Rebuked for skipping classes, student kills college principal, accuses him of blasphemy
A grade 12 student at a private college in Charsadda shot his college principal dead on Monday after being censured for skipping school to attend the November 2017 sit-in of religio-political parties in Islamabad's Faizabad area.
In a video acquired by DawnNews, the student, while being arrested, appeared to justify the murder saying he believed the college principal had committed blasphemy.
It was not immediately clear what prompted that charge.
"I have been taught... to kill... to not be afraid. Don't be afraid of disrespecting the one who" commits blasphemy, the student can be heard saying in the video in Pashto.
"You can kill me," he tells the arresting officers.
Shabqadar police said the suspect, Faheem, had fired multiple shots at his principal, Sareer, which proved fatal. District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Zahoor Afridi confirmed the incident.
The accused in the video seems to accept that he had fired six shots at the principal. "I am not afraid to kill," the student adds.
Police said the principal had earlier expressed his anger at Faheem over his being absent from college for three days.
Sources told DawnNews that the student had been angry that he was marked absent during the days he was attending the Faizabad sit-in.
Blasphemy is a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mob violence and lynchings.
Last year, a mob in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan beat up a student, Mashal Khan, to death after accusing him of blasphemy over social media.
The incident caused an outrage across the country, with calls for the blasphemy law to be amended. The investigation into Mashal's murder was concluded after a joint investigation team probing the case cleared the victim of all charges.
At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990.
More irony. Compare to the student killed in the seminary.
How the youth of Pakistan is changing day by day, we have been taught in our schools that teachers has the same status like own father, this boy has killed the father of all students of the college, commited a big crime
It appears that our younger generation is frustrated, influenced by corrupt mafia and express their anger on authorities. They do not want anybody to tell them what to do, as our corrupt politicians use their power. It's a copy cat reaction against our institutions.
KP is the exemplary province for all Pakistan as change has came here first. Please keep voting PTI..
Anarchy?
The apparent & logical reason for the aforesaid issue is 1) The training of parents and the atmosphere of home. 2) The wrong analysis of teacher and his direct action.
in first case, see it shows that the family atmosphere is such that elders are encouraging the kid to handle and approach weapons openly and they might have given the kid a hidden message that they are powerful and can do any thing.
The second case a teacher should keep at distance from such students and for any wrong doing teacher must inform concerned family first rather than taking stern actions.
Very sad.
Now a days the students are joining colleges for fun not for college, the college administration forces the students to study but they dont want.
This is getting dangerous. Very dangerous.
How did he get the gun? Was it his father's or uncle's? What do they have to say in this matter?
@Pakistan_Zindabad Truth in your words.
Where is the country headed?
Ist this the fruit of the misplaced governmental policies of neglecting educational standards and distorting historical facts taught at schools for the short term advantages of the powerful elite classes governing this country ever since it came into existence? It seems that the possibilty of of radicalization of a whole generation (if not the whole society) knowledgeable people like K.K. Aziz, Dr. Mubarik Ali and lately Professor Hoodbhoy have been talking about is turning into an ugly truth.
The question is: Can the distorted historical narrative coupled with the the general deterioration in the quality of education be reversed? Is the government interested to understand the causes underlying the rise of self justice at all? Can it go on like this? How long?
Ignorance of the day!
Leaders job os to lead nation but our leader will compare this incident with other provinces and tell everyone that KP police is really good and they will do the justice. Killer is mentally beleive he had done something really good and handed himself to police. We need to fight against this ideology rather than use this as cheap political point scoring.
Why has life become so cheap?
Bad news... Pakistan need to invest more on education sector instead of other proxy things
The American-style gun culture against a backdrop of religious fundamentalism is more than extremely dangerous, and undermines the country's efforts to move ahead politically, economically and socially. Who is likely to benefit from this scenario?
@NeedInsaaf What PTI has to do with this. Your society has been energised by the religious fanatics. All the PTI was to do, to arrest him and bring him to justice, all already done.
@SAM2 Destruction is the correct answer.
Sharia must be implemented.
No one is teaching the youth manners and etiquettes! A whole generation has grown up with no values!