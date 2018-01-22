Pakistani national in Indonesian prison diagnosed with stage-4 cancer: human rights group
Zulfiqar Ali, a Pakistani national on death row in Indonesia, has been diagnosed with stage-4 liver cancer, Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) said in a press release on Monday.
The 53-year-old, who was arrested in Indonesia on drug-related charges in 2004, is already suffering from chronic liver cirrhosis and Diabetes Mellitus, the press release reads. Given his condition, doctors have estimated his life expectancy to be three months.
JPP, a human rights organisation that provides free-of-cost legal counsel to "vulnerable Pakistani prisoners" in overseas jails, had also urged the Pakistani government to address Ali's case during Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Pakistan later this month.
Ali's case came to light in 2016, when Indonesia notified the Pakistani embassy in Jakarta that he would be executed in a case related to possession of 300-grammes of heroin. However, his execution was halted after rights groups and the United Nations appealed to the Indonesian government, which was followed by diplomatic intervention from the Pakistani government.
He was arrested at his home without a warrant in Indonesia’s West Java province. For three days, he was “kicked, punched and threatened with death” by the Soekarno-Hatta Airport district police until he was forced to sign a “self-incriminating confession”, the JPP said.
The organisation at the time had said that Ali had to be rushed into an emergency stomach and kidney surgery due to the severity of the physical torture he was subjected to. He remained in the hospital for 17 days, for which the expenses had to be borne by his family, and he still suffered from a number of medical issues as a result.
“Ali, the father of six, was not provided a lawyer for a month, and no one from the Pakistan embassy was contacted. He was detained for over three months before being brought to the first trial hearing. And even though his confession was coerced, as Ali recalled in detail during the trial, the judge allowed it to be used as evidence.”
The JPP had said Ali did not speak the local language and received limited translation assistance throughout his detention and court proceedings.
“Ali told the prosecutor that the report against him was false and had been obtained through torture. During the proceedings, the prosecutor asked him to admit whatever the police said, saying that otherwise he would be given a higher sentence. Ali told the court that he had been tortured by the police. Photographs were available to the court which evidenced this. When he refused to accept the report, a bribe of 400 million Indonesian rupiahs was demanded to reduce the sentence from capital punishment to 10-15 years. Ali refused to pay the bribe and continued to proclaim his innocence.”
After the case was highlighted by rights groups, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a last-ditch effort to make the Indonesian government halt the execution that was successful.
unless our foreign diplomatic relations and foreign policy becomes strong, the plight of pakistanis abroad will be the same. imagine how much we send to our home country and what we get in return
Culprit deserves punishment, law of the land shall prevail.
@zeeshandxb how is that relevant to the crime committed?
On humanitarian grounds he may be brought back home, and treated,he may be put under detention, but retrial, as he says he's innocent.
@anita turab If you live in Pakistan then just look around you and you will clearly see that the poor and the weak are extremely vulnerable to abuse and injustices than the rich and powerful and that is how it is relevant. I hope this answers your question. I am not familiar with this case but the human rights group is saying that the confession was clearly coerced by police.
We understand what you are trying to do here.
GREAT WORK ,difficult to undertake.
@Leo did u read the news?
@anita turab did you even read the news?
@Leo : At stage 4 cancer and life expectancy of just 2 months left, humanity takes charge of all such cases and prisoners on death row are allowed to spend the last few weeks with their family.
I understand every country has a law but every person has some fundamental Legal and Human rights too. The news report shows that his both, Legal and Human rights were blatantly violated. I urge the government of Pakistan and all organization who are concerned about human rights should come forward and help this gentleman.
Let's not make excuses to save his life. If he did possess a large amount of heroine against the rule of a country, he did commit a crime. What if that heroine was consumed by some innocent children in that or other countries, would that be a bigger crime? A doctor usually control a decease by killing the cancerous cell. The same is true for ills of humanity. Save the human causes for noble deeds.
If our own country doesn't care about our right, why someone else would.
You have normal, sane and healthy people within the country. You cannt even take care of them so why bother about one in foreign land. Get your prioritise clear
@Trump Et who??
@M.Saeed Nah, he gave that up, remember??
People know the consequences of wrongdoing, so i fell bad for his health but what he has done is absolutely punishable , no point to ask pardon, why people bring a bad name for our country. Next time they will think twice.
cancer or not, Indonesia has death penalty for drug smuggling, should have known before participating.