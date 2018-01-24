DAWN.COM

Haqqani Network commander, two others killed in N Waziristan drone strike

Javid HussainUpdated January 24, 2018

Haqqani Network Commander Ehsan alias Khawari and two of his companions were allegedly killed during a twin drone strike conducted in North Waziristan, DawnNews reported on Wednesday.

Sources within the political administration of Speen Thal Dapa Mamozai said that the drone strikes, allegedly carried out by US spy planes, targeted a house belonging to Afghan refugees.

Station House Officer Thal, Ameer Zaman confirmed the death of a man named Nasir Mehmood alias Khawari.

Local sources belonging to the Orakzai Agency said that the strike was carried out on a Haqqani Network hideout.

On January 17, in the first drone strike of the year, one man was severely injured in Kurram Agency's Badshah Kot area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Two people were killed on December 26, 2017 in a drone strike which targeted a vehicle. The strike occurred in the Mata Sangar area of Kurram.

In the same month, last year, a US drone had fired a missile at a compound in the same area. The missile had been fired at the compound at around 9pm, but no casualty was reported.

In November 2017, three suspected militants were killed in another drone strike targeting a militant compound in Afghanistan's Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

Drone strikes have surged in Kurram in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Afghan policy in August, in which Pakistan was also accused of offering “safe havens to agents of chaos”.

Comments (13)

GK
Jan 24, 2018 10:04am

This is violation by USA, should be punished.

daanish
Jan 24, 2018 10:14am

Down the drones.

asad
Jan 24, 2018 10:19am

Our country is soverign why can not we put the drone down.

Guldar Khan Wazir
Jan 24, 2018 10:41am

Take action against the violations.

Neo
Jan 24, 2018 10:48am

RIP.

Neo
Jan 24, 2018 10:49am

I hope there were no innocent people affected.

shani
Jan 24, 2018 11:09am

this is violation is our country of Pakistan. shuut down the drown.

Tj
Jan 24, 2018 11:18am

USA can take the innocent blood . We might mourn in silence.

But nothing can change the fact ------------------ USA has LOST the war in Afghanistan !!!

Arfeen Khan
Jan 24, 2018 11:19am

The brutal truth.... Can't stop drone attacks because of our leadership continuous focus on self interests and not absolutely taking seriously paying off loans. The general public must not elect who doesn't focus on real issues of the country.

Abdul 269
Jan 24, 2018 12:13pm

Shoot this electronic birdie down

asad
Jan 24, 2018 12:18pm

Are we sovereign?

BSC
Jan 24, 2018 12:27pm

@Guldar Khan Wazir : Try the action. It is with permission of government.

pc
Jan 24, 2018 02:29pm

It is surprising that USA can attack within a Nuclear Powered Country.

