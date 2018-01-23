Zainab case: JIT ‘back to square one’ as DNA report clears suspect
LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team is once again groping in the dark to find the culprit in Zainab case after the DNA report cleared the suspect arrested recently by Lahore police.
The report issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) cleared 23-year-old suspect Umar Farooq on Monday.
The JIT formed by the Punjab government to investigate the case had dispatched the samples of the suspect to the PFSA for DNA analysis a week ago.
According to sources, the Punjab police high-ups were hoping breakthrough in the case as the suspect during interrogation had “confessed to his crime”.
A senior police official privy to the investigation process told Dawn the suspect was taken into custody by a police team in a ‘massive raid’ conducted in Cantonment area of Lahore a week back.
The “arrest” came after the city police authorities were tipped off by an informer that a suspect having close resemblance to the sketch of the man shown in Zainab’s CCTV footage was seen near Bhatta Chowk.
After recce, he said, a police contingent conducted raid at Bhatta Chowk and picked the suspect. He was taken to an undisclosed place where he was interrogated by some senior police officers.
He said the South Cantt station house officer had also prepared his confessional statement before presenting him to the high-ups.
Interestingly, the SHO in his report also gave reference of a call made by Umar’s aunt on his (Umar) mobile phone.
During the conversation, she had also discussed Zainab’s abduction and rape, quoting the SHO’s report, the police official said.
During interrogation, the Lahore police officers concerned came to know that the suspect was previously a resident of the same area where Zainab’s parents lived and was presently living in Bhatta Chowk area.
The revelation further strengthened their suspicion that the suspect might have been involved in the crime.
Expecting “a breakthrough”, they handed over the suspect in strict custody to Kasur police for further interrogation as the JIT was investigating the case there.
Following the clearance of the suspect in the DNA report, the police official said, the JIT members decided to explore more leads to trace the wanted man.
Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2018
Comments (32)
Incompetence at its peak
Incompetent police officers
Now you know how important it is to be sure the person accused is also the guilty person. Can one try to imagine the anguish of those in custody and their near ones who are innocent of any wrongdoing.
It appears the culprit(s) disappeared in thin air without being noticed. Frankly, I do not have faith on incompetent police and government, as they have failed to make any concrete progress, apart from arresting over 200+ people and taking DNA tests for over 1000 people without any result. I am convinced, local police and political figures are involved and protecting the main culprits - take DNA's of all these people, and check the mobile phone data from 4 January, and you will find the masterminds and culprits. You do not need a PhD degree to understand, why Zanib's and previous similar cases haven't been resolved for over a year.
How reliable are the labs?
Obviously the suspect has gone underground and will not be found easily because enough time had lapsed for him to travel as far away as he could till after the ill-fated corpse was discovered.
Do our scientists know about fraternal-twins related chimeras or read up on genetic chimerism. Read up "Lydia Fairchild".
Although a very rare occurrence, it has been reported in medical literature, and there's a likelihood that the actual person's DNA obtained via routine method will not yield a thing since he can represent two DNA's at the same time. Might appear like a plot from a CSI episode (which it really is) but how can a person confess to many publically unreported facts and still the DNA turns out not to be a match?
A suspect walking on the streets and clearly visible on CCTV footage, not once but on several occasions and is not known to anyone is not plausible.
30 years of Democratic PML Nawaz government.
@Sayyid
The responsibility falls on everyone, governments (not only PMLN but all), our system, public and parents.
There's so much public and judicial pressure yet nothing is showing up. It's looking more and more likely that the person (more like human filth) behind these rapes is an influential figure.
Is it really incompetence.of law enfocement that is saving this fiend? I think not.! It seems some hidden hand is protecting him!
Police and administration, including judiciary, are working over time to crack this case. We can understand the frustration and anxiety. Lets give time to JIT who will surely catch the culprit. At least, this time the sinner will not go free, lets all pray for that.
DNA of the DPO should be the starting point.
Arrest CM panjab and we will see the same police will bring results as the same JIT made by SC against Nawaz sb worked well.
People blame the politicians and the police. How do you expect the police to be efficient? Did they get the necessary training? Were they educated in law enforcement? The answer is no and no. Now the politicians. Did they study law making? When you keep on electing the same land Lords and war Lords how do you expect anything to change? First the voters need to change. And it is long way into the future.
A photograph is circulating in the social media which should be considered by the police higherups.Get a DNA of all police force of Kasur.
Conspiracy theories are never much below the surface! Introduce CCTV in strategic areas. They will do more to deter crimes than police or tipsters. Besides, they will deter other illegal acts, drug deals, intimidation, assaults, and even illegal garbage tipping.
Will somebody explain importance of DNA , how it is detected and linked to the accused person.
Criminal is backed by local pmln mnas mpas
Serial Killers are no easy to catch. Sometimes they move on and stop for two or three years.
To hide their incompetency, police make someone culprit.
Thus far all the numerous innocent souls snared in this investigated had confessed - only to be ruled out by DNA evidence. Such is the efficiency of the police that even innocents trip over each other to rush and confess to various crimes.
what a joke. incompetent and politicized police. DNAs of local MNA and MPAs would reveal a lot though....
It is now quite clear that a very influential crime gang, protected by higher ups, is involved in the rape and murder of more than dozen girls in Kasur! Big money is at stake!
The report issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA)????? Is there any institution under PML (N) government which is working freely? Conduct the DNA test from a neutral lab.
Too much time to grab a criminal. It seems the culprit/s is/are being protected by police or having deep connection with ruling elites. The reason, as many as 12 cases in last years not a single actual culprit is apprehended
Perhaps the suspects were covering for someone. Otherwise, they wouldn't walk publicly in front of CCTV with the victim. They could be working for someone to abduct victims on the other's behalf. The real offender must be in hiding.
With no DNA, this case would have been solved in a typical way as police interrogation always results in admission of the crime. But on the other hand, we could be dealing with tainted DNA samples and incorrect lab analysis. Incompetence everywhere.
Most probably he was paid to kidnap the child. Anyone who is not covered in the CCTV footage might be responsible for the crime.
They tortured him, made him confess and then the DNA didn't match. Punjab police is incompetent.
If you torture the suspect, obviously he will confess. anyone in world will confess if we torture them. but that does not mean he is the real culprit.
Trust he Police can convince anyone to confess he is guilty. That is the expertise of the Police
Shame on Punjab police. Why do they even have a police department is beyond me? Can't you do basic finger printing to arrest the culprit? Obviously an MNA is behind all this .
We strongly suggest that we look into police and other agencies for the suspect. We must not exclude any segment of the population from investigation.