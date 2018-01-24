DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

JuD chief asks LHC to stop govt from arresting him

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterJanuary 24, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed has approached the Lahore High Court to avert his arrest allegedly at the behest of the United States and India.

In a petition filed through lawyer A.K. Dogar in the LHC on Tuesday, Mr Saeed said a delegation of the United Nations was due in the country on Friday (Jan 26) and the government intended to take an “adverse action” against him during the team’s stay.

The counsel for Hafiz Saeed said the petitioner was the founder/chairman of JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and he had set up 142 schools and three universities and was engaged in public welfare for a long time.

Mr Dogar stated that the Punjab government had recently detained the petitioner under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance for 90 days, but a review board comprising judges of the high court had rejected the government’s application for extending Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest because it was unable to justify his detention.

The counsel alleged that the government had acted against the petitioner under pressure from the US and Indian lobbies, which “have made an unfounded assumption that Mr Saeed was somehow involved in the Mumbai attacks”.

Mr Dogar requested the court to restrain the federal government from acting in a manner not permitted by law and to direct it to respect fundamental rights of the petitioner under Article 9 of the Constitution.

The counsel sought the court’s directive for the government not to take any adverse action, including arrest of the petitioner, during the UN delegation’s presence.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Ayub
Jan 24, 2018 07:27am

Why he should be arrested if there is no evidence against him for his involvement in the criminal activities. However, if the prosecution has any proof against him, then he should be put on the trial under due process of law.

Vasan
Jan 24, 2018 07:40am

Pakistanis reputation is suffering because of him.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 24, 2018 08:41am

The law of the land must be obeyed in this case to prove the supremacy of the same. We should be ruled by our own laws and not at the whims and fancies of any other country or format which works at anybody else's commands.

pakOne
Jan 24, 2018 09:03am

@Ayub you ask : Why he should be arrested ? Answer: Because USA has ordered pakistan to do so.

RamG
Jan 24, 2018 09:09am

Arrest him.

SATT
Jan 24, 2018 09:11am

US is behind this.

Neo
Jan 24, 2018 10:47am

If anyone thinks he has committed a crime and have evidence, they should take him to court. Otherwise, he should be left alone.

Wahab
Jan 24, 2018 12:30pm

Stop listening to USA. Arrest Modi first for genocide in Gujarat

Omer
Jan 24, 2018 12:38pm

UN is very efficient to act against Pakistani citizen but what about the culprits of those who killed Pakistanis on Samjhota Express by setting fire on the train? Any action by UN for resolutions passed for right of plebiscite of Kashmiris?

Talha
Jan 24, 2018 12:51pm

If no criminal record then why arrest. We are with hafiz sahib.

manash
Jan 24, 2018 12:55pm

If no evidence against hafiz Saeed then why UNSC ban this person ,why Pakistan govt ban his organization.why

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A licence to kill

A licence to kill

It is not just about Rao Anwar. He is a product of a system that sanctions extra-legal actions.

Editorial

January 24, 2018

Fighting extremism

IT is a long-overdue step that the state must take. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has confirmed in an ...
January 24, 2018

Turkish incursion

TURKEY’S recent incursion into Syrian territory is likely to further complicate matters in the Arab country even ...
Updated January 24, 2018

Unbecoming remarks

SEXISM runs through the very veins of this society: it hobbles women’s potential and thwarts their aspirations. In...
Updated January 23, 2018

Murder by police

A TRAGIC death in Karachi has shone a much-needed spotlight on a dark practice of elements within the state. The...
Updated January 23, 2018

Modi’s comments

WHILE speaking to a media outlet on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a number of mixed messages ...
January 23, 2018

A child beaten to death

DESPITE the prevailing notion that the imposition of strict, disciplinary action keeps students in line, it is the...