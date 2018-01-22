DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No threat of military action from US, says PM Abbasi

Fahad ChaudhryJanuary 22, 2018

Email


Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that there is no threat of Washington undertaking military action against Pakistan.

His comments come in the wake of growing tense relations between Pakistan and the United States following Trump’s New Year’s Day tweet in which he accused Pakistan of taking $33 billion in aid and giving only “deceit and lies” in return while harboring Afghan insurgents. Days later, the US had suspended military aid to Pakistan.

Infuriated by Trump’s tweet, Pakistan had accused Washington of making it a scapegoat for its failure to bring peace to Afghanistan.

If the country had been under democratic rule at the time of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the situation today would have been very different, the premier said on Monday while speaking to parliamentary reporters.

During his talk with the reporters, Abbasi said that for the upcoming general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would run the ruling PML-N's campaign.

"If somebody else is featured on the posters, the party will not be able to garner as many votes," he said. Abbasi added that no matter when the assemblies are dissolved, the general elections will be held in July.

The prime minister said that the next budget will be planned by the PML-N; however, it has not been decided yet who will present it.

He went on to say that it would be better if all the institutions in the country functioned within their own jurisdictions.

"These days all institutions are trying to make their own space," Abbasi added. "Information on the person who has been appointed as a judge should be available to the public."

He dismissed rumours that the PML-N was trying to strike a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Rumours of Nawaz seeking a deal with the establishment for his return had entered into public discourse after he was dismissed by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case last year. They surfaced again when the two Sharif brothers ─ Nawaz and Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif ─ travelled to Saudi Arabia in December last year.

The reports had been dismissed both times.

"Thieves seek NROs. We have not robbed anyone that we should seek an NRO," Abbasi told reporters on Monday, adding, "There is no danger to the parliament."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Aslam Qadri
Jan 22, 2018 03:03pm

Why such a statement from the PM, its astonishing.

RAJA RAMAN
Jan 22, 2018 04:00pm

@Aslam Qadri He's assuring everyone not to be alarmed or carried away by rumours.

Deeps
Jan 22, 2018 05:42pm

@Aslam Qadri - Because he knows the reality

Ikram
Jan 22, 2018 06:24pm

His statement should have been, “ we will defend Pakistan from all threats; external and internal”

SHAMSHER
Jan 22, 2018 06:43pm

trump is unpredictable. always expect the unexpected

sid
Jan 22, 2018 08:36pm

if PLMN were in power in 2001 - the results would not have been any different.

diplomatic failure.
Jan 22, 2018 09:05pm

All of our neighbors are working against us, except China. Israel and US are working with Indians, as well. That is a complete failure on diplomatic front.

Pak-UK
Jan 22, 2018 09:16pm

US would never dare that.. neither he should. Pakistan knows how to defend themself.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2018

Another attack in Kabul

ANOTHER shocking, devastating attack in Kabul has bloodily underlined a troubling security situation in Afghanistan....
January 22, 2018

KP’s legal reforms

FOLLOWING commendable police reforms introduced last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another...
January 22, 2018

Healthcare challenge

IT is well known that the healthcare sector in the country is in a shambles, and has been so for decades....
January 21, 2018

State Bank report

AS usual, the message of the State Bank’s first quarterly report on the state of the economy is buried deep inside...
January 21, 2018

Axact case, again

IN taking notice of Axact’s alleged fake degree scam, the Supreme Court chief justice will hopefully ensure that...
January 21, 2018

World XI hockey tour

THE euphoria surrounding the visit of a hockey World XI to Pakistan for a couple of matches has provided a rare...