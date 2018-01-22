'India's foreign policy does not revolve around Pakistan,' says PM Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is not working to isolate any nation, nor is the country's foreign policy formulated around Pakistan, Times of India reported.
In an interview with Times Now, the Indian premier said that the suggestion that the country's foreign policy revolves around Pakistan is a "grave injustice".
Instead, he clarified, the policy is "based in the context of India and its relations with the world", Times of India quoted the PM. "It is issue-based. Our foreign policy is not based around [any] one nation and it shouldn't be."
Noting that the world was uniting against terrorism, Modi said he would "welcome and praise" those who take steps against terrorism.
He likened the fight against terror to a fight to save humanity.
In the recent days, US and India have increased pressure on Pakistan to take action against terrorists. Amid talks of an emerging US-India-Israel nexus, Washington has accused Islamabad of offering safe havens to terrorists.
Last week, India and US urged Pakistan to prosecute Hafiz Saeed, as Washington endorsed New Delhi's stance on the Jamaatud Dawa chief.
“If somebody is designated [a] global terrorist, it’s done based on [a] lot of evidence available in public domain," Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said.
"You can close your eyes, pretend nothing happened but they (Pakistan) have to realise what’s in front of them and take action against such people," the ministry's spokesperson had added.
During the interview on Sunday, Modi invited Pakistan to join hands with India in the fight against poverty and disease.
"If we fight together, we will win faster," the Indian premier was quoted as saying.
Dialogue in India-held Kashmir
During the interview, Modi was asked about "terror" in India-held Kashmir and the appointment of an interlocutor to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders in the region.
The Indian premier said: "Dialogue does take place with every citizen of India, and it will continue to take place."
The premier added that his government would continue to support "those who believe in the constitution of India and for those who live and die for the nation".
Last year, in a bid to reboot its Kashmir policy, Modi's government had decided to appoint an interlocutor in IHK. Ex-intelligence chief Dineshwar Sharma had been appointed to the post and granted “complete freedom” to initiate “interaction and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of people in J&K”.
Pakistan had rejected the move, saying that the measure did not appear to be “sincere and realistic”. Islamabad has condemned the use of force by Indian troops against freedom fighters in IHK, supporting the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
Modi said he would "welcome and praise" those who take steps against terrorism. He likened the fight against terror to a fight to save humanity", Mr. Modi what about the killings of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat and Kashmir, isn't this considered terrorism?
Wrong Mr Modi. Your electoral success depends entirely on anti Pakistan propaganda.
Reflection of a Statesman!..
We are proud that such a person is our PM.
Modi should be trialed in International Court of Law for killing muslims and further resorting acts of Genocide in Gujrat and Kashmir.
Modi will repeat 2nd term.
Modi again in 2019.
Modi will be back again in 2019.
Definition of Modi : if he gets a chance he would kill all Muslims
Almost all your military deployment is against Pakistan Almost at all foreign forums you endeavour to malign Pakistan , tagging her as hub of terrorism .You have opened LOC to continued fire ,killing innocent civilians. You strive to sabotage development projects like CPEC by all means including diplomacy .You have talked of supporting free Baluchistan. Yet !!! Your foreign policy is is not Pakistan centred. amazing twisting of facts to give world a softer image
Modi is the best PM we had since Shastri.
@Salahuddin from cpec u will earn only 9% and 91% share will be taken back by chinese. U'll will have to pay 90 billion dollar to china back. Lets c how u'll will repay. Can u name me any country other than china whose goods will be exported thru cpec.
@R. Khan, that was an act to save humanIty.
@Akram: You are completely wrong. Most of us vote for getting jobs, getting better facilities from government. It does not depend un what is happening in Pakistan. In fact, if you question about current affairs of Pakistan to any high school student, you would be surprised to know that most of them, do not have any interest in that topic.
@Akram this is what you think. Reality is completely different than what most of you’ll think. Enjoy your freedom of thought.
@Mian Faisal And whats wrong in that ? In fact he would be doing a great service to the mankind if he does that.
@Mian Faisal , isn't that great ?
It is not what he says and what he means.
@Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad - At least its clear what you guys ulterior motives are!
@Akram you are totally wrong. Modi's electoral campaign is focussed on development. Pakistan's mention is minuscule , may be highlighted in your media.
Really!!
@Akram you are so wrong. Please read books and magazines. Learn and then comment.
He is right. Only their election policy revolves around Pakistan.
The fact that you come out and said that itself a testimony of your strategy. Your foreign minister, your interior minister and your goodself tried to isolate Pakistan but when you failed to do it, now you change your narrative.
@R. Khan That is save to save human not humanity.
@asad whom to be punished for Godra carnage Mr. Asad.
@R. Khan What about the Naxalites?
@R. Khan That was a sad incident indeed. But Modi has been exonerated by the courts.
@Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad I got confused. I thought that was Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad commenting. But it was Hilarious.