Richest 1pc made 82pc of wealth created last year: Oxfam
PARIS: The world’s richest one per cent raked in 82pc of the wealth last year while the poorest half of the population received none, Oxfam said on Monday, as the world’s elite prepared to mingle at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A new report from the charity also found that the wealth of billionaires has grown six times faster than that of ordinary workers since 2010, with another billionaire minted every two days between March 2016 and March 2017.
Oxfam used its findings to paint a picture of a global economy in which the wealthy few amass ever-greater fortunes while hundreds of millions of people are “struggling to survive on poverty pay”.
“The billionaire boom is not a sign of a thriving economy but a symptom of a failing economic system,” Oxfam executive director Winnie Byanyima said in a statement.
Billionaire boom is not a sign of a thriving economy but a symptom of a failing economic system
Oxfam also emphasised the plight of women workers, who “consistently earn less than men” and often have the lowest paid, least secure jobs. Nine out of 10 billionaires are men, it added.
The report, titled “Reward Work, not Wealth”, used data from Credit Suisse to compare the returns of top executives and shareholders to that of ordinary workers.
It found that chief executives of the top five global fashion brands made in just four days what garment workers in Bangladesh earn over a lifetime.
“The people who make our clothes, assemble our phones and grow our food are being exploited to ensure a steady supply of cheap goods, and swell the profits of corporations and billionaire investors, “said Byanyima.
To fight rising inequality, Oxfam called on governments to limit the returns of shareholders and top executives, close the gender pay gap, crackdown on tax avoidance and increase spending on healthcare and education.
The study was released on the eve of top political and business figures meeting at a luxury Swiss ski resort for the annual World Economic Forum, which this year says it will focus on how to create “a shared future in a fractured world”.
“It’s hard to find a political or business leader who doesn’t say they are worried about inequality,” said Byanyima.
“It’s even harder to find one who is doing something about it. Many are actively making things worse by slashing taxes and scrapping labour rights.”
Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2018
Comments (10)
This is what we called capitalism. Impose Zakat and feel the difference. When 2.5% of rich people's wealth will go directly to needy people every year, you will surely see the difference in only 10 years.
This is what we called capitalism. Impose Zakat and feel the difference.
Compared to what the world was 200 years ago and for hundreds of years before capitalism it's a light and day difference. There's been a 10x increase in population and even the poor now have shoes and services the emperors of the past couldn't fathom having. The area that are most poor are the ones that have top done so called welfare control.
Marx and those collectivist, welfare policies lead to utter dependence on the state and eventual downfall. It's competion (voluntary) that leads people to bring about change, not a state handout.
Now there is a difference between pure capitalism and corpratism. This corprate scrooge uses the top heavy state to restrict competition and become powerful. If restrictions on competion are removed the rival businesses drive down prices enriching those who use services at a lower cost. The savings go into creating more wealth for the poor as they can affort other things as a result.
General Zia implemented 2.5% zakat back in late 70’s. Whatever happened to that?
Do these include our Sharifs, Ishaq Dar&Co?
The rich are rich because their business ideas and execution has changed the world. They deserve every penny earned. Look at world's richest 10 people and look at the businesses they founded and operate; with their businesses world would be very different from today. I feel pity for those who only complain about the rich. Start working hard and be clever with what you do and you'll become wealthy also. Gheez.
For some reason well off people view the poor as sub-humans with an affliction with whom they cannot empathize.
They feel no guilt at flaunting expensive cars and eating expensive food or spending obscene amounts on parties while paying less than a living wage to their staff or domestic employees.
Very misleading. The billionaires created much of the companies that made them rich like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway, Bill Gates of Microsoft and scores of other billionaires. These people didn't 'take' the wealth of people from Africa, Asia or South America instead the created huge successful companies that employ and provide jobs to millions of people. Wealth is not some fixed pot to divide. Most of these people grew the pot to make their fortunes.
@UnshacklePak Capitalism is certain to lead in due course to monopolies. This is in-built in the system. Only those countries, such as the Scandinavian countries, though they follow a capitalism system, but practice redistribution of income under socialist ideas, have been able to prevent gross economic inequality, or at least prevent gross poverty. As for the collapse of Soviet Union and failure of the communist regimes in Eastern Europe, the reasons are multifarious. It does not mean that socialism has failed. In fact, after the collapse of the communist regimes there, the contradictions and iniquities of capitalism have emerged even more clearly.
@Babu bhai desai You should study before commenting, compare poverty ratio then and now.