DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani national in Indonesian prison diagnosed with stage-4 cancer: human rights group

Dawn.comUpdated January 22, 2018

Email


Zulfiqar Ali, a Pakistani national on death row in Indonesia, has been diagnosed with stage-4 liver cancer, Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) said in a press release on Monday.

The 53-year-old, who was arrested in Indonesia on drug-related charges in 2004, is already suffering from chronic liver cirrhosis and Diabetes Mellitus, the press release reads. Given his condition, doctors have estimated his life expectancy to be three months.

Also read: ‘Kill me 10 times if found guilty’ — Drug convict in Indonesia seeks help from Pakistan govt

JPP, a human rights organisation that provides free-of-cost legal counsel to "vulnerable Pakistani prisoners" in overseas jails, had also urged the Pakistani government to address Ali's case during Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Pakistan later this month.

Ali's case came to light in 2016, when Indonesia notified the Pakistani embassy in Jakarta that he would be executed in a case related to possession of 300-grammes of heroin. However, his execution was halted after rights groups and the United Nations appealed to the Indonesian government, which was followed by diplomatic intervention from the Pakistani government.

He was arrested at his home without a warrant in Indonesia’s West Java province. For three days, he was “kicked, punched and threatened with death” by the Soekarno-Hatta Airport district police until he was forced to sign a “self-incriminating confession”, the JPP said.

The organisation at the time had said that Ali had to be rushed into an emergency stomach and kidney surgery due to the severity of the physical torture he was subjected to. He remained in the hospital for 17 days, for which the expenses had to be borne by his family, and he still suffered from a number of medical issues as a result.

“Ali, the father of six, was not provided a lawyer for a month, and no one from the Pakistan embassy was contacted. He was detained for over three months before being brought to the first trial hearing. And even though his confession was coerced, as Ali recalled in detail during the trial, the judge allowed it to be used as evidence.”

The JPP had said Ali did not speak the local language and received limited translation assistance throughout his detention and court proceedings.

“Ali told the prosecutor that the report against him was false and had been obtained through torture. During the proceedings, the prosecutor asked him to admit whatever the police said, saying that otherwise he would be given a higher sentence. Ali told the court that he had been tortured by the police. Photographs were available to the court which evidenced this. When he refused to accept the report, a bribe of 400 million Indonesian rupiahs was demanded to reduce the sentence from capital punishment to 10-15 years. Ali refused to pay the bribe and continued to proclaim his innocence.”

After the case was highlighted by rights groups, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a last-ditch effort to make the Indonesian government halt the execution that was successful.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
zeeshandxb
Jan 22, 2018 04:42pm

unless our foreign diplomatic relations and foreign policy becomes strong, the plight of pakistanis abroad will be the same. imagine how much we send to our home country and what we get in return

Leo
Jan 22, 2018 05:10pm

Culprit deserves punishment, law of the land shall prevail.

anita turab
Jan 22, 2018 05:34pm

@zeeshandxb how is that relevant to the crime committed?

Pakistani tujhey salaam
Jan 22, 2018 05:35pm

On humanitarian grounds he may be brought back home, and treated,he may be put under detention, but retrial, as he says he's innocent.

Abbasi
Jan 22, 2018 06:57pm

@anita turab If you live in Pakistan then just look around you and you will clearly see that the poor and the weak are extremely vulnerable to abuse and injustices than the rich and powerful and that is how it is relevant. I hope this answers your question. I am not familiar with this case but the human rights group is saying that the confession was clearly coerced by police.

Trump Et
Jan 22, 2018 06:58pm

We understand what you are trying to do here.

Masood Hussain
Jan 22, 2018 07:04pm

GREAT WORK ,difficult to undertake.

ahmad
Jan 22, 2018 07:17pm

@Leo did u read the news?

Citizen26
Jan 22, 2018 08:17pm

@anita turab did you even read the news?

M.Saeed
Jan 22, 2018 08:30pm

@Leo : At stage 4 cancer and life expectancy of just 2 months left, humanity takes charge of all such cases and prisoners on death row are allowed to spend the last few weeks with their family.

wshaikh
Jan 22, 2018 08:50pm

I understand every country has a law but every person has some fundamental Legal and Human rights too. The news report shows that his both, Legal and Human rights were blatantly violated. I urge the government of Pakistan and all organization who are concerned about human rights should come forward and help this gentleman.

Tanvir
Jan 22, 2018 10:09pm

Let's not make excuses to save his life. If he did possess a large amount of heroine against the rule of a country, he did commit a crime. What if that heroine was consumed by some innocent children in that or other countries, would that be a bigger crime? A doctor usually control a decease by killing the cancerous cell. The same is true for ills of humanity. Save the human causes for noble deeds.

Umair
Jan 22, 2018 10:52pm

If our own country doesn't care about our right, why someone else would.

Ahmad
Jan 22, 2018 11:29pm

You have normal, sane and healthy people within the country. You cannt even take care of them so why bother about one in foreign land. Get your prioritise clear

TitleKane
Jan 22, 2018 11:34pm

@Trump Et who??

TitleKane
Jan 23, 2018 12:39am

@M.Saeed Nah, he gave that up, remember??

Desi American
Jan 23, 2018 12:57am

People know the consequences of wrongdoing, so i fell bad for his health but what he has done is absolutely punishable , no point to ask pardon, why people bring a bad name for our country. Next time they will think twice.

white noise
Jan 23, 2018 01:12am

cancer or not, Indonesia has death penalty for drug smuggling, should have known before participating.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2018

Another attack in Kabul

ANOTHER shocking, devastating attack in Kabul has bloodily underlined a troubling security situation in Afghanistan....
January 22, 2018

KP’s legal reforms

FOLLOWING commendable police reforms introduced last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another...
January 22, 2018

Healthcare challenge

IT is well known that the healthcare sector in the country is in a shambles, and has been so for decades....
January 21, 2018

State Bank report

AS usual, the message of the State Bank’s first quarterly report on the state of the economy is buried deep inside...
January 21, 2018

Axact case, again

IN taking notice of Axact’s alleged fake degree scam, the Supreme Court chief justice will hopefully ensure that...
January 21, 2018

World XI hockey tour

THE euphoria surrounding the visit of a hockey World XI to Pakistan for a couple of matches has provided a rare...