'Zainab's murderer has been arrested'
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed a press conference in Lahore Tuesday night to formally announce the arrest of a key suspect in the rape and murder case of six-year-old Zainab Amin.
Zainab's suspected murderer and rapist is a 23-year-old man named Imran Ali, Sharif announced. The suspect is a serial killer based in Kasur who is accused of raping and murdering 6-7 girls over the course of two years.
"Our collective effort has borne fruit and the murderer has been arrested," a triumphant Sharif announced to loud applause.
The Punjab CM thanked various ministers, officials and civilian and military intelligence agencies for tracking down the rapist after a 14-day effort.
He said DNA samples from 1,150 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a "100 per cent" with the samples collected from the crime scene.
Sharif also said the suspect was given a polygraph test earlier today, which leaves only 5pc doubt as to his culpability. However, he said the suspect had "accepted all of his deeds" during the test which removed any remaining doubt.
The case "is an example for the nation that when we unite, we can achieve anything", Sharif said.
He said while the first phase of the investigation has been completed with the identification of the suspect, the second was to bring this "beast" to justice.
"If it were up to me, as a person who understands some of [Zainab's father's] pain, I would want him hanged on the chowk [square]," the chief minister said, adding that he will request the chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure that the culprit is made an example of.
"If the law allows, he [the rapist] should be hanged at the square."
Sharif said had it not been for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), the suspect would not have been caught. He said a DNA matching conducted for the second time had confirmed that the arrested suspect is the only culprit.
Recalling the processes involved in the investigation of the case, the chief minister said the effort entailed search operations, geo-fencing, forensic analysis of the crime scene, enhancement of videos of the crime scenes, collection of DNA samples, collection of Nadra pictorial data of 300,000 people and gleaning information from labourers and masons. "Scientific and human intelligence" was used during the probe, he added.
Sharif urged other provincial governments and political parties to "not do politics on dead bodies" and instead address the challenges faced by the country collectively.
Asked by a reporter whether Zainab and other children would have been alive today had the serial killer been caught in the first instance, the chief minister said: "I agree with you 100pc, but this is a moment to appreciate. Accountability will take place of the other [seven cases] as well."
The parents of the other seven children will get justice as well, Sharif added.
Arrested suspect is the only culprit: PFSA
The director general of PFSA gave a presentation about the scientific analysis of Imran's DNA. He said the suspect's DNA sample had been collected on January 20 and the profiling was completed in two days.
According to the forensics lab official, the random match probability of Imran's DNA profile is one in 178 quadrillion (178,000,000,000,000,000).
"It means [that] if there are 178 quadrillion male people at one place, [the] chance of having this profile is only 01 which is Imran's DNA profile," he explained.
"World population is 7 billion, [which] means he is the only one on this planet Earth who has this DNA profile."
Speaking at the press conference, Zainab's father, Muhammad Amin, thanked the provincial and federal authorities and said he was satisfied with the result of the investigation.
Residents surround suspect's house
Earlier in the day, Kasur had turned tense as residents surrounded the house of the suspect, Imran, after police said they had arrested him in connection with Zainab's rape and murder.
As a mob began gathering the suspect's house, police also reached the area urging people to remain calm in order to avoid any untoward incident. Television footage showed a contingent of police in riot gear deployed to secure the surrounding area.
Police sources earlier told DawnNews that Imran is a resident of the same area where Zainab's house is located, and lives very close to the victim's aunt's house.
Read more: New CCTV footage shows suspect walking near house of Zainab's maternal aunt
His appearance matched that of an individual seen with Zainab in CCTV footage recovered by police, according to the sources.
He was arrested as part of the investigation much earlier, but was let go, the sources said, following which he fled Kasur. Addressing this point in his presser, Shahbaz Sharif said the suspect had been initially interrogated and during the investigation he made the excuse that he has suffered a heart attack. But he was later caught after the DNA profiling was completed, he said.
Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesperson for the Punjab government, told DawnNews that the suspect had now been arrested from Pakpattan.
Khan, citing police, said that the suspect used to frequently disguise his appearance. "Sometimes he would keep a beard, sometimes he would wear spectacles, and he would change his clothes," Khan said, adding that some of the suspect's accomplices are also in police custody.
He said that all other suspects who had been arrested earlier were released when DNA reports cleared them.
On January 4, Zainab had gone missing after leaving her house on Kasur's Road Kot area for her maternal aunt's house a few minutes away for religious lessons.
A few days later, the victim's body was recovered from a trash heap. An autopsy confirmed that she was strangled to death. It also suggested that she had been raped before being killed.
Police had confirmed on January 13 that the results of DNA tests carried out in the wake of the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur indicated the involvement of one culprit in at least seven similar cases that occurred in the district over the past year.
Zainab's rape and murder had sparked outrage in Kasur and across the country. The day her body was found, protesters had taken to the streets in Kasur, agitating against perceived police inaction.
How come he was let go? Seems strange. He may have left to Dubai already.
First Positive news since the horrific tragedy. I hope the murderer and rapist gets the worst possible punishment.
Justice...... Finally!
Good work Police
If police will follow its conduct and will perform duties honestly, crimes will diminish.
Good. I hope that police has caught the right person. Now the responsibilty is on the shoulders of judiciary!
Lets hope the murder is not a close relative of an MNA this time because in that case,he will soon be going aborad for a trip to enjoy.
Good work. Now make an example out of him
Let it confirm to the fullest first before being so excited. Our Police and Govt. has been tried many times and has shown their ability in the past as well. If confirmed, only then charge those who let him go the first time around and on what grounds.
a.sigh of relief. though this cant bring her back.
I hope and pray that police has arrested genuine culprit rather than fake or planted and punish an innocent one just to close the file and get off loaded with this senario
There is nothing commendable done by this Punjab Police. The pressure from all wakes of life was the prime factor for them to do something concrete! Still we have to wait for the final forensic report to confirm the authenticity of this suspect! We will praise role of police if they will start acting at their own to stop the crimes, which is their prime responsibility.
How previous DNA test cleared accused? It sounds fishy.
Every time I read about this little angel, even about the investigation, my heart wrenches. We all want the real culprits, the abettors buried under the soil for ever - also become a tough example for anybody even imagining of committing any such heinous crime.
I have my reservations, but, if this is true then bring the culprit in front of cameras. It is very strange that suddenly, police has issued this statement saying the suspect was arrested earlier then released, because his DNA didn't match, now rearrested, and he is likely to be the culprit. All this is highly suspecious and another twist in the investigation - did the said suspect's DNA match with previous eight cases?
It is believed that the Punjab police is corrupt, but at the same time they perform outstandingly in some cases.
@Farhan
charge those who let him go the first time around and on what grounds. I FULLY AGREE WITH THIS.
@Surya Kant Agrawal Read it again
The Pakistani police should also be arrested for not doing anything after the very first incident. If they had taken prompt actions, all of this could’ve been avoided. They are equally responsible. A case should be registered against the police as well.
Why couldn't neighbours/relatives identify and tell the police from the CCTC footage circulating?
It seems like some of the readers didn’t understand or read the full article. The individual that didn’t match the DNA was a separate person all together, the person in question had only Been detained and let go as a suspect until further evidence lead to concrete judgement that he was in fact the culprit. You can’t just detain someone and accuse them because you have suspected evidence, you have to come up with factually evidence. These cases can ruin an individual even if it comes up that they are innocent for which matter they will never release the photos until then police are 100% sure.
Strange
his name is Imran, 24 year old, he is the neighbour of Zainab's aunt. The further forensic tests are awaited and may come to day late evening. He evaded arrested by shaving his head and changing features by wearing glasses, keeping beard etc.
Well done
@ARIF h was let go so he could contact his accomplices and tell wm that everything is OK the police have nothing. All the time he was under surveillance so all his accomplices were uncovered.
Good job police. But why did it take public outrage, protests and even loss of precious lives to force you to be effective?
Good police work. It is also reported on other media that the suspect has claimed he was directed to do these acts by a religious clergy man. This needs to be investigated further and root cause behind this has to be found out.
Thanks dawn for tirelessly reporting on this tragic crime. We hope that you will continue to inform us and follow up on this case and effect some real change in society.
Good Job, Punjab Police
If the suspect lives close to zainab's house then this is incident is possibly not linked to the previous incidents as per earlier police statements. Does that mean that there still will be a serial rapist/murderer running free? I hope that the police has got the right man and not going to frame an innocent due to the pressure put on them to arrest the monster.
@tunda.thakur My concern too
Give the credit due, Great job by Punjab police in arresting the culprit within a month.
@Hasan Well said. You are right that, although the circumstantial evidence shows that he may be the culprit, we should stop unwarranted speculations until the forensic tests does prove that he is the paedophile and psychopath nabbed at last. One is bewildered to note that how the community failed to detect this fiend living among them and committing these heinous crimes repeatedly with impunity. In the first place after so many minor girls, coming from the same locality, faced the same gruesome fate, one should have been got alert of these unusual happenings. A person noted for changing his appearance time and again for no apparent rhyme or reason should have been reported to police. On the other hand if the police should have worked on the scientific lines and interacted with community more zealously, and made the people aware of the characteristics of paedophile, especially his craving to molest minors, they could have reached to this person of interest. Let us hope for the best.
DNA not matched. Suspect released. DNA matched suspect caught.
@tunda.thakur The murderer of Zainab is linked by DNA to atleast 8-9 other cases since 2015. Doesn't matter where he lives, DNA is hard evidence.
Why did't Zainab's parents recognise him all these days from the CCTV images?? Strange.
@ARIF He was let go after an initial investigation. He is now in police custody.
Good work
Alhamdolilah culprit is caught
All conspiracy theories laid to rest. Truth is stranger than fiction.
Bravo police for working methodically and scientifically.
This is what it takes to get justice in Pakistan.. Paste the victim's picture over all news channels 24/7 for 20 days. What hope does a non-news worthy victim have in our country..
@Kahn correct. They jump without carefully reading the text.
@Hasan very true. Agreed as above!!
@ARIF For once, innocent until proven guilty is being practically applied and you are questioning that as well?
Confirm DNA through independent and reliable lab. Lets hope this is not an attempt by punjab police to stop intense pressure that they are currently under.
@Umair
The DNA didn't match with another suspect who was arrested elsewhere but this one was originally released but his DNA was collected. It appears, upon verification of facts in tandem with geo-fencing data from cell phone towers, this person was arrested from Pak Patan.
we are not sure if he is the right person, the police has a history of catching wrong person due to the pressure of media and nation. Let the courts decide if he is guilty. i really wish he is guilty of such crime, as it would mean an end of one episode of nightmare. But let the courts decide. If the court say no, then we need to trust that. The police could have planted the dna evidence by themselves, and in that case it will be wrong if someone is punished for a crime that he didn't commit
The police must take accomplish to address the issue of child seizure, and adopt strong measures to create deterrent to stop this heinous crime of child abduction to all over country.
7 cases in one year? Is this for real? Was the area police sleeping or does no one carr about the plight of kids? Smh
The legislate must accomplish to address the issues of child seizure all over the country, and adopt strong measures, against who create deterrent, and to stop this heinous crime of child abduction to all over the country.
This is good news. But we as a society failed miserably and there is no way to bring back what we lost. We failed Zainab and we should never forget that!
This is such great news!!!!!!!hope to hear the same from KP....give them some special type of punishment that is remembered for a long time.
Too little and too late for little angel Zainab. Had the police taken this seriously a while back when the first victim was declared, things will be different. It seems people pressure finally worked, otherwise, elected politicians and police never seem to take things seriously for security of common people.
@Omar the pressure has already subsided, so learn to praise someone sometimes !
Good work. Atleast punjab has latest forensic labs, which are providing services to all of Pakistan. No other province has such facilities.
why can’t we have DNA tests compulasory for all citizens of Pakistan. NADRA can have that database along with CNIC cards. If that’s done then this kind of nonsense that we saw during CM’s press conference wouldn’t be necessary.
Good news but Shahbaz Sahab the credit goes to the public voice that finally rose and not you. Hope we stay awake as a nation and keep fighting for our rights.
It is not the job of the CM to make these types of announcements, it is the job of the police chief. The CM would take any opportunity to take the credit. The fact that seven murders of little girls went unresolved in the past shows the incompetency of the police and the administration. Lives of those precious children would have been saved if the police and the administration had done their job.
Had police and public security departments taken their responsibility in a timely manner by logically reading and reconising evidentiary pattern, signatures and modus operandi of this animal in human form living and criminally operating in this small locale, he would have been apprehended long time ago. Let us hope things do change going forward in the light of so many lessons learnt from this most unfortunate set of serial tragedies. It is time for soul searching as well as to why such evil sprouts and what can be done to prevent it from happening again.
Well done investigation agency. If it was not on the supreme court pressure. This result could hardly be obtained.