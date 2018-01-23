Malala, Apple join hands to work for girls education

NEW YORK: Malala Girls Education Fund and computer giant Apple have teamed up to support girls’ education, Tech Crunch magazine reported on Monday.

Founded by Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin, the Fund aims to empower young girls and help them access the quality education they deserve.

Malala is due to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

With the support of Apple, the Fund expects to double the number of grants awarded through its Gulmakai Fund and launch its funding programmes in India and Latin America, with the goal of extending secondary education to more than 100,000 girls. Apple will also help the Malala Fund with technology, curriculum and education policy research.

“We believe that education is a great equalising force, and we share Malala Fund’s commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school,” Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, who will join the Malala Fund leadership council, said in a press release, the magazine reported.

“Malala is a courageous advocate for equality. She’s one of the most inspiring figures of our time, and we are honoured to help her extend the important work she is doing to empower girls around the world.”

Worldwide, there are several threats to girls’ education, like poverty, war and gender discrimination. The Malala Fund currently operates in Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Nigeria and countries where there are Syrian refugees, like Lebanon and Jordan.

“My dream is for every girl to choose her own future,” Ms Yousafzai said in a press release. “Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world. I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear,” the Nobel laureate said.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2018