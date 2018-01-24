DAWN.COM

Pakistan condemns 'unilateral' US drone strike in Kurram Agency

Naveed Siddiqui | Javid HussainUpdated January 24, 2018

A tribesman inspects the site of a drone strike in Mamozai in the Kurram Agency on Wednesday.— AFP
A tribesman inspects the site of a drone strike in Mamozai in the Kurram Agency on Wednesday.— AFP

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned United States (US) drone strikes in Kurram Agency, admonishing Washington for taking "unilateral actions... [that] are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism."

Earlier today, Haqqani Network Commander Ehsan alias Khawari and two of his companions were allegedly killed during a drone strike in Kurram Agency, DawnNews reported.

Sources within the political administration of Orakzai Agency's Speen Thal Dapa Mamozai area said that the drone strikes had targeted a house belonging to Afghan refugees, while local sources in Orakzai Agency said the strike was carried out on a Haqqani network hideout.

Station House Officer Thal Ameer Zaman confirmed the death of a man named Nasir Mehmood alias Khawari.

The Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement condemning the strike "carried out by the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) this morning, which targeted an Afghan refugee camp".

"Pakistan has continued to emphasise to the US the importance of sharing actionable intelligence so that appropriate action is taken against terrorists by our forces within our territory," the FO said.

"Pakistan has also been stressing the need for early repatriation of Afghan refugees as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to melt and morph among them," the statement added.

On January 17, in the first drone strike of the year, one man was severely injured in Kurram Agency's Badshah Kot area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Two people were killed on December 26, 2017 in a drone strike which targeted a vehicle. The strike occurred in the Mata Sangar area of Kurram.

In the same month, last year, a US drone had fired a missile at a compound in the same area. The missile had been fired at the compound at around 9pm, but no casualty was reported.

In November 2017, three suspected militants were killed in another drone strike targeting a militant compound in Afghanistan's Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

Drone strikes have surged in Kurram in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Afghan policy in August, in which Pakistan was also accused of offering “safe havens to agents of chaos”.

Comments (36)

1000 characters
GK
Jan 24, 2018 10:04am

This is violation by USA, should be punished.

daanish
Jan 24, 2018 10:14am

Down the drones.

asad
Jan 24, 2018 10:19am

Our country is soverign why can not we put the drone down.

Guldar Khan Wazir
Jan 24, 2018 10:41am

Take action against the violations.

Neo
Jan 24, 2018 10:48am

RIP.

Neo
Jan 24, 2018 10:49am

I hope there were no innocent people affected.

shani
Jan 24, 2018 11:09am

this is violation is our country of Pakistan. shuut down the drown.

Tj
Jan 24, 2018 11:18am

USA can take the innocent blood . We might mourn in silence.

But nothing can change the fact ------------------ USA has LOST the war in Afghanistan !!!

Arfeen Khan
Jan 24, 2018 11:19am

The brutal truth.... Can't stop drone attacks because of our leadership continuous focus on self interests and not absolutely taking seriously paying off loans. The general public must not elect who doesn't focus on real issues of the country.

Abdul 269
Jan 24, 2018 12:13pm

Shoot this electronic birdie down

asad
Jan 24, 2018 12:18pm

Are we sovereign?

BSC
Jan 24, 2018 12:27pm

@Guldar Khan Wazir : Try the action. It is with permission of government.

pc
Jan 24, 2018 02:29pm

It is surprising that USA can attack within a Nuclear Powered Country.

SLDUA
Jan 24, 2018 03:03pm

@asad :TRY

Kashif
Jan 24, 2018 03:36pm

@daanish but how??

SAM
Jan 24, 2018 03:42pm

@GK How?

Senthil
Jan 24, 2018 04:11pm

@pc the word for your thought is impotence

veen
Jan 24, 2018 04:31pm

no action have been taken by government

Shabd
Jan 24, 2018 04:37pm

Wow !!

Nothing will change at political front..

rahulrajaramkulkarni
Jan 24, 2018 06:14pm

@asad no you neve have been

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 24, 2018 06:20pm

What would a condemnation achieve? It would go to show that we are only interested in serving the U.S.A.'s interests and the protests are made only to satisfy our public opinion. What a shame?

Syed Shabih ul Hasan Naqvi
Jan 24, 2018 06:40pm

This is something which has to be taken up by our Air Force.

Hmmwattosay
Jan 24, 2018 06:40pm

@GK How?

Soul spoken
Jan 24, 2018 06:46pm

The most you can do is condem.

Dawn
Jan 24, 2018 07:31pm

Condemns. That is it?

Farhan
Jan 24, 2018 07:31pm

Instead of blaming Us we should blame our previous government who signed the drone attack authorization.

Ashan Dhar
Jan 24, 2018 07:45pm

@asad joke of the day.

Gaurav
Jan 24, 2018 07:49pm

"Pakistan has continued to emphasise to the US the importance of sharing actionable intelligence so that appropriate action is taken"

Exactly the point. To avoid any "appropriate action" by Pakistan, US has done this unilaterally.

Rehman
Jan 24, 2018 08:05pm

These are empty words which our leaders have been mouthing for years. When are we going to take some actual action against the US? The US has no right to enter our territory in this manner, and breach our sovereignty. We must retaliate with hard action. The Haqqani network have done us no harm. If they have concerns about their activities in Afghanistan, they should sort it out in Afghanistan, not here.

Carlmarcs
Jan 24, 2018 08:12pm

If you can't police your own territory, what is the point in crying when someone else does?

venkob
Jan 24, 2018 08:21pm

@asad your question is your answer

point of view
Jan 24, 2018 08:21pm

Great work by the US.

Samuel
Jan 24, 2018 09:07pm

Silly blaming the Politicians. Put it in your heads: Security and foreign has been snatched from them. Blame who have snatched this.

Mujtaba Ahmad
Jan 24, 2018 09:28pm

Our national interest regards (sovernity) is weaker to words the northern border against US drone attacks b/c the economy of our country depends on international Bank's loan, which keeps us in isolation as a nation against American interest in the international politics. While American produce more wealth for international Bank's to regulate the new international economic world order. Talks regarding Pakistan. Pakistan geographically stated there where the interest of Big Power such as US China, Russia etc will awaly be circulate around Pakistan. So it depends on Pakistan state diplomats how could they deal it. Boardly speaking using neutral diplomacy would benefited Pakistan then using more positive or negative diplomacy against these big economic powerful state.

Mit
Jan 24, 2018 09:40pm

@daanish seems difficult , but worth a try.

Allan
Jan 24, 2018 10:00pm

@GK absolutely please do the same to USA

