Teenage boy held captive, raped for 3 days in Rawalpindi
A 15-year-old boy was kept in illegal confinement and sexually assaulted over the course of four days by four men in Rawalpindi's Razzaq Town, police said on Tuesday.
A first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at Naseerabad police station after the grade 10 student managed to flee from captivity today and described his ordeal to his father. Police have arrested all four suspects nominated by the victim in his complaint.
The teenaged boy, a resident of Chakra Road, in his complaint stated that he had gone out of his house at around 8pm on January 19 when a man talked him [the victim] into accompanying him to his baithak (guesthouse), located nearby.
Once the duo reached the baithak, three men who were already present there confined the 15-year-old to a room and warned that he would be killed if he tried to escape.
Three of the suspects then repeatedly raped the boy over the course of four days, while the fourth was also present at the scene. Two of the men would hold the boy, while the third would subject the teenager to rape, the FIR read.
The victim told DawnNews that the four men tortured him when he resisted the sexual assault and did not give him anything to eat or drink.
He said he managed to escape from confinement when all four suspects were asleep.
SP Potohar Division Syed Mohammad Ali told DawnNews a police team constituted soon after the victim approached the police had arrested all four suspects who allegedly assaulted the child.
Cases have been registered against the suspects on charges relating to kidnapping, illegal confinement and sodomy. The suspects, who were all labourers between the ages of 18 and 25, will be presented before a court on Wednesday, the SP said.
An initial medical examination of the teenager had confirmed that he was sexually assaulted, he said, adding that a lab in Lahore has been contacted for a DNA test.
Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
Comments (17)
What is happening in Pakistan?
What’s going on, mindbogling
Pakistani police must develop all round better facilities and resources for investigations, along modern, scientific lines. A national DNA database and fingerprinting database could be set up, with NADRA assistance, that would be a useful starting point.
The country needs social revolution and not the kind Dr. Qadri is wowing to bring.
This land is pak, but the people sure need a thorough wash.
Another shameful incident. We need strict measures for tackling the rape issue. Mostly minors are subject to such horrible things.
sexual assault has always been there but were rarely reported. Its brave on part of the victims to come forward and report such incidences.
The problen was always there, its only that people are now getting bold enough to report after Zainab incident
There may be more victims, who knows they may have killed victims too. Police need to investigate further and looking into past missing children/teens cases.
Awareness has forced people to bring such cases to light. It is not shame to report these cases. It was shame to hide these cases. Culprist must know that action will be taken against them. They will not be allowed to move free.
Figures for boys sexual molestation are MUCH higher than girls. It is very common in KP. The same boys than develop physiological issues and become sexual abusers/molesters themselves. I bet Zainab's killer must also be sexually molested as a young boy.
This is common in our society, and we ALL know that. The issue of child sexual abuse is just coming to highlight now.
banned all pornography movies, pics etc. this is the best solution.
Have been happening for a long time but we have the awareness thanks to the all types of media
What's happening here,, Government needs to check it seriously,,is it some kind of virus causing this..
@JABBAR KHAN that would just increase the frustration,
I can briefly point out some major culprits: a) Absence of justice, punishment for the perpetrators; b) Shameful and disgusting people at the helm of affairs of this country; c) Sexual hype and sensationalization created by the media with no real means to quench the natural desire - thus resulting in frustration and often illicit and illegitimate sexual attempts. d) The criminal silence of the majority of the population at all these injustices.