from a house on Rawalpindi's Chakri Road, days after police took another suspect into custody.
The 14-year-old son of an Imam at a local mosque was heading to the seminary for Quran lessons last Friday when he was allegedly abducted and raped in a nearby field by two youths at gunpoint.
Following the incident, a first-information report (FIR) was registered against two named suspects. According to the FIR, the suspects had threatened to kill the victim if he resisted. They had also recorded video footage of the alleged assault.
The victim's father earlier said that the suspects had blackmailed the family, saying they would release the video if a compromise was not reached.
The suspect arrested today is a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, according to police, who produced him in court seeking his remand.
A medico-legal examination of the victim was conducted earlier, the results of which are yet to be released. The examination report will allow authorities to confirm whether or not the boy was raped.
Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
Comments (17)
shame on our society values....many steps required on government level to protect minors....
Death penalty for rapists is only solution.
All I thought was that females are raped. This is quite strange to me.
In recent day incidents of children rape has been increased only due to weak implementation of law on criminals and they did not afraid from this weak law.It is also failure of police and Government to control these crimes against children.I request to CJP to run this type of crime cases in ATC and award them Capital punishment of Death to involve criminals without any discrimination.only on merit and justice base.
IK, Zardari, Shebaz, be proactive rather reactive.
Why is the PTI relative mentioned in this article? Reporting should be focused on the relevant facts of this horrid tragedy rather than politicizing an issue. And no, I am not a PTI fan.
Over all society is crippled and morale values had declined,No society can survive without speedy and fair justice
@Surya Kant Agrawal the biggest misconception in our society today is that woman are the only ones who suffer. Harassment in its various forms is faced by men as well.
When we have got corrupt people everywhere, we will be witnessing more of these stories.
you cant solve this issue till you eradicate looming obscenity, mobile packages, widespread use of disbanded products like diamorphine under patronage of police.
@Surya Kant Agrawal So innocent man.
@Anonymous Because it shows how politicians give cover to their dear ones. keep a watch. this guy will be free very soon.
Please please please start educating your youth better and inshaALLAH this evil would go away. The purpose of education should be to make our kids better humans as they grow, to instil good values in them BUT our education system is there just to help them pass their exams.
The incidents haven't increased...they are just being coming out in media more... And even now only a small percentage of cases have come out in public... Many more need to be reported.... Accepting is the first step towards improving...
@Anonymous Absolutely. There’s no need at all going into political or religious affiliation of a criminal or suspect
Victims shall report the case. Police and judiciary shall do swift arrest, trial and punishment. It will definitely work to stop or significantly decreases such cases.
PTI should take notice of this. They are slowly losing their vote bank.