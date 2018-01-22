Parents pardon cleric accused of beating their son to death in Karachi seminary
A cleric who allegedly beat his eight-year-old pupil to death at a seminary in Karachi's Bin Qasim Town area on Sunday was pardoned by the victim's family on Monday, Station House Officer Dhani Bux Marri said.
Despite the pardoning, police nonetheless proceeded to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused on behalf of the state under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Mohammed Hussain had allegedly been subjected to corporal punishment by Qari Najmuddin in the past, after which he had run away from the seminary.
His parents, however, brought him back to the seminary on Friday. When the student tried to flee again, Qari Najmuddin got hold of him and allegedly beat him to death with a blunt weapon.
He was taken into custody, but the victim's parents were reluctant to press charges and had even refused to allow a post-mortem examination to be conducted on the child's body.
Corporal punishment is prohibited in Sindh under a law passed by the provincial assembly in February 2017.
The said law gives children protection against punishments to cause pain or discomfort by hitting, smacking, slapping, spanking, kicking, shaking or throwing a child; scratching, pinching, biting, pulling hair or boxing their ears; or forcing child to stay in uncomfortable positions, burning, scalding or forced ingestion by any person in the family, workplace, in schools, other educational institutions, etc.
Comments (39)
its inexplicable. State needs to interfere here. the poor ppl are at mercy of rich and influential.
What a dark ages these people are living in, send your child to seminary to be beaten to death and then pardon the accused. This is like living in the dark ages, Pakistan needs education badly otherwise there is no hope.
what made the family to pardon the accused.there must be some pressure
Sad for the boy to have faced such situation and lost his life. The family's response is appalling.
unbelievable !!!
How come in a murder case post mortem is a choice given to the surviving family members?
Why can't the the government becomes civilised and pass a law that says that the state and only the state will be responsible for pressing charges making whimsical victims irrelevant
The state should take over all prosecutions regardless of victims viewpoints. A law should be passed to make this mandatory.
the parents should be charged for gross parental neglect. This is ridiculous.
The parents have pardoned, but the State of Pakistan should not.
@wolverine Parents are not owners of their child. He is an individual and has rights as a child. Is it acceptable in Pakistan that .patent can decide on the pardon? What ia court doing?
Really very kind and so blind!
He should be brought to justice, no matter if he is pardoned or not by the family. He killed a child.
Good job by the parents !
Brutal manslaughter/murder of a minor the state needs to act, regardless whether the parents of the deceased forgive the offender!
For any unnatural death an autopsy must be performed.The state must prosecute if a crime was committed irrespective of the parents decisions. The parents can to forgive the perpetrators or press charges.
The boy was treasure of Pakistan youth. Parents have no jurisdiction on this case, the state needs to punish the guilty suo-moto.
There is more to this story, than meets the eye, or ear, I'm sure. Someone callously beats your child to death and you will casually forgive him??
Something is definetely fishy here.
Nobody can pardon the accused for this brutal murder. Even the victim's parents don't have the rights. The murderer must be brought to justice. My people of Pakistan!!! where have we come? Thinking about how the small child being beaten to death by a sinful monster, I am feeling so sad and helpless. First of all, why did the child run away, why an eight year old boy will run away? He might have been subjected to severe abuse, that is the only probable explanation. The killer must face severe punishment.
great ..so all is well now!!
very sad!
What??? the parents pardoned the cleric?
Belabour of child requires investigation against family members who permit so. That may involve property confiscation of the deceased by relatives for it is said that the child is orphan.
State must interfere to lodge the FIR. It is society at risk from such charcaters. Parents are apparently poor and under pressure.
@wolverine
I agree with you.....
@Abhi Sad for the boy to have faced such situation and lost his life. The family's response is appalling.
They were probably threatened .
He is a serious threat to other children reading in the madrassa . He needs to be given exemplary punishment. The parents who forgave him must be counselled properly.
So sad - I am lost for words .
This is ridiculous! What kind of parents are these???
Such cases should not be for parents to forgive... The Qari needs to be punished, if not, there will be a second case and then a 3rd...
parents like these people should be also punished..they should be deprived of right to live with their remaining children and that cleric should also be beaten to death.. its heart wrenching ....wht an ordeal that child would have gone through before succumbing to his injuries
Will the teacher be allowed to continue teaching at the Madrasha? He is a threat to all the other children.
The things are sadly out of control in Pakistan. Parents forgiving killer cleric means they are letting a murderer go free so that he can repeat what he has done
Govt of Pakistan should proceed against the teacher, if parents dont want.
FIR must be registered against such parents too.
really?
Crime is committed against the state, they must charge him.
How many children do those parents have? How much is their income? If they can't feed and take care of their children's education expenditures then why did they give birth to that boy? Are those parents educated?
Finally a good action by the police to file a case regardless.