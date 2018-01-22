DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Intizar murder case: Judicial remand of 8 ACLC officials extended

Shafi BalochUpdated January 22, 2018

Email


A judicial magistrate (South) on Monday extended until January 27 the judicial remand of eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials who were allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of a young man in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority.

On January 14, 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed was reportedly chased down and shot dead by nine undercover police officials after he had failed to stop his car at a picket.

Eight of the nine suspects were arrested, while one — Inspector Tariq Raheem — remains out on bail.

A judicial inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah upon the request of the slain teen's father.

On Monday, the accused octet was presented in the court when the case's investigation officer sought an extension of their judicial remand — a request the court granted.

Intizar's death a target killing, not an accident: father

Intizar's father on Monday sent a written request to the Inspector-General of Sindh for the transfer of his son’s case to one of counter-terrorism department (CTD) or the crime branch.

He stated that Intizar’s death was not an accident but an act of target killing, and that the current investigation hasn’t made anything clear despite seven days having passed.

“It is my last hope that the case be transferred to either CTD or the crime branch,” he said.

Intizar was a Malaysia-based student who had returned to Pakistan to spend holidays. He was in his car with a friend when police in plainclothes had signalled him to stop. When he had failed to oblige, he was chased and gunned down. The friend had managed to escape unscathed.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Asad Hamza
Jan 22, 2018 01:57pm

Well the question is how the friends got escaped and how the "police officers" are so precise that no one else got hurt. Also, if police is so efficient in pursuing "criminals" and taking them down why we need rangers.

There is something not right.

Ayub
Jan 22, 2018 04:15pm

If we don't come hard on these extra judicial killings by the police then no one is safe specially in Karachi.The criminals must be given exemplary punishment so that everyone learn the lesson.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2018

Another attack in Kabul

ANOTHER shocking, devastating attack in Kabul has bloodily underlined a troubling security situation in Afghanistan....
January 22, 2018

KP’s legal reforms

FOLLOWING commendable police reforms introduced last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another...
January 22, 2018

Healthcare challenge

IT is well known that the healthcare sector in the country is in a shambles, and has been so for decades....
January 21, 2018

State Bank report

AS usual, the message of the State Bank’s first quarterly report on the state of the economy is buried deep inside...
January 21, 2018

Axact case, again

IN taking notice of Axact’s alleged fake degree scam, the Supreme Court chief justice will hopefully ensure that...
January 21, 2018

World XI hockey tour

THE euphoria surrounding the visit of a hockey World XI to Pakistan for a couple of matches has provided a rare...