Women lawyers urge chief justice, senior attorneys to 'choose their words with care'
A group of female lawyers released a statement on Monday registering protest against a recent remark made by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, where he had compared the length of a good speech to a woman's skirt. They urged the CJP and senior lawyers to "choose their words with greater care in the future".
During the speech made on January 13, 2018 in Karachi, the CJP had quoted former British prime minister Winston Churchill: "A good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest."
The Women Lawyers' Association (WLA), that works for gender equality in Pakistan's judicial system, expressed "disappointment" in the chief justice's choice of words and called it a "a setback for women lawyers who practice in a male-dominated profession, as it is such statements that cause the alienation and marginalisation of women in the legal field".
The statement, drafted by Jawziya Zaman and Eman Chamdia, lawyers that are part of the WLA was shared on social media by activists and journalists including Nighat Dad and Mosharraf Zaidi.
"Given the global conversation today about the impact of discrimination on women’s lives, ranging from casual sexism in the workplace to sexual assault, the statement is particularly tone-deaf, tasteless, and unbecoming of the chief justice of any country," the statement reads.
It also criticises the CJP's choice to quote Churchill who "saw the white race as superior, opposed the Indian independence movement, and did not believe women should have the right to vote".
The statement urges the CJP as well as senior lawyers to "choose their words with greater care in the future", in order to ensure that men and women are able to work "side by side as equal citizens" as per Jinnah's vision of Pakistan.
Talking to Dawn.com, WLA's representatives Sara Malkani said the group members are committed to removing gender bias and promoting equality in the legal profession.
Agreed...He should not have quoted this...Very unprofessional
Whats the issue here. He quoted Churchill. Women in Pakistan dont even wear skirts. Creating a mountain out of a mole hill.
The famous Churchill's quotation mentioned by CJP is normally implies that a speech should be 'simple, short and sweet' to cover the main points and convey it's messages to audience. The said quote is regularly mentioned during the management and public speaking lecture, emphasizing the importance of a speech. Nobody in the world found such quote offensive, degrading and should not be taken in a negative form.
Not being a 'skirt' wearing nation it is a miss quote, even if Churchill had coined it and it does belittle women. CJP may have used as a light hearted gaff but it would have been wiser if such quotes were not uttered by a person of such public standing!
There is nothing wrong in quoting Winston Churchill. Don't make it sound like #MeToo which has already gone too far. They should read the legendary Lord Denning judgements to see the words and context he used to use. But those who are complaining are never the type who read history!
Women lawyers should concentrate more on providing justice to.oppressed women and not waste thsir time on such trivial issues.
He could have chosen his words better....
Agreed. In current light, the quote was incorrect.
I don't see anything wrong with the quote. Judges use such language, which makes the reading interesting. Why not!
An excellent response by the ladies. Why do we always have to quote the western leaders. He could have said "a good speech is precise yet delivers the intended message" but it seems everybody's carless in their words these days...!
So, it was for those who understood it within a certain context.
I agree with the lawyers.
Salam Sir: Totally agree. A person of that stature need to be very careful. I have noted that the remarks made during the case hearing are also not appropriate. To me such remarks are made for public consumption more that to deal with the case in front of them. Justice is not dispensed with such remarks for press purposes.
She is right! But come on... he was quoting, and one cannot change words inside of a quote. He is old enough to be your father. Respect starts with one's own self.
@Harmony-1© this has nothing to do with history, CJP is a very prestigious position and CJP should use every caution in using words and phrases which may insults/abuses a gender: and this has been done. there is no harm to admit a mistake and render and apology.
Though you cannot change a quote but I agree with the women lawyers that it was in bad taste. CJP should have chose another quote or no quote at all because the Churchill quote is misogynistic and does not fit in today's changing environment.
@Shahzad Akbar Shaikh get aware
Churchill quoted the word "skirt" according to their culuture and CJP quoted to imply and relate it with speech simply. So it needs not be made another issue because there are already many other important and unresolved issues.
Nothing wrong he said the truth of truth,