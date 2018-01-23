Khursheed urges CJP to bring reforms in judiciary first
ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to set things right in the judiciary, besides seeking reforms in other institutions.
“Hundreds of thousands of cases are pending in courts. This also comes in the ambit of governance,” said Mr Shah while indirectly hitting out at the judiciary during a chat with reporters on Monday at the Parliament House.
The PPP stalwart said that the main job of courts was to provide justice to the masses, and not to rule. He, however, admitted that there was a shortage of judges in the country. He proposed that the number of judges in the Supreme Court should be increased to 35. He also suggested that the number of judges in the Lahore High Court and the Sindh High Court should be increased to 80 and 45, respectively.
Referring to recent announcement by Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to resign from the National Assembly, he said that after announcing the resignation, a leader must immediately implement it without wasting any time. He alleged that the resignation had been announced in a bid to disturb the present set-up. He declared that the PPP would not let the system get derailed.
Mr Shah denied reports in some circles that former president Asif Zardari was patronising former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, currently facing probe on charges of holding fake police encounters. He termed the media reports in this regards “baseless” and said that Rao Anwar should face inquiry.
Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2018
Comments (13)
Mr Shah you are the lawmaker. Instead of pointing fingers at judiciary, you should play your part too. It seems everyone is trying to justify their own incompetence by finger pointing at others.
Syed Khursheed Shah is a seasoned politician and his job is to keep the nation on slow poison in the name of fake democracy.
And we think Shah is a politician? Doesn't he knows that reforms in any institution are done based on policies and rules. How CJ can implement reforms if there is no policy?
This socalled shah is head of corrupts n afraid of Supreme Court because he n zardari next in line to appear before nab for massing ill gotten wealth.
Khursheed shah should learn from PTI govt in KPK that recently made amendments to civil procedure code mandating the courts to decide civil cases within one year. Instead of criticizing judiciary, perhaps PPP should take some time off looting already poor people and do some genuine lawmaking
Mr.shah mind your own business. Don't try to malign judiciary
@Juna bazar Well said. Brother in Sindh they are selling rubber infested flour Cancer producing agents mixed flour which turns into rubber when mix with water. This Atta is coming from Zardari owned flour mills same is the case with Sugar white chemical mixed agents in milk. I volunteer at a local hospital it pained me see this much suffering I felt broken for days seeing this much misery of Pakistani people young kids in teens were among the suffering majority along with new born and older people of my Pak family.
I pray for Chief Justice Nisar and his team along with the Superior Justice team as they will bring down these tyrant one by one. Thanks to IK to go in infantry attack mode to teach these mafia lesson their time is over.
Almighty bless my Sindh all my beloved beautiful and sacred Pakistan.
I love you all.
@Anti-corruption Thank you Almighty bless you yaar EXACTLY that is what I was thinking brother.
And what is your job Mr. Shah ? Have you done anything to provide good education and health to masses ? Agreed that judiciary needs to be reformed as well and the honorable CJ should initiate substantial steps in that respect however in the meantime if basic questions are being asked from those in power, what is wrong with that.
Rulers should rule, stop being corrupt and should stop criticising anything that tries to do what they are supposed to do. If you do your job others will have no reason to interfere.
Government's job is to govern and rule, but it is ruining it's land day by day, specially Sindh Govt. Sindh Govt. is naa-ahal and corrupt. If politicians are sons/ daughters from one father, speak truth and surrender.
Imagine a corrupt to the core member of this Parliament of rogues advising one of the two most respected Elements of the Country.
PPP & PML-N unable to govern the country properly are now blaming CJP for actually taking action. These politicians don’t understand that CJP has the powers in the Constitution to tackle problems on behalf of public.