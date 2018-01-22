DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Journalist picked up by 'men in plain clothes,' released an hour later

Dawn.comJanuary 22, 2018

Email


A journalist was picked up on Monday by "men in plain clothes" after he attended a condolence meeting for the recently-deceased intellectual Dr Hasan Zafar Arif at the University of Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.

Fawad Hasan, who until recently had been a Tribune staffer, was reportedly investigated for an hour before being released.

"Journalists should not be manhandled," he was quoted as saying by the publication upon his release.

While Hasan himself remained tight-lipped on what he was questioned about during the investigation, another journalist gave out some details on Twitter.

Incidents of enforced disappearances have been reported with an alarming frequency in Pakistan.

In November, the 2017 World Press Freedom Index, placed Pakistan among the most dangerous countries for journalists. Pakistan was ranked 139th out of 180 countries.

On January 10 this month, Islamabad-based journalist Taha Siddiqui was the subject of a failed abduction by "10-12 armed men."

That incident came roughly two months after The News reporter Ahmed Noorani and his driver were the target of a knife attack by unidentified assailants in Islamabad's Zero Point area.

The 2015 disappearance of Zeenat Shahzadi and her October 2017 recovery is another case in point.

Human rights activists Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Salman Haider and Ahmed Raza Naseer, known on social media for their leftist views, had also gone missing in January 2017 before being released a few weeks later.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2018

Another attack in Kabul

ANOTHER shocking, devastating attack in Kabul has bloodily underlined a troubling security situation in Afghanistan....
January 22, 2018

KP’s legal reforms

FOLLOWING commendable police reforms introduced last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another...
January 22, 2018

Healthcare challenge

IT is well known that the healthcare sector in the country is in a shambles, and has been so for decades....
January 21, 2018

State Bank report

AS usual, the message of the State Bank’s first quarterly report on the state of the economy is buried deep inside...
January 21, 2018

Axact case, again

IN taking notice of Axact’s alleged fake degree scam, the Supreme Court chief justice will hopefully ensure that...
January 21, 2018

World XI hockey tour

THE euphoria surrounding the visit of a hockey World XI to Pakistan for a couple of matches has provided a rare...