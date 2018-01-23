US urges Pakistan to 'take action' against Taliban leaders following Kabul attack
In the wake of last week's attack on a landmark hotel in Kabul carried out by the Taliban, the White House on Monday called on Islamabad to take action against the militant group's leaders.
At least 30 people were killed when Taliban militants stormed the luxury Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital on Saturday. The siege had continued overnight as Afghan security forces battled the terrorists.
Islamabad had strongly condemned the act of terror, expressing sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the attack and highlighting the need for cooperation among states in combating terrorism.
Separately, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had rejected the knee-jerk reaction "by some Afghan circles to point the finger at Pakistan for the terrorist attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul". Islamabad had called for a credible investigation into the attack.
Addressing a press briefing on Monday, press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the attack against civilians would only serve to strengthen Washington's resolve in working with its Afghan partners.
Commending the "swift action" taken by the Afghan security forces at the time of the attack, Sanders added: "Afghanistan forces, with our support, will continue to relentlessly pursue the enemies of Afghanistan who also seek to export terror around the world."
"We call on Pakistan to immediately arrest or expel the Taliban's leaders," Sanders said, adding that Pakistan should "prevent the group from using Pakistani territory to support its operations".
In the recent months, Washington has increased pressure on Pakistan to "do more" in combating terrorism.
In a tweet on New Year's Day, US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of taking $33 billion in aid and giving only “deceit and lies” in return while harbouring Afghan insurgents. Days later, the US had suspended military aid to Pakistan.
Infuriated by Trump’s tweet, Pakistan had accused Washington of making it a scapegoat for its failure to bring peace to Afghanistan.
Putting their failures on others wont work for too long.
Please clarify how much of Afghanistan does the US actually control?
Stop blaming others for your failure. Actually you need to do more on your policies. Every1 knows that you take dictation from Israel. Stop treating this world as your Saltanat.
Ms Sanders your got has failed to control territory for the last 16 years, coalition partners have systematically left afghanistan and your own give is in open dialogue with taliban through back channels....stop being an asinine mouth piece
Tell them we need friends not Masters
old tactics.
US need to shut its mouth
Get out of Afghanistan quickly while the going is good and stop blaming Pakistan for all that is happening in that country. Yours sixteen years stay has only resulted in accumulation of severe problems both for us and for Afghanistan. There is no stopping of the happenings there while you are staying.
Still whining about Afghanistan issues? Who has got the most modern equipment's in the world?
When you can trace an ant on surface of earth why cant you trace the Taliban, so called allies in 70's?
Plus stop blaming others for your own letdowns.
@Still Concerned Well done friend, not too much.
US has failed to get the control of Afghanistan despite using the advance technology and intelligence ,now they are pressuring Pakistan so they can put their failure in Afghanistan on to the Pakistan. They need save passage to get rid of Afghanistan.
Enough of talk like previous administration, Show what action the US taken in this regard, otherwise stop wasting time by making statements.
Frustration by US.