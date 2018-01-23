DAWN.COM

Transgender person allegedly gang-raped in Peshawar

Ali AkbarJanuary 23, 2018

An 18-year-old transgender person was allegedly gang-raped in Peshawar by nine people, TransAction Pakistan, an association for transgender persons' rights, reported on Monday.

“They picked me up and raped me throughout the night,” the victim wrote in a complaint filed at the city's Gulbahar Police Station.

"They set me free the next morning,” she later told Dawn, adding she only knew one of her nine assailants.

Police, however, have neither registered a first-information report (FIR) of the incident nor sent the victim for a medico-legal examination.

Rights activist Taimur Kamal accused the police of not taking the case seriously. “The victim has requested an FIR and a medical examination but police is using delaying tactics,” Kamal said.

He said that police and the area's influential peoples are pressuring the transgender community to reach a settlement.

Gulbahar Police Station's Station House Officer, Umer Afridi, rejected the victim's claim, counter-accusing her of trying to "settle scores" with a friend "by using the allegations of gang rape."

According to TransAction Pakistan, the victim was reportedly targeted for speaking up on violence against her community. The victim was allegedly also warned against taking part in any future demonstrations or else she would be killed.

Cases of violence against the transgender community are a common occurrence in Pakistan.

More than 50 transgender persons were killed in 2015 and 2016, according to TransAction President Farzana.

Comments (6)

Khan
Jan 23, 2018 08:08pm

What kind of society are we building in our country ???

Miraaj
Jan 23, 2018 08:14pm

Horrible ! Ik must immeditely go there at once just like for Kasur. Qadri must also be present there. We should not give impression that Punjab is more dear as when anything happens in Punjab everyone from Pakistan comes to Punjab but looks likr KPk is abandoned by its own rulers like IK. Pity situatiom fro KPK.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 23, 2018 08:21pm

We need to teach respect for transgenders at home, sitcoms and in public. And transgenders must not be to pushy about their rights.

Imran Ahmed
Jan 23, 2018 08:21pm

Peshawar Police obviously needs to be reeducated on the law.

Desi Dimag
Jan 23, 2018 08:27pm

@Khan Building???

Husain
Jan 23, 2018 08:56pm

What happened to online FIR that was launched in KPK? Police shouldn't be deciding if they should register an FIR or not. It should be make a law that they have to register a FIR if the complain comes in. Court will decide if it is true or not and act accordingly.

