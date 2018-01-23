DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Abbasi reaffirms plan to seize control of Hafiz Saeed-run charities

Dawn.comUpdated January 23, 2018

Email


The government of Pakistan will push ahead with plans to seize control of charities run by Hafiz Saeed, said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday in an interview to Reuters.

The premier also warned the United States not to weaken Islamabad.

Chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group, Saeed has been designated a terrorist by Washington. The US has labelled the charities Jamaatud Dawa and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation as "terrorist fronts" for LeT.

“Yes, the government will take over the charities, which are sanctioned and not allowed to operate,” said Abbasi.

“Everybody is on board, everybody is on the same page, everybody is committed to the implementation of UN sanctions,” he said in the interview.

The United Nations Security Council’s sanctions monitoring team will visit Islamabad on January 25 and 26 for an assessment of Pakistan’s compliance with the world body’s sanctions regime.

The visit is taking place amid increasing pressure on Pakistan from US and India with respect to the alleged inadequate implementation of the sanctions on Saeed and entities linked to him.

Pakistani officials, however, insist that the trip is a routine visit.

Saeed, who was in November set free from a 300-day-long house arrest, has been repeatedly accused by the US and India of masterminding the 2008 attacks on the Indian financial capital that killed 166 people.

Last week, the US had again urged Pakistan to prosecute Saeed "to the fullest extent of the law", saying, "We regard him as a terrorist, a part of a foreign terrorist organisation".

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had echoed the US sentiments: “If somebody is designated [a] global terrorist, it’s done based on [a] lot of evidence available in public domain."

Earlier this month, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan prohibited the collection of donations by JuD, as well as several other organisations.

PAK US RELATIONS World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Arseanal
Jan 23, 2018 12:21pm

Good move

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Special Olympics

Special Olympics

Most parents here haven’t explored the potential of sports.

Editorial

Updated January 23, 2018

Murder by police

A TRAGIC death in Karachi has shone a much-needed spotlight on a dark practice of elements within the state. The...
Updated January 23, 2018

Modi’s comments

WHILE speaking to a media outlet on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a number of mixed messages ...
January 23, 2018

A child beaten to death

DESPITE the prevailing notion that the imposition of strict, disciplinary action keeps students in line, it is the...
Updated January 22, 2018

Another attack in Kabul

ANOTHER shocking, devastating attack in Kabul has bloodily underlined a troubling security situation in Afghanistan....
January 22, 2018

KP’s legal reforms

FOLLOWING commendable police reforms introduced last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another...
January 22, 2018

Healthcare challenge

IT is well known that the healthcare sector in the country is in a shambles, and has been so for decades....