Haqqani Network commander, two others killed in N Waziristan drone strike

Haqqani Network Commander Ehsan alias Khawari and two of his companions were allegedly killed during a twin drone strike conducted in North Waziristan, DawnNews reported on Wednesday.

Sources within the political administration of Speen Thal Dapa Mamozai said that the drone strikes, allegedly carried out by US spy planes, targeted a house belonging to Afghan refugees.

Station House Officer Thal, Ameer Zaman confirmed the death of a man named Nasir Mehmood alias Khawari.

Local sources belonging to the Orakzai Agency said that the strike was carried out on a Haqqani Network hideout.

On January 17, in the first drone strike of the year, one man was severely injured in Kurram Agency's Badshah Kot area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Two people were killed on December 26, 2017 in a drone strike which targeted a vehicle. The strike occurred in the Mata Sangar area of Kurram.

In the same month, last year, a US drone had fired a missile at a compound in the same area. The missile had been fired at the compound at around 9pm, but no casualty was reported.

In November 2017, three suspected militants were killed in another drone strike targeting a militant compound in Afghanistan's Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

Drone strikes have surged in Kurram in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Afghan policy in August, in which Pakistan was also accused of offering “safe havens to agents of chaos”.