Parents pardon cleric accused of beating their son to death in Karachi seminary

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated January 22, 2018

A cleric who allegedly beat his eight-year-old pupil to death at a seminary in Karachi's Bin Qasim Town area on Sunday was pardoned by the victim's family on Monday, Station House Officer Dhani Bux Marri said.

Despite the pardoning, police nonetheless proceeded to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused on behalf of the state under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Mohammed Hussain had allegedly been subjected to corporal punishment by Qari Najmuddin in the past, after which he had run away from the seminary.

His parents, however, brought him back to the seminary on Friday. When the student tried to flee again, Qari Najmuddin got hold of him and allegedly beat him to death with a blunt weapon.

He was taken into custody, but the victim's parents were reluctant to press charges and had even refused to allow a post-mortem examination to be conducted on the child's body.

Corporal punishment is prohibited in Sindh under a law passed by the provincial assembly in February 2017.

The said law gives children protection against punishments to cause pain or discomfort by hitting, smacking, slapping, spanking, kicking, shaking or throwing a child; scratching, pinching, biting, pulling hair or boxing their ears; or forcing child to stay in uncomfortable positions, burning, scalding or forced ingestion by any person in the family, workplace, in schools, other educational institutions, etc.

fairy
Jan 22, 2018 03:54pm

its inexplicable. State needs to interfere here. the poor ppl are at mercy of rich and influential.

Hasnain Haque
Jan 22, 2018 03:58pm

What a dark ages these people are living in, send your child to seminary to be beaten to death and then pardon the accused. This is like living in the dark ages, Pakistan needs education badly otherwise there is no hope.

wolverine
Jan 22, 2018 03:58pm

what made the family to pardon the accused.there must be some pressure

Abhi
Jan 22, 2018 03:58pm

Sad for the boy to have faced such situation and lost his life. The family's response is appalling.

sabmq
Jan 22, 2018 03:59pm

unbelievable !!!

Observer - Canada
Jan 22, 2018 04:07pm

How come in a murder case post mortem is a choice given to the surviving family members?

Kamran Khan
Jan 22, 2018 04:11pm

Why can't the the government becomes civilised and pass a law that says that the state and only the state will be responsible for pressing charges making whimsical victims irrelevant

Kamran Khan
Jan 22, 2018 04:13pm

The state should take over all prosecutions regardless of victims viewpoints. A law should be passed to make this mandatory.

Ranjit Haripur
Jan 22, 2018 04:21pm

the parents should be charged for gross parental neglect. This is ridiculous.

Javed
Jan 22, 2018 04:31pm

The parents have pardoned, but the State of Pakistan should not.

Sampath
Jan 22, 2018 04:32pm

@wolverine Parents are not owners of their child. He is an individual and has rights as a child. Is it acceptable in Pakistan that .patent can decide on the pardon? What ia court doing?

Srin
Jan 22, 2018 04:50pm

Really very kind and so blind!

Ali
Jan 22, 2018 04:53pm

He should be brought to justice, no matter if he is pardoned or not by the family. He killed a child.

M. Emad
Jan 22, 2018 04:57pm

Good job by the parents !

Tariq, Lahore
Jan 22, 2018 05:03pm

Brutal manslaughter/murder of a minor the state needs to act, regardless whether the parents of the deceased forgive the offender!

dilip
Jan 22, 2018 05:06pm

For any unnatural death an autopsy must be performed.The state must prosecute if a crime was committed irrespective of the parents decisions. The parents can to forgive the perpetrators or press charges.

Babu,
Jan 22, 2018 05:08pm

The boy was treasure of Pakistan youth. Parents have no jurisdiction on this case, the state needs to punish the guilty suo-moto.

Falcon1
Jan 22, 2018 05:09pm

There is more to this story, than meets the eye, or ear, I'm sure. Someone callously beats your child to death and you will casually forgive him??

Something is definetely fishy here.

Rafiq Ali
Jan 22, 2018 05:15pm

Nobody can pardon the accused for this brutal murder. Even the victim's parents don't have the rights. The murderer must be brought to justice. My people of Pakistan!!! where have we come? Thinking about how the small child being beaten to death by a sinful monster, I am feeling so sad and helpless. First of all, why did the child run away, why an eight year old boy will run away? He might have been subjected to severe abuse, that is the only probable explanation. The killer must face severe punishment.

dynamite
Jan 22, 2018 05:17pm

great ..so all is well now!!

Aman
Jan 22, 2018 05:38pm

very sad!

Changez Khan
Jan 22, 2018 05:41pm

What??? the parents pardoned the cleric?

Abid soni
Jan 22, 2018 05:48pm

Belabour of child requires investigation against family members who permit so. That may involve property confiscation of the deceased by relatives for it is said that the child is orphan.

Sensible
Jan 22, 2018 06:03pm

State must interfere to lodge the FIR. It is society at risk from such charcaters. Parents are apparently poor and under pressure.

Khan
Jan 22, 2018 06:20pm

@wolverine

I agree with you.....

John Cool
Jan 22, 2018 06:53pm

@Abhi Sad for the boy to have faced such situation and lost his life. The family's response is appalling.

They were probably threatened .

Lost cause
Jan 22, 2018 07:15pm

He is a serious threat to other children reading in the madrassa . He needs to be given exemplary punishment. The parents who forgave him must be counselled properly.

Nasir saab
Jan 22, 2018 07:16pm

So sad - I am lost for words .

fishy
Jan 22, 2018 07:20pm

This is ridiculous! What kind of parents are these???

IAK
Jan 22, 2018 07:32pm

Such cases should not be for parents to forgive... The Qari needs to be punished, if not, there will be a second case and then a 3rd...

pakistani
Jan 22, 2018 08:03pm

parents like these people should be also punished..they should be deprived of right to live with their remaining children and that cleric should also be beaten to death.. its heart wrenching ....wht an ordeal that child would have gone through before succumbing to his injuries

Anwarsher
Jan 22, 2018 08:09pm

Will the teacher be allowed to continue teaching at the Madrasha? He is a threat to all the other children.

Nawab Azad Balochi
Jan 22, 2018 08:34pm

The things are sadly out of control in Pakistan. Parents forgiving killer cleric means they are letting a murderer go free so that he can repeat what he has done

Manish
Jan 22, 2018 08:55pm

Govt of Pakistan should proceed against the teacher, if parents dont want.

Haris
Jan 22, 2018 09:12pm

FIR must be registered against such parents too.

Jaffer
Jan 22, 2018 09:15pm

really?

Imran khalid
Jan 22, 2018 09:21pm

Crime is committed against the state, they must charge him.

Partha Sarathi
Jan 22, 2018 09:50pm

How many children do those parents have? How much is their income? If they can't feed and take care of their children's education expenditures then why did they give birth to that boy? Are those parents educated?

zane
Jan 22, 2018 10:02pm

Finally a good action by the police to file a case regardless.

