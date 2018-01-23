DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA's privatisation before end of current govt's tenure impossible: aviation adviser

Nadir GuramaniJanuary 23, 2018

Email


Days after the federal privatisation minister claimed that the government is committed to selling off the core business of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) before April 15, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of the national flag carrier's privatisation before elections.

Presenting a report before the Senate on PIA's progress, Abbasi said finalising the privatisation of the airlines during the tenure of the incumbent government was quite impossible.

He said he was not seeing any serious effort on the part of the government to privatise PIA.

"The government is about to complete its tenure, whereas it is quite impossible to complete the process of privatisation within next two months as the process takes years to be completed," he elaborated.

The adviser said the PIA employees and administration were striving hard to restore the airline's past glory.

"The PIA administration has been told not to accept any external pressure," he said, without elaborating. He added that the issue of PIA's privatisation has created unrest among the employees.

He further said that PIA is a commercial company and commercial institutions follow their own rules and regulations.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Special Olympics

Special Olympics

Most parents here haven’t explored the potential of sports.

Editorial

Updated January 23, 2018

Murder by police

A TRAGIC death in Karachi has shone a much-needed spotlight on a dark practice of elements within the state. The...
Updated January 23, 2018

Modi’s comments

WHILE speaking to a media outlet on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a number of mixed messages ...
January 23, 2018

A child beaten to death

DESPITE the prevailing notion that the imposition of strict, disciplinary action keeps students in line, it is the...
Updated January 22, 2018

Another attack in Kabul

ANOTHER shocking, devastating attack in Kabul has bloodily underlined a troubling security situation in Afghanistan....
January 22, 2018

KP’s legal reforms

FOLLOWING commendable police reforms introduced last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another...
January 22, 2018

Healthcare challenge

IT is well known that the healthcare sector in the country is in a shambles, and has been so for decades....