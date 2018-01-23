SC orders Rao Anwar's name to be placed on ECL after reports surface of his attempt to flee country
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to place Rao Anwar's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) after reports emerged that the former senior superintendent of police Malir attempted to leave the country last night.
Rao was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport late on Monday night, sources told Dawn. Anwar, however, denied the reports.
"I did not try to go anywhere," the senior police official told Dawn on Tuesday. "Yesterday, there was fake news about a raid at my house and today, media is saying that I have tried to leave the country — which is a false claim."
Anwar is currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.
The SC had taken suo motu notice of Mehsud's alleged murder in a 'staged encounter'. The court will take up the case on Saturday. Anwar, Sindh Inspector General Police A.D. Khowaja and the provinical advocate general have all been asked to appear in court.
The police investigative team assigned to the case has also been asked to appear in court on Saturday, along with all the evidence they have collected.
Attempt to 'flee'
According to airport sources, Anwar had tried to board Emirates airline flight EK615 last night but was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials at the immigration counter. He was told that he would not be allowed to board the plane as there is an ongoing investigation against him in Karachi, said the sources, adding that Anwar was kept from boarding the plane under Immigration Ordinance 506.
No attempt to arrest Anwar was reportedly made and he was allowed to leave the airport after being stopped from boarding the flight.
The committee investigating Anwar and other officials for the alleged extrajudicial killing had recommended that the men be barred from leaving the country. While a letter has been sent to the Interior Ministry to place their names on the ECL, no notification has been issued as yet.
Naqeebullah's family is expected to register an FIR against the policemen responsible for the killing today under the anti-terrorism law. The decision was made during a jirga attended by members of the Mehsud tribe in Karachi on Monday.
The former SSP, on Monday, neither appeared before police investigators nor before a high-powered National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) delegation at the office of the inspector general of police.
Alleged extrajudicial killing
Mehsud, hailing from South Waziristan, was allegedly among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis earlier this month.
Anwar had alleged that Mehsud was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant but a statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson of TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed Anwar's claim as "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.
Mehsud's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.
Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name is given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told DawnNews.
Comments (16)
If for civil society and politicians, rao anwar was innocent for Extra Judicially killing mohajirs, then why not now?
Don't let this black uniformed, black sheep run away! Let him face his wrongdoings!
He killed 250 people, why was govt sleeping till now.
@Nilesh Potdar Because the civil society was sleeping itself!
The Pakistani elite will save this corrupt police officer. In side police he is sought over resources for Pakistani elite.
If this rediclous news is true - then WHY FIA did not arrest Rao Anwar n hand over to Sindh IG?
Throw him behind bars for good. Justice should be done ASAP.
Such misuse of official authority is rife in the lower ranks of Police who are sometimes found involved in extortion, torture, protection of illegal businesses, and influence peddling. Misuse of personal office becomes generally less blatant and less acceptable among higher ranking officers like an SSP and above. Progression from "acceptable" misuse of the law such as beating freshly captured hooligans to ordering murders must be rare but it could be more widespread than thought.
@Imran Ahmed Do not agree that misuse of personal office become generally less blatant and less acceptable among higher ranking officers. The only difference is that they follow smart ways of misuse of office and authority.
nothing will happen. He will go fre after heat is reduced.
If he is not an honest officer and is also accused of accumulating “ wealth and assets disproportionate and beyond means of known sources of income” through bribes, the money and his all property must be recovered from him and deposited in the Treasury of Govt. of Pakistan.
He is also a proved killer for his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud., he must be nore spared, he must be arrested and awarded capital punishment. Such culprits must not be spared in all manner. A clean up opertion must also be carried against such police officers from the country.
The sheer competency of Pak police who can not even locate or arrest one of their own to appear before a committee - how will these crooks ever protect a common man or cold blooded murders or exploitation of children. I suspect even in Zainab’s murder a police officer or relative is involved hence the police never registered a FIA nor have they made any efforts.
This man should be put on ECL immediately. His attempt to flee is a reasonable proof of his involvement in fake encounter killings
No one should be above the law and must be held accountable for his wrong doing
Rao attempted to leave the country but he denies this as fake news. Will someone check whether there was a ticket booked in his name. There must be CCTV footage to show him he was at the international departure lounge. It is really disappointing to note that Supreme Court has to intervene in small and petty matters like putting the name on ECL.
Why is Rao Anwar not behind bars yet? Why this special treatment? Why he was not arrested at the airport? He was trying to flee the country further confirms he is guilty. For far too long Rao Anwar has been getting away with extra judicial killings and fake encounters.