Intizar murder case: Judicial remand of 8 ACLC officials extended

A judicial magistrate (South) on Monday extended until January 27 the judicial remand of eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials who were allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of a young man in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority.

On January 14, 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed was reportedly chased down and shot dead by nine undercover police officials after he had failed to stop his car at a picket.

Eight of the nine suspects were arrested, while one — Inspector Tariq Raheem — remains out on bail.

A judicial inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah upon the request of the slain teen's father.

On Monday, the accused octet was presented in the court when the case's investigation officer sought an extension of their judicial remand — a request the court granted.

Intizar's death a target killing, not an accident: father

Intizar's father on Monday sent a written request to the Inspector-General of Sindh for the transfer of his son’s case to one of counter-terrorism department (CTD) or the crime branch.

He stated that Intizar’s death was not an accident but an act of target killing, and that the current investigation hasn’t made anything clear despite seven days having passed.

“It is my last hope that the case be transferred to either CTD or the crime branch,” he said.

Intizar was a Malaysia-based student who had returned to Pakistan to spend holidays. He was in his car with a friend when police in plainclothes had signalled him to stop. When he had failed to oblige, he was chased and gunned down. The friend had managed to escape unscathed.