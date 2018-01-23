Women's Action Forum asks CJP to apologise for 'sexist' remark
In a letter written to Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar, the Women's Action Forum's (WAF) Karachi chapter has called for the CJP to issue a public apology for a recent speech in which he, quoting British politician Winston Churchill, compared a "good speech" to "the length of a woman's skirt."
During the speech, made on January 13, 2018 in Karachi, the CJP had quoted the former British prime minister. saying: "A good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest."
The letter from the WAF admonishes the CJP for the remark, noting that the quote "reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession."
It highlights the "rampant sexism" faced by female lawyers which keep them away from the courts and says that the absence of women judges in the Supreme Court "proves the fact that women face extraordinary challenges in this profession."
"Statements that dehumanise and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women."
The letter says that the WAF agrees with the Women Lawyers' Association stating that the CJP's usage of women's bodies "to illustrate a point is a setback for women professionals."
The letter also asks the CJP to recognise sexism in the legal profession and take steps to provide a "harassment-free environment for women".
WAF, formed during General Ziaul Haq's martial law regime, is a group struggling for women's rights in the country.
He should not made these comments but let's move on. Hopefully the cj will speak less in the public in the coming days. He should take decisions on merit and let them speak
It's a famous quote used to describe the length and duration of a speech. Nobody admonished Churchill.. Maybe he was British so it's okay for him to say it. Oh how we still aspire our English overlords.
Irrelevant objection. CJ was just sharing a quote to explain something and was not commenting on the issue raised by this forum. People need to grow up
Yara stop it already. Women rights but when it comes to standing it queue, they skip right to the front of the line.
A speech which doesn't cover the subject at all is a lot more interesting for me.
WOW very well said Mr. Chief Justice of Islamic Republic of Pakistan .
They are making mountain out of molehill for no reason. Don't make it sound like #Metoo; which it is not. But there are definitely some ulterior motives in maligning the judge on any excuse to serve those whose interest it is to do so.
Being a feminist myself, such inane steps to take the limelight do no good to the real cause of emancipation of women. I suggest that irrelevant and ideas tangent to the cause be avoided and focus be fixed to the core of the problem.
Woman action forum should focus on those girls who’re being killed all across the country over huonor not on such Irrelevant topic where the CJP didn’t meant to insult to woman but were just giving example
Words are wisdom.
@Rashad well said
It's not very becoming of a supreme Court chief justice to make such remarks. I stand by the women's group in this.
The true meaning of the quote is relevant for our society to keep to the point! I don,t think it disgraced women. Are these lawyers seeking in undue attention now? I am not biased, but the focus here is just for media attention. With due respect to all the humanity: female, male and transgender!!!!
CJP's quote was a simple expression of clarity in a brief statement. It is much more expressive than a whole sentence and must be appreciated for saving time, energy and details with economy of words. We must understand the message without being extravagant in narrative.
CJ was quoting W. Churchill not downgrading women.
On a serious note, I am a feminist and I do find this quote coming from the Chief Justice of Pakistan inappropriate. Let me explain why. All the comments coming in favour of the quote are from male readers. Now Imagine we have a female chief justice. Imagine she makes the same quote but with a little gender change. i.e. Imagine a females chief justice saying that " A good speech should be like a man's shorts; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest." Now imagine after such statements how people of Pakistan would react? What names people would have given to that female chief justice ? My point is , women are absolutely right in demanding an apology .
Great quote !
Right demand. He must apologise
Officials of any level must be extremely careful when speaking at public forum, choice of words is key to public speaking. Our educational institutions must have speech and debating class as part of curriculum to prepare our future generation to face the challenges of the world in a professional, decent, and meaningful way.