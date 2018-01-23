No trace of poison found in Dr Hasan Zafar Arif's body: chemical report

No trace of poison was found in the body of recently deceased intellectual and MQM-London leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif, according to his chemical examination report.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, the late Dr Arif's dead body was checked for 17 substances. None of the 17 substances were found in his system, as per the report's findings.

A pathological report of the dead body has yet to be finalised.

Arif, MQM-London's deputy convener, was found dead in a car in Karachi's Ilyas Goth area on January 14.

JPMC's Dr Seemi Jamali had said that no signs of torture or bullet wounds were found on the body.

Some of his fellow ideologues had maintained their suspicions over his death, asking the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice. His daughter, however, had clarified that “unless the post-mortem report says otherwise”, it should be considered a natural death.