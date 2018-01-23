Khursheed urges CJP to bring reforms in judiciary first

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to set things right in the judiciary, besides seeking reforms in other institutions.

“Hundreds of thousands of cases are pending in courts. This also comes in the ambit of governance,” said Mr Shah while indirectly hitting out at the judiciary during a chat with reporters on Monday at the Parliament House.

The PPP stalwart said that the main job of courts was to provide justice to the masses, and not to rule. He, however, admitted that there was a shortage of judges in the country. He proposed that the number of judges in the Supreme Court should be increased to 35. He also suggested that the number of judges in the Lahore High Court and the Sindh High Court should be increased to 80 and 45, respectively.

Referring to recent announcement by Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to resign from the National Assembly, he said that after announcing the resignation, a leader must immediately implement it without wasting any time. He alleged that the resignation had been announced in a bid to disturb the present set-up. He declared that the PPP would not let the system get derailed.

Mr Shah denied reports in some circles that former president Asif Zardari was patronising former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, currently facing probe on charges of holding fake police encounters. He termed the media reports in this regards “baseless” and said that Rao Anwar should face inquiry.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2018