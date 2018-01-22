Fresh evidence, new witnesses included in Avenfield flats reference against Sharifs
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over their four upscale Avenfield flats in London, sources told DawnNews.
The reference features fresh evidence, including TV interviews given by Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and his two sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.
The reference also features seven new witnesses, including Britain-based forensic expert Robert Radley and a close relative of Wajid Zia — who headed the joint investigation team that probed the Panama Papers case. The duo's statements have already been recorded.
Also listed as witnesses are two officials from the Ministry of Information, two from NAB and one from a private TV channel.
The Avenfield Properties reference alleges that Sharif, his brood and his son-in-law, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, had purchased four flats in Park Lane, UK, without legitimate financial means.
Comments (8)
I hope the proceedings culminate in a just order/judgment which is transparent and fair. And a beacon of hope for the establishment of rule of law across the board for poor and rich equally.
Good, but, please speed up the court proceedings. The corruption cases are dragging on for too long, public want to see the end result, and fed up with weekly dramas and confusing statements after the hearings. Justice must prevail and culprits must be punished if found guilty of their corrupt practices and money laundering cases
Weldon NAB . This is the time to Make Good Name to your institution . This is time to Change Pakistan for ever.
We were hearing that fresh evidence was obtained from UK by the NAB team that visited there. What has been filed is mere TV interviews conducted in Pakistan and officials of information ministry. It appears that NAB is trying hard to justify the reference filed on Supreme Courts order on JIT findings. We hope that accountability court proceedings are fair and transparent that may result in prosecuting the culprits if found guilty and not finding a reason to find them guilty
@Nasir Waheed The article says "including" but not limited to.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani there aren't any, but nice try on that.
Excellent
For a prosperous country we must get rid of these type of politicians but through educating the society not though vendetta. It seems every one is looking for quick fixes which will be counter productive as we have witnessed in the past from prolonged rule of dictators, at the end everything they do vanish only the side effects are there to stay be it economic growth or their appeasement policies. Change the education system from rote and in few years you will see positive changes in the society on all fronts including political.